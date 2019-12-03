“Everything about my business is in my DNA—from my great-grandparents’ and mom’s recipes, to naming ‘Emery’s Café’ after my great-uncle,” said Diamond Lariel, owner of Emery’s Café on North 24th Street.

Lariel said she has big shoes to fill, living up to her own dreams and those of her community

and family.

“As a young woman, I have a lot of people who have doubted me, but what people need to know is that I may be 29, but there’s history and it’s my legacy.”

In 2018, Lariel opened Emery’s Café, an ode to Sunday dinners with her family. Lariel and her mother, who is is her partner and the lead chef, are continuing the family legacy of serving soul food. They are especially proud of the cafe’s signature recipes, such as the old-school mac and cheese originally created by Lariel’s mother. These are part of what makes Emery’s Café special.

Lariel plans to continue building up the cafe, which is also helping revitalize the North Omaha Dream Street, and eventually expand the business throughout the city.

2118 N. 24th St., Suite 1011

Omaha NE 68110

402.281.5115 or 402.884.1112

emeryscafe.com

