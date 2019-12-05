Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Dec. 5:

Want to know what art curatorship shares with zoological practice? Attend Alluring Specimens: Curating & the Curious Intersections of Art and Zoology at Bemis Center for Contemporary Art to find out. Bemis Curator-in-Residence Sylvie Fortin and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Curator Stephanie Huettner will discuss their work. They will also discuss what they learned by collaborating with artists Richard Ibghy and Marilou Lemmens on the Bemis exhibition Look, it’s daybreak, dear, time to sing. This is a free event, so sign up for tickets here now.

Friday, Dec. 6:

Soul, doo-wop, pop rock, indie pop–what’s your flavor? Whichever you’re in the mood for, the All Young Girls Are Machine Guns show, with other local acts Field Club and Talent Show, happening at O’Leaver’s is here to satisfy. This 21 and over show is only $7, so get there early, because you know that parking lot will fill up fast. Find our more here.

Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8:

Dog Things are happening. Yes, I’m aware this may seem excessive. However, there were just so many options to support animals this week, I had to cover more than one. Below is a list of just a few of the opportunities to get your pet’s photo taken while supporting a good cause.

Santa Paws: Dog Photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus (PRSSA) —Professional holiday photo pictures will be taken at The Bookworm, with 100% of the proceeds going to Hearts United, a no-kill animal shelter in Omaha.

—Professional holiday photo pictures will be taken at The Bookworm, with 100% of the proceeds going to Hearts United, a no-kill animal shelter in Omaha. HOWLiday Photos with The Grinch —Photos will be done on a first come, first serve basis, with proceeds benefitting Taysia Blue Husky & Malamute Rescue at The Green Spot.

—Photos will be done on a first come, first serve basis, with proceeds benefitting Taysia Blue Husky & Malamute Rescue at The Green Spot. Annual Santa Paws Photos —Get photos of your pooch for only $15 at Woof & Whiskers and 100% of the proceeds benefits Accept-A-Bull’s spay and neuter program.

—Get photos of your pooch for only $15 at Woof & Whiskers and 100% of the proceeds benefits Accept-A-Bull’s spay and neuter program. GRRIN Photos with Santa—Have your holiday photo taken with Santa and his Elves at Nature Dog, where all proceeds benefit the Golden Retriever Rescue in Nebraska.

We would like to remind you that pets are furever! Please do not adopt a cute puppy or kitty to give as a gift without realizing it will grow into a (possibly large) dog or cat.

Okay, that’s enough preaching. Get out and hug some fluffy (or scaly, if you prefer) animals. As long as they consent first. Pet responsibly.

Saturday, Dec. 7:

Longing for that small-town, down-home type of Christmas experience you see in Hallmark movies? Take a quick drive over to Ashland and satisfy that craving at their Hometown Christmas and Parade of Lights celebration. Soak in the historic atmosphere while you watch the parade float down the street. There’s a cookie extravaganza, hayrack rides, caroling, and, of course, Santa. Get all the juicy details here.

Saturday, Dec. 7:

Metropolitan Community College North Express is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring Science On a Sphere demonstrations, with special guest Houston Alexander. Science On a Sphere is six feet in diameter, bringing science to life for people of all ages. It features weather patterns, animal migrations, ocean temperatures, the surface of Mars, and more. The open house will include live demonstrations using this revolutionary educational tool. Find out more about the installation here and learn more about the sphere here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.