Thursday, Dec. 19:

Finishing some last-minute shopping before the holidays? Why not multitask and get some Santa pictures taken while you’re at it? Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s in La Vista is offering photos with Santa, as well as free crafts and activities to occupy the kiddos (with a Bass Pass). Time slots are limited, so get there early and sign up for the pass. To see a full schedule, head here.

Friday, Dec. 20:

Who doesn’t love a good holiday bash? Big Fert’s Big Holiday Bash is happening at Lookout Lounge, and he is spinning all of your favorite holiday tunes, whether you like punk, hip-hop, rock, metal or ska. Plus, you can catch The Shidiots, Smokebreak, The Scabby Ghouls, Neves, and Bate$. Bad Santa might even make an appearance, as long as the drink specials are nice (or naughty). Get your tickets to this holiday rager here.

Saturday, Dec. 21:

Still looking for a meaningful gift for that special child who can’t get enough to read? Attend the book signing of Preston Love Jr.’s book Your Bridge to History at Great Plains Black History Museum and you can get them a signed copy of Portia and Preston Love’s book describing the Face-to-Face with Black History Tour. They will learn about Black History while seeing some of the most famous historical landmarks associated with the Black Rights Movements. Learn more here.

Oye Como Va is a tribute band bringing you the gift of Santana this Saturday. They put on a high-energy show filled with Santana classics such as “Black Magic Woman,” “Maria Maria,” and of course, “Oye Como Va.” Catch this local favorite paying the ultimate homage to one of rock music’s longest-touring groups (almost 50 years). They are playing at The Jewell, so there will be two shows, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m., but you’ll want to get your tickets asap, as they will likely sell out. Best to be smooth and get your tickets here now.

Day Trip—Sunday, Dec. 22:

You might have seen local musician Josh Hoyer on a little show called The Voice a couple years ago (or maybe you remember him from this Omaha Magazine story). If the holiday shopping is stressing you out, let Hoyer’s voice restore your soul. Take a little trip to James Arthur Vineyards for the last Holiday Music Series event where you can listen to the man himself. Oh, and if you’re worried about your pocketbook, no need. There’s no cover fee at this rejuvenation session. Find out more here.

