The term “legacy” in law firm Legacy Design Strategies is about more than leaving one’s own legacy. A glance at the framed images on the wall reveals pieces of American history. A closer look reveals an impressive array of memorabilia.

This memorabilia comes from a variety of places that, Sigerson said, “are reputable.” He also said he takes great care to make sure what he is buying is original and that there are a number of ways to authenticate the items.

The validity of the pieces makes the collection even more impressive. Documents lining the walls include signatures from notable historical figures such as James Madison, James Monroe, Lafayette (formally known as Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette), Daniel Webster, Henry Clay, and George Washington. “The legacy of the country is in this room,” said Sigerson, who explained it’s a fitting display for an office that helps people forge their own legacy.

In a humorous nod to history, Aaron Burr’s signature is kitty-corner to that of Alexander Hamilton. Visitors tend to linger at a real estate transaction document signed by George Washington from before his presidency. “Washington used to draw this design with his signature,” Sigerson explained, pointing at a whimsical scribble that resembles a simple cloud.

The room also includes a document signed by Samuel Adams in 1797. Wandering the halls of the office reveals a collection rivaling that of a museum. Items signed by John D. Rockefeller, Thomas Edison, Queen Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill, Albert Einstein, Amelia Earheart, Harry Houdini, Marilyn Monroe, and all four Beatles are displayed throughout the office.

Sigerson has a signature from every U.S. president, including an overwhelming display specific to Abraham Lincoln. The collection includes the signature, a piece of blood-stained bedsheet from his assassination, and a piece of wood from Ford’s Theatre.

Nearby is a playbill from a different production touting John Wilkes Booth as the lead actor. “John Wilkes Booth was the George Clooney of those times,” Sigerson explained. “So imagine if George Clooney were to assassinate President Trump; that’s how crazy that all was.”

He doesn’t own a John Wilkes Booth signature yet, but it is on a list of pieces he actively pursues.

An original Star Wars poster from 1977, signed by the cast (including Harrison Ford, who Sigerson said didn’t like signing anything) hangs on the wall in another room of the Legacy Design Strategies office. A copy of Issue No. 1 of The Amazing Spiderman is on display in another room.

Visitors are greeted with sports memorabilia on display in the entryway, including a base signed by Red Sox players from Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in 2004, when the so-called “Curse of the Bambino” was finally broken. In an interesting blend of history and sports, a display of baseballs signed by people such as Warren Buffett, Margaret Thatcher, Donald Trump, and Sarah Palin also resides in the entryway.

Sigerson’s parents were collectors when he was growing up. “My dad loves history and politics, and I have an appreciation for people who influenced this country,” he said.

When the building for Legacy Design Strategies was being constructed, Sigerson wondered how the office should be decorated, but realized displaying memorabilia was a logical choice. “Most offices are the same,” Sigerson said. “Nice furniture, but not something that creates a conversation.”

Walking down a hallway and encountering signatures from Muhammad Ali and John Hancock within steps of each other certainly creates conversation, and allows guests and clients to appreciate the legacies that people leave.

