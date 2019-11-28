Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Announcement:

Due to the Gene Leahy Mall construction, there was not the traditional Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony or the Making Spirits Bright Holiday Concert in the Old Market, but the festival will still showcase downtown Omaha and celebrate the spirit of the holidays by providing a full season of festive, family-friendly activities. Click here for a list of things you can do during these winter days.

Friday, Nov. 29:

We know many of you will be out doing your holiday shopping this Black Friday, and if you have kids with you, they will likely get a little cranky as the day wears on. Take a little break (for you and them) from the shopping to see Live Reindeer in Center Court when you swing by Regency Court Omaha from 1-3 p.m. Find this and other seasonal events at Regency here.

Friday, Nov. 29:

Black Friday with Enjoli & Timeless is happening at Love’s Jazz & Art Center, marking their third year providing a little respite from the holiday madness. This year’s host is Malakhi Eason, with special guest Jalisa “Juju” Jefferson The Poet. Enjoli & Timeless is a local, soulful R&B band nominated for outstanding soul and outstanding artist of the year in the upcoming 14th Annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards. You can read about their drummer, Eden Corbitt, and her work here. Learn more about the show and message them to get your tickets now here.

Saturday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 1:

Local makers will be selling their unique goods—everything from jewelry to soap to kids items—at the 8th Annual Handmade Omaha Winter Art & Craft Bazaar at Bancroft Street Market. The show features unique items produced in Omaha. Take in the cheery atmosphere of Bancroft Street Market while you shop for your favorite loved ones. Outdoors there will be hot coffee and pastries for sale. Check out the vendors here.