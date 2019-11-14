Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Nov. 14:

Need some regular Thursday night plans? The folks at Brokedown Palace have your back with Touch of Grey Thursdays. It’s a night of all things Grateful, with sit-ins, guest appearances, and signature Dead tunes. If you love The Grateful Dead, this place is for you. Not the biggest Dead fan? Well, they also love the Cornhuskers. Yes, it is a Deadhead Husker bar. Didn’t know that’s what you needed in life? Now you do. Jam out to more details here.

If you’re anything like my mom, you can’t get enough of watching others dance, whether live and in-person or on TV shows, such as So You Think You Can Dance. If this sounds like you, Ailey II at Orpheum Theater is a performance you won’t want to miss. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater marked its 60th anniversary in March of last year, and they are still going strong. Get your tickets here now, as they’re going fast.

Saturday, Nov. 16:

Start your Christmas shopping early at the Holly Jolly Boutique and Art Show at Il Palazzo. With over 40 local artists and vendors selling everything from toffee to jewelry to dolls, you can find something for anyone on your list. There will be a cash bar with the signature Holly Jolly mimosa and a catered lunch available for purchase. Click here to find out more about the vendors and to purchase an early shopping pass.

We know. It’s not Christmas yet. But that doesn’t have to stop you from checking out the Christmas Preview at Lanoha Nurseries. Heavenly Waffles (read more about them here) will be serving their protein-heavy breakfast staple, perfect for providing shopping power. Coffee and cocoa will also be available. Find out more here.

The Author Expo at Strategic Air Command will include aspiring and established authors, with styles ranging from conspiracy theory to rom-com to poetry. They will share their inspirations, read excerpts from their work, and they will also be available to autograph their books, which will be available for purchase. Learn more here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.