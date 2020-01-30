Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Jan. 30: The return of the Women’s Open Mic monthly series at Pageturners is nigh. Celebrate with a drink and engage with creative women in our community. Musicians, poets, comedians, and storytellers are welcome to sign up ahead of time (though this round looks like a full set). To check out the performers and get a jump on signing up for next month, head here.

Friday, Jan. 31: Howie D is back in Omaha, and he’s not here to break your heart—he just wants to entertain your family. Last year, the former Backstreet Boy put out a family-oriented album, Which One Am I? Now he is starring in a show based on that album, Howie D: Back in the Day and it is premiering at The Rose Theater. The show follows the real Howie Dorough as he navigates life in middle school at Lakeview Prep. Backstreet fans and their children can share this experience and bond over their mutual affection for Howie D. Get your tickets here now.

Friday, Jan. 31: If the reason you don’t like country music is the, well, “good ol’ boy” vibes, check out the Chris Janson—Real Friends Tour. Janson is known for his incredible, dynamic energy onstage and rather tame lifestyle off. His music may be country, but there are elements of pop and even some punk (especially if you catch him live), which isn’t surprising considering he takes his inspiration from a wide range of influences. If you’re intrigued, don’t miss your chance to see him live. Purchase tickets here now.

Saturday, Feb. 1: The 20th African American History Challenge is happening at Omaha North High Magnet School, with students from across Omaha competing to represent the 100 Black Men of Omaha at the 2020 100 Black Men of America’s annual conference. The conference is a national event recognizing leadership across many industries and age groups being held in Atlanta, Georgia, this year. This event is free and open to the public. Learn more about it here.

Saturday, Feb. 1: For those who don’t yet know, Groundhog Prom at Sokol Auditorium is a chance to satirize current events and issues, and express yourself as you’ve always dreamed. It’s literally a wear-what-you-like event, from avant-garde cheer costumes to your normal evening wear, but the tackier the better. If this sounds like a can’t-miss event to you, be sure to buy your tickets here ahead of time.

Sunday, Feb. 2: Super Bowl Sunday is here! With oh-so-many bowl parties going on, we decided to narrow the focus—to food. So here’s a quick-hit list of places you can go for food and football.