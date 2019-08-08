Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Aug. 8:

It’s the second to last Jazz on the Green concert, featuring Marcos and Sabor. The Omaha-native duo plays a variety of music with a Latin flair. This fan-favorite is sure to get you on your feet. (Dancing. We’re talking about dancing.) Local singer/songwriter Alexis Robles is also performing, singing a mix of pop, jazz, and Latin music. The park opens at 5 p.m. with Robles going on at 6:30 p.m. As always, get there early to reserve your spot! Find out more about Jazz on the Green and its performers here.

Friday, Aug. 9:

There’s a Back to School Bash at The Durham Museum you won’t want to miss! The animated, dinosaur-filled film We’re Back will be playing, a “bounce-a-sarus” bounce house will be bopping, and there will be face painting going on. And of course, an exploration of the museum’s current exhibit, Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family, is a must. Don’t miss Scotty, the largest T. Rex currently known to man. There’s also a food truck roundup in the parking lot to feed the masses (thankfully none of the dinosaurs are real). Dig up all the details here.

Saturday, Aug. 10:

CultureCon Music Festival is happening at RiverWest Park, featuring some of Nebraska’s top music artists. This event also features national acts, community vendors, apparel, food, and more. Different types of music acts will be represented, from hip-hop to country, creating unity between music styles. The event has two stages, one for performers and one for DJs. Celebrate music in Omaha’s fast-growing, multicultural nightlife. Purchase tickets here.

Friday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 10:

What’s better than a day of sampling food and wine? One that includes hot air balloons, of course. Nebraska Balloon and Wine Festival 2019 offers award-winning wines to taste and delicious food to sample. Expect to see live music and entertainment, and browse the arts and crafts. There is also a Family Fare KidZone area with face painting, pony rides, obstacle courses, and an inflatable bounce houses. There’s even free parking at Elkhorn High School, with a shuttle to take you to the festival. Get your tickets here now.

Sunday, Aug. 11:

One Community Cultural Festival celebrates and shares the diverse cultures from around the world present here in Omaha. Expect an array of delicious food and drink, cultural performances, crafts, games, and more. All net proceeds from this event will be donated to 2019 Flood Disaster recovery efforts in Nebraska and Iowa. This positive day celebrates the Nebraska community coming together, regardless of differences. Find out more here.