Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, March 26-Sunday, March 29:

This weekend’s newsletter contains information on what some of our local arts, culture, and educational spaces are doing during this time.

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts would like to invite you all to experience their Spring 2020 Artists-in-Residence works online. They will be posting highlights from their studios on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts this Saturday, March 28, beginning at 1 p.m.

Do Space is rolling out a host of digital services to help the Omaha community learn during the coronavirus outbreak, including instructional webinars, blogs, videos, live streams and more. Visit their Facebook page for upcoming webinar links, educational blogs, live streaming events and other helpful resources.

Joslyn Art Museum is doing some Art from Afar programming, consisting of online engagement opportunities for all ages. Find curator-led virtual gallery talks on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Sign up the family for Art Adventures Live on their Facebook page today, as the first one is happening tomorrow (Friday, March 27). Be sure to follow their hashtag conversations and keep checking in to see what else they have in the works.

KANEKO is offering the opportunity for artists to participate in creating one, large communal piece through The Tessellation Project. Artists are asked to create their contribution on an 8” by 8” square tile using their favorite medium, whatever that may be. The first topic is isolation. Also, the Kaneko-UNO Library will be doing a “We Read” weekly livestream on their Facebook page every Wednesday at noon (though you can always watch them at a later time if that time doesn’t work for you).

Omaha Children’s Museum is posting special activities and art projects on their Facebook page. They also have at-home activities available for download on their website. Stay tuned for more information and additional updates.

Omaha Public Library has ebooks available for patrons online. You can also take their 2020 reading challenge, and vote for your selection for their 2020 Omaha Reads. Check the website regularly, as they are working on setting up virtual storytimes, book talks, etc.

The Durham Museum is doing a series of live digital learning classes.These classes take place at 10 a.m. each day and they are free. The classes are taught by educators and historians. The engaging, interactive classes follow National and State Social Studies Standards and are filled with primary sources featuring artifacts, videos, and photographs. There are also pre- and post-visit activities.

The Union for Contemporary Arts has uploaded two Union coloring books to their website, which you can download as a PDF for free. One book, Try a Little Tenderness, features the work of 2017 Union exhibiting artist Alexandria Smith. The second, Creative Color, features portraits of prominent 20th century African American cultural figures and a short biography of their life and practice. Download them here.