Nursing is one of the largest professions in health care. According to a survey by the Nebraska Center for Nursing, Douglas County has 10,202 registered nurses, or 19 RNs per 1,000 people. These professionals work tirelessly, with more than half of them working over 40 hours per week (9% of those work more than 50 hours per week). They also predominately enjoy their jobs, as 97% of them say they are satisfied and 87% of them would recommend others choose nursing as a career.

On November 14, 2019, the March of Dimes hosted the Nurse of the Year Banquet to thank those vital professionals taking vital signs, and Omaha Magazine proudly sponsored that event. 

Nominations are blinded, then scored by the volunteer committee. Scores were based on credentials, certifications, their proudest outcomes, leadership, professional associations, and achievements. The Nurse of the Year is determined by the nurse with the highest overall score.

Teresa Hultquist, UNMC-College of Nursing

Chrissy Wilber, Boys Town National Research Hospital

Cindy Mirfield, Methodist Women’s Hospital

Judy Timmons, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Julie Lazure, Nebraska Medicine

Kris Stapp, VNA

Wendy Muir, Bryan Health

Judy Thomas, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Lisa Strasheim, CHI Health

Melissa Schmaderer, Madonna

Nicole Caswell, Immanuel Medical Center

Sue Nuss, Nebraska Medicine

Susie Ward, Methodist College

Anne Thallas, Methodist

Melanie Tuamoheloa, Nebraska Medicine – Bellevue

Pam Jacobsen, Methodist College

Joanna Smith of CHI Health

Joanna Smith’s heart lies in advocating for women who experience disparity in the health care system. She is fluent in Spanish and often takes extra time to visit with those women who are Spanish- speaking. Smith is passionate about insuring that all patients have an amazing experience. She was able to showcase some of her great work by presenting “Healthcare, Design on a Dime” at last year’s national Becker’s Healthcare Conference in Chicago. She is an avid Disney lover and uses their guest philosophy in designing a patient experience. The linens are folded a certain way, the washcloths are folded into swan shapes, she has a comfort cart and every baby has a hand-knitted Minnie or Mickey hat. Her entire team has this guest philosophy and those outcomes have been seen in great patient experience scores for her unit.

Academic Excellence

Advanced Practice

Advocacy
Kari WadeKari Wade
Nebraska Methodist College		 Theresa DiederichTheresa Diederich
Shannon Engler
Bryan Health

Clinical Excellence

Evidence Based Practice

Family Choice
Angela VasaAngela Vasa
Nebraska Medicine		 Jennifer BaumertJennifer Baumert
CHI Health Lakeside Hospital		 Stacey SandersStacey Sanders
Nebraska Medicine

Leadership

Pediatrics

Rachelle HeserRachelle Heser
CHI Health		 Lindsay HegermannAnne Thallas
Methodist Hospital, Medical Surgical		 Melissa RenterMelissa Renter
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Rising Star

Tiffany Whitney
Tiffany Whitney
Nebraska Medicine

Spirit of Nursing Award
Meghan FalkeMeghan Falke
Nebraska Medicine		 Christine WoellChristine Woell
Spirit of Nursing Award
Dawn StraubDawn Straub
Nebraska Medicine		 Ellen StuvaEllen Stuva
Nebraska Medicine		 Melissa Paradis
Melissa Paradis
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Amanda Hunnel

Amanda Hunnel

CHI Health Lakeside Hospital

 Christy Todd

Christy Todd

CHI Health Immanuel

  

 

Student Nursing Award

Priscilla Petsch

Bryan College of Health Sciences

Clarkson College

Creighton University

Student Nursing Award
Michael Griffith

Michael Griffith

Nebraska Methodist College

 Payden Hunke

Payden Hunke

UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division

 Monica Arens

Monica Arens

UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division

Student Nursing Award
Mallory Woods

Kathryn Noble

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division

