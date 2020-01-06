Nursing is one of the largest professions in health care. According to a survey by the Nebraska Center for Nursing, Douglas County has 10,202 registered nurses, or 19 RNs per 1,000 people. These professionals work tirelessly, with more than half of them working over 40 hours per week (9% of those work more than 50 hours per week). They also predominately enjoy their jobs, as 97% of them say they are satisfied and 87% of them would recommend others choose nursing as a career.

On November 14, 2019, the March of Dimes hosted the Nurse of the Year Banquet to thank those vital professionals taking vital signs, and Omaha Magazine proudly sponsored that event.

Nominations are blinded, then scored by the volunteer committee. Scores were based on credentials, certifications, their proudest outcomes, leadership, professional associations, and achievements. The Nurse of the Year is determined by the nurse with the highest overall score.

Nurse of the Year Committee



Teresa Hultquist, UNMC-College of Nursing

Chrissy Wilber, Boys Town National Research Hospital

Cindy Mirfield, Methodist Women’s Hospital

Judy Timmons, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Julie Lazure, Nebraska Medicine

Kris Stapp, VNA

Wendy Muir, Bryan Health

Judy Thomas, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Lisa Strasheim, CHI Health

Melissa Schmaderer, Madonna

Nicole Caswell, Immanuel Medical Center

Sue Nuss, Nebraska Medicine

Susie Ward, Methodist College

Anne Thallas, Methodist

Melanie Tuamoheloa, Nebraska Medicine – Bellevue

Pam Jacobsen, Methodist College

Nurse of the Year

Joanna Smith’s heart lies in advocating for women who experience disparity in the health care system. She is fluent in Spanish and often takes extra time to visit with those women who are Spanish- speaking. Smith is passionate about insuring that all patients have an amazing experience. She was able to showcase some of her great work by presenting “Healthcare, Design on a Dime” at last year’s national Becker’s Healthcare Conference in Chicago. She is an avid Disney lover and uses their guest philosophy in designing a patient experience. The linens are folded a certain way, the washcloths are folded into swan shapes, she has a comfort cart and every baby has a hand-knitted Minnie or Mickey hat. Her entire team has this guest philosophy and those outcomes have been seen in great patient experience scores for her unit.

Academic Excellence Advanced Practice Advocacy Kari Wade

Nebraska Methodist College Theresa Diederich

Nebraska Medicine

(Photo Not Available)

Shannon Engler

Bryan Health Clinical Excellence Evidence Based Practice Family Choice Angela Vasa

Nebraska Medicine Jennifer Baumert

CHI Health Lakeside Hospital Stacey Sanders

Nebraska Medicine Leadership Pediatrics Pediatrics Rachelle Heser

CHI Health Anne Thallas

Methodist Hospital, Medical Surgical Melissa Renter

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Rising Star

Tiffany Whitney

Nebraska Medicine

Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award Meghan Falke

Nebraska Medicine Christine Woell

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

(Photo not available) Paige Hardy Nebraska Medicine Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award Dawn Straub

Nebraska Medicine Ellen Stuva

Nebraska Medicine

Melissa Paradis

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Spirit of Nursing Award Spirit of Nursing Award Amanda Hunnel CHI Health Lakeside Hospital Christy Todd CHI Health Immanuel