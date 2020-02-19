Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Fans of modern and contemporary art are in for a treat. The Opening Reception for Picasso: Master in Clay at El Museo Latino marks the beginning of a six-month-long exhibition. It includes more than 55 of the Pablo Picasso’s highly stylized ceramics, created between 1947 and 1971. You can also see 46 travel paintings and prints by one of Picasso’s contemporaries, Marcel Mouly. This is a don’t-miss for all art lovers. Find out more here.

Friday, Feb. 21: Dance fans rejoice! There are still tickets available for the Camille A. Brown Dance Company performance at the Orpheum Theater. This New York-based company blends modern, hip-hop, African, ballet, and tap dance, with performances that connect history to today’s culture while sharing personal experiences and merging theater, poetry, visual art, and music. Brown is an inventive and sought-after Broadway choreographer and “one of the most significant choreographers of her generation.” Get your tickets here now.

Sunday, Feb. 23: CultureFest 2020, sponsored by UNO, is a collaboration between Service Learning Academy, Omaha South High Magnet School, and Beveridge Magnet Middle School. This event at the Milo Bail Student Center features a variety of performances, community presentations, exhibits, and food. You can also watch dancers from Flamenco Omaha, Omaha Polish Dancers, and Nature Collective, and peruse booths from different organizations such as Friends of Japan, Great Plains Black History Museum, Joslyn Art Museum, the Afghanistan Studies Department, and others. Learn more about it here.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Well, it can’t be all about arts and culture. For those looking for a slightly less cerebral adventure this weekend, Beertopia’s Ultimate Beerfest is going down at Ralston Arena. This is the 14th annual spring(ish) beer festival. The Homebrew Showcase returns, and attendees can enter to win the Ultimate Beerfest Brewery Trip Giveaway. A free shuttle between the arena and Crescent Moon Ale House will run continually from 1-8 p.m. VIP tickets are sold out, but you can purchase general admission tickets here.

Sunday, Feb. 23: Urban League of Nebraska has planned an afternoon of celebrating history and fostering pride in the African American experience with Where We’ve Been—Celebrating Black Heritage. This celebration recognizes the culture and heritage of African Americans through the sampling of traditional food while providing education about contributions throughout history. It also offers a creative outlet for community members through artistic performances, a silent museum, and craft making. Get more details here.

Special Event—Friday, Feb. 22 to Saturday, Feb. 23: The Lisa Project is a traveling, interactive exhibit that tells the story of what a child abuse victim goes through on a daily basis. Through audio narration from a child’s perspective, visitors are guided room by room through scenarios depicting abuse. The exhibit fully immerses the guest into what victims face every day. Visit the exhibit on the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus in Council Bluffs. Learn more about this exhibit here, and more about The Lisa Project here.

Times are: Friday, Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.