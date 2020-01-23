Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

The featured image is from This is the Rope, 2013, acrylic and oil on paper, © James E. Ransome.

Please note, last week’s featured opening of Thalia Rodger’s work at The Union for Contemporary Art was postponed due to weather. It will take place this Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You are invited to the Omaha Magazine Launch Party next week on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Please RSVP here. This is the third year in a row the January/February issue has featured a style spread called “Prime Time,” spotlighting local seniors. We will celebrate this and other stories at this party. Our guest speakers will be champion diver Robert Chandler and a group of young stroke survivors who started the Stromies. You can find their stories in this issue.Sol’s Jewelry & Loan is hosting this event and providing appetizers and adult beverages, and DJ Stephen Bils will playing music.

Thursday, Jan. 23: James E. Ransome has illustrated over 60 children’s picture books, including many of the childrens’ books written by his wife, Lesa Cline-Ransome. Hear the couple speak about their collaborative process at Family Night at Joslyn Art Museum, celebrating the ongoing exhibit, Everyday People: The Art of James E. Ransome, which ends in February. This free event includes a story time and book signing. Learn more here.

Image from Benny Goodman and Teddy Wilson, 2014, watercolor on paper, © James E. Ransome

Friday, Jan. 24: Attend the Mary Zicafoose Opening Reception at Creighton University to view her latest work illustrating the complex and beautiful resist-dye textile technique called ikat. This technique is commonly associated with the fabrics of India, Thailand, and Central America, and has been around for more than a century. Pieces selected for this exhibition include tapestries, wearables and linens created as illustrations for the book, IKAT: The Essential Handbook to Weaving Resist-Dyed Cloth, and a new series of IKAT-inspired collographic monoprints on paper. Find more information here and learn more about Zicafoose here.

Saturday, Jan. 25: Need a little comfort food during this dismal cold? The fourth annual Mac & Cheese Binge is happening at Midtown Crossing and it’s as comforting as ever, with nine different locations to visit. Each participating restaurant will offer $4 samplers with suggested drink pairings (prices will vary). You’ll be voting for your favorite one, which can get filling, so take some time off in between tastings to explore the shops (Pro tip, go with friends and split up so you can compare.) For the full list of participants, head here.

Saturday, Jan. 25: The Rex Granite Band featuring Sarah Benck is playing their last show before leaving for The International Blues Challenge in Memphis, happening from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1. This local band is chock-full of talent (you may remember Benck and James Carrig from Sarah Benck and the Robbers). So get out to the Mars Bar and Grill to give them a big sendoff. Pick up more info here.

Sunday, Jan. 26: The city of Papillion is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, and it kicks off with a Lion’s Club Spaghetti Dinner at Papillion-La Vista High School. Things get boiling at 11 a.m. and stay simmering until 3 p.m. Stick around after dinner for a free performance of “Papillion: The First 50 Years.” from the Papillion Area Concert Band. Roll up here for more information on upcoming Papillion events.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.