Susan Eustice, a friend to many here at the magazine and around Omaha, passed away on Saturday following a brief illness.

I knew Susan for many years through the Omaha Press Club. I adored her. She always lent a helping hand, always smiled, and always greeted you as though you were her best friend, even when it was just in passing. I enjoyed serving on several committees and the executive board with her at the OPC, and I enjoyed meeting her for a glass of wine during the summers, when time allowed.

Todd Lemke, Omaha Magazine publisher, has known Susan since she worked for Opera Omaha, and says she was “a great lady who will be missed by all.”

Susan spent her life helping others, and, for the past 20-plus years, worked tirelessly for the Salvation Army. Here is one of the many articles she helped her media friends with over the years.