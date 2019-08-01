Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Aug. 1 to Monday, Aug. 5:

Technically, we’re late to the party on this one. Native Omaha Days officially kicked off July 29, but don’t worry–it’s going on through the weekend. Celebrated every two years since 1976, Native Omaha Days serves as a homecoming and a time for the community to come together in celebration of the North 24th Street culture. This is its 22nd biennial celebration, and there will be so much going on, we couldn’t possibly list it all. But some highlights are the Stroll Down Memory Lane, the Gospel Fest, and the North Omaha Block Party, which includes former Omaha Magazine featured artists, Edem and Mesonjixx. Get the full schedule here.

Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4:

The Douglas County Historical Society is having their Douglas County Annual Garage Sale. Categories include collectibles, antiques, toys, designer and vintage clothing, books, records, jewelry, furniture…you get the idea. Worried about price points? Don’t be. The vast majority of offerings typically ring up below $25. So head for the (Miracle) Hills, and support your local historical society. Find out more here.

Friday, Aug. 2:

The New American Arts Festival highlight the performance and visual arts of Omaha’s refugee and immigrant communities. You can sign up for a workshop, listen to live music, watch dance performances, and sample the food. Being in conjunction with Benson First Friday, there is, of course, a lot of visual art and artisan vendors to take in as well! And if you really want to get your art-gazing on, there are now free ZTrip rides that go between the Benson and Old Market Ted & Wally’s locations. Click here to learn more. Photo by Sarah Miller

Saturday, Aug. 3:

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts is opening their doors for their Open House, Open Studios summer event. You can hear international artists-in-residence and curator-in-residence speak about their artistic and curatorial practices. You can even visit their live/work studios to get a peek at their processes. Live performances by artist Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe and inaugural Sound Art + Experimental Music Artist-in-Residence, Raven Chacon. Have we mentioned you can taste free ice cream courtesy of Ted & Wally’s? These are custom flavors created for this event–AvOkada and Coffee Caramel Cacophony. Oh, and this event is free. Learn all the details here.

Saturday, Aug. 3:

Head west for the 15th annual Classic Truck Show at Sapp Bros. Truck Stop in the northwest parking lot. Registration is free if you’d like to enter, and this show features pickups, El Caminos, sedan delivery trucks, and fire trucks. Or you can just enjoy the free show while you walk around, listen to a little music, and grab a bite to eat. If you have any questions, punch it here.

A Look Ahead:

Monday, Aug. 5:

Husband and wife duo Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount Trotter are The War and Treaty, and they are playing at The Waiting Room Lounge on Monday. They serve up healing and pain combined with funky bass lines to create a swampy, Southern sound. Get your tickets here.