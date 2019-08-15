Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Friday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 15:

This Friday marks the opening night of the critically-acclaimed Broadway play, Sweat, at Omaha Community Playhouse. This Pulitzer Prize-winning (and three-time Tony Award nominee) drama follows steelworkers and their journey with their jobs, relationships, and their attempts to follow the American dream. Uprooted by economic change, their sense of security slowly unravels, and jobs and relationships are left in the wake. You can get tickets here now.

Friday, Aug. 16 to Saturday Aug. 17:

Riverfest Community Festival at American Heroes Park is an annual event that draws more than 30,000 people to Bellevue. There’s a carnival, live music, a beer garden, and even helicopter rides! Plus you can support local businesses at the vendor fair and, of course, check out the food so you don’t have to worry about what to do for dinner. Throw in a car show and fireworks, and there’s really no better way to end the summer. Have any questions? Head to their Facebook page here for answers.

Saturday, Aug. 17:

Nashville to Nebraska Flood Relief Festival is happening at Crazy Rayz Tanking. It will feature special performances from several country acts from across the Midwest, as well as a flood relief auction. The recent floods have created a financial and mental struggle for many farmers and ranchers. One hundred percent of the money raised at this event will be donated to Nebraska Sustainable Ag Society, with half going to rural communities rebuilding from the floods and the other half going towards education. Find out more here.

Sunday, Aug. 18 to Friday, Aug. 23:

If you’re anything like me, Ringo Starr was your favorite Beatle (drummers). Regardless, if you are a fan of The Beatles at all, you’ll want to hit up The Ringo Starr Art Show at Roberta & Bob Rogers gallery (formerly Gallery 72), where hand-signed, limited edition art created by the drummer himself will be on display and available for purchase. You should also know Starr no longer signs autographs, so this may be your only chance to get his authentic signature. All that and 100% of Starr’s proceeds benefit the Lotus Foundation? Better get to Vinton Street this week! You can find more details here, including how you might get to meet the one-and-only Ringo.