Thursday, Dec. 12:

The December Lettuce Turnip the Beet: Youth Poetry Night is a gift slam, whether you are a participant or a spectator. In the spirit of the season, poems will focus on gifts, whether it’s about a specific gift you have received or given, what the word itself means to the speaker, or the poem is a gift to someone special. Space is limited, so get there early to sign up if you would like do your thing at The B Side of Benson Theatre. Learn more here.

Thursday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 22:

Whether Die Hard is actually a Christmas movie or not is a hotly debated topic this time of year. (Spoiler, it is!) Regardless of that back and forth, the musical A Very Die Hard Christmas at Blue Barn Theatre is most definitely a Christmas production. One that examines the question, how did this film become a holiday favorite among so many? No matter which side of the is-it-or-isn’t-it question you fall on, this play will entertain, and, perhaps, put you in the holiday mood. Get your tickets here now.

Friday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 15:

If you missed the kickoff of Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms 2019 last week, don’t worry. It’s happening again this weekend, and there is so much to check out. With 70 vendors offering holiday decor and gifts, artisan food vendors, holiday movies, music, and more, don’t let the chill keep you away. Get some fresh air while you shop for gifts, grab a bite, or just soak up the atmosphere. You can even stop and see Santa (or the Grinch, depending on how good you’ve been this year). Find more details here.

Friday, Dec. 13:

Who’s crafty? She’s Crafty gets around, all the way to The Sydney in Omaha. Straight outta Chicago, this all-female Beastie Boys tribute band knows how to kick some bass, right out in the open. Omaha’s own grunge crew, CatBeret will also take the stage and DJ Kobrakyle knows all the grooves. We’re sure you’ll love this show where the ice is cold. But don’t hide that gold, even if you have to spend your last dollar here.

Saturday, Dec. 14:

Speaking of blasts from the past, it has been 16 years since this band released their last full-length album. The Names Without Numbers CD Release at The Waiting Room celebrates their long-overdue second album, Silos & Smokestacks, named for the Iowa region of the same name. Their music is a blend of indie and power-pop, focusing on catchy hooks in the style of T-Swift (who they cover) and raw emotion, à la Dashboard Confessional. Which, of course, never goes out of style. Pick up tickets here.

Sunday, Dec. 15:

Unlimited mimosas in a holiday atmosphere and a show? What more could you ask for in a brunch? Well, when it’s the Drag Queen Holiday Brunch at Crescent Moon Ale House featuring Dakota Prayer, Kally Lateral Damage, and Vanity, the simple answer is, nothing. To get the full-on, glamourous details, head here.

