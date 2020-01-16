Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

The featured image is a section of one of Thalia Rodgers’ pieces.

Thursday, Jan. 16: You can listen to live music while helping launch a career tonight by attending the Héctor Anchondo’s IBC Fundraiser event at Stocks & Bonds. Héctor Anchondo will be performing with the full band in an attempt to raise money to send Anchondo to compete in the solo challenge in the world-famous International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. Find out more about this and other blues events here, and read about Anchondo here.

Friday, Jany. 17: Fridays are for poetry (this week, anyway). Several local Omaha poets will be reading published and unpublished works at KANEKO at the Bibliophilia: An Evening of Poetry & Camaraderie event. Bibliophilia is a new partner program hosted by the KANEKO-UNO Library and Dr. Todd Robinson, who will be hosting this free evening of entertainment and conviviality. Read more about it here.

Saturday, Jan. 18: QUEST! Navigating the World at SAC Museum is an exhibit that will feature over 20 interactive stations focused on navigation, whether on land, sea, or in the air. Explore the stations, including a nearly 70 square foot LEGO City, larger-than-life sized game of Battleship, an augmented reality sandbox, and more. Don’t worry if you can’t make it this weekend. The exhibit runs through May 25. Glide over here for more information.

Saturday, Jan. 18: Thalia Rodgers’ exhibit is opening at The Union this weekend with what may be the most relatable title ever, You make my heart smile but you also make my eyes cry. Rodgers’ work is colorful and chaotic, at once dreamy yet urgent. An Opening Reception with the artist will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Union’s Wanda D. Ewing Gallery. Get more information here.

Through Sunday, Feb. 2: Not to get all heavy, but with the fires in Australia destroying wildlife, it’s important to support conservation and preservation efforts. To that end, we want to share the MONA2Omaha exhibition: PHOTOARK by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore, who was featured in Omaha Magazine’s May 2019 issue. This is a free exhibit, but we hope you leave encouraged and inspired to do your part. Learn more here.

Event times and details may change. Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.