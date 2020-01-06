Nursing is one of the largest professions in health care. According to a survey by the Nebraska Center for Nursing, Douglas County has 10,202 registered nurses, or 19 RNs per 1,000 people. These professionals work tirelessly, with more than half of them working over 40 hours per week (9% of those work more than 50 hours per week). They also predominately enjoy their jobs, as 97% of them say they are satisfied and 87% of them would recommend others choose nursing as a career.
On November 14, 2019, the March of Dimes hosted the Nurse of the Year Banquet to thank those vital professionals taking vital signs, and Omaha Magazine proudly sponsored that event.
Nominations are blinded, then scored by the volunteer committee. Scores were based on credentials, certifications, their proudest outcomes, leadership, professional associations, and achievements. The Nurse of the Year is determined by the nurse with the highest overall score.
Nurse of the Year Committee
Teresa Hultquist, UNMC-College of Nursing
Chrissy Wilber, Boys Town National Research Hospital
Cindy Mirfield, Methodist Women’s Hospital
Judy Timmons, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Julie Lazure, Nebraska Medicine
Kris Stapp, VNA
Wendy Muir, Bryan Health
Judy Thomas, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Lisa Strasheim, CHI Health
Melissa Schmaderer, Madonna
Nicole Caswell, Immanuel Medical Center
Sue Nuss, Nebraska Medicine
Susie Ward, Methodist College
Anne Thallas, Methodist
Melanie Tuamoheloa, Nebraska Medicine – Bellevue
Pam Jacobsen, Methodist College
Nurse of the Year
Joanna Smith’s heart lies in advocating for women who experience disparity in the health care system. She is fluent in Spanish and often takes extra time to visit with those women who are Spanish- speaking. Smith is passionate about insuring that all patients have an amazing experience. She was able to showcase some of her great work by presenting “Healthcare, Design on a Dime” at last year’s national Becker’s Healthcare Conference in Chicago. She is an avid Disney lover and uses their guest philosophy in designing a patient experience. The linens are folded a certain way, the washcloths are folded into swan shapes, she has a comfort cart and every baby has a hand-knitted Minnie or Mickey hat. Her entire team has this guest philosophy and those outcomes have been seen in great patient experience scores for her unit.
Academic Excellence
Advanced Practice
Advocacy
|Kari Wade
Nebraska Methodist College
|Theresa Diederich
Nebraska Medicine
(Photo Not Available)
Shannon Engler
Bryan Health
Clinical Excellence
|
Evidence Based Practice
Family Choice
|Angela Vasa
Nebraska Medicine
|Jennifer Baumert
CHI Health Lakeside Hospital
|Stacey Sanders
Nebraska Medicine
Leadership
|
Pediatrics
|
Pediatrics
|Rachelle Heser
CHI Health
|Anne Thallas
Methodist Hospital, Medical Surgical
|Melissa Renter
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Rising Star
Tiffany Whitney
Nebraska Medicine
Spirit of Nursing Award
Spirit of Nursing Award
Spirit of Nursing Award
|Meghan Falke
Nebraska Medicine
|Christine Woell
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
(Photo not available) Paige HardyNebraska Medicine
Spirit of Nursing Award
Spirit of Nursing Award
Spirit of Nursing Award
|Dawn Straub
Nebraska Medicine
|Ellen Stuva
Nebraska Medicine
Melissa Paradis
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Spirit of Nursing Award
Spirit of Nursing Award
Amanda Hunnel
CHI Health Lakeside Hospital
Christy Todd
CHI Health Immanuel
Student Nursing Award
Student Nursing Award
Student Nursing Award
Priscilla Petsch
Bryan College of Health Sciences
(Photo Not Available) Jocelyn Ramos
Clarkson College
(Photo Not Available) Olivia Koontz
Creighton University
Student Nursing Award
Student Nursing Award
Student Nursing Award
Michael Griffith
Nebraska Methodist College
Payden Hunke
UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division
Monica Arens
UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division
Student Nursing Award
Kathryn Noble
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division