Sherri and Brian Wheeler are an active, hardworking couple and parents to a busy teenage son, so they wanted their new home to reflect this. They needed it to include plenty of storage areas for not only food, but sports equipment.

The Wheelers chose the North Shore neighborhood in Papillion to be their home base, where they found a house fit for their family. It just needed some small touches to make it theirs.

They love to entertain, so creating a modern, elegant home that was also comfortable was important to them.

From the beginning, this project was designed and built for the long haul. The plan was to create a space that serves them well as a small family, yet is able to accommodate large gatherings of friends and family—something that would age well into their retirement years.

In addition to the pantry and storage they already have, the amount of cabinets and space to the right of the large refrigerator was expanded. This gives them more serving space as well.

The addition of three small upper windows (along the range wall) in the dining area allows them to take advantage of the natural morning light.

The main living area is primarily an open floor plan with a large island and plenty of seating.

They wanted a less-is-more feeling—not a lot of clutter or things left out in the open—with lots of countertop space, warmth, and comfort, from the inside out.

Earthy natural tones such as browns and taupe are used everywhere, with pops of blue inspired by the framed peacock art on either side of the fireplace.

A mix of pillows are spread throughout, from bold ones with blues, greens, and golds to more neutral pillows in browns and taupe.

The darker, stained birch cabinets and hickory floors add interest and warmth, and lend a nice backdrop and foundation throughout.

A subtle theme of circles and squares are part of the design element as well—round knobs, round light fixtures, and backsplash with round and square accents.

I went with the Allure window treatments to give them versatility in how much privacy and light they wanted to have, while leaving the clean lines and open feel within the rooms.

Their walkout ranch-style house allows them everything they need on the main level should stairs ever become as issue.

As a seasoned designer, I understand all of the phases we go through in life, but my passion is in bringing it all together—form, function, and beauty.

Meet The Interior Designer: I love being a part of my clients’ lives and being able to create homes and even businesses that reflect who they are, but are elevated by my vision, experience and expertise. I love what I do!

This article was printed in the September 2019 edition of OmahaHome. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.