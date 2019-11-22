Every year, the Nebraska/Iowa Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers recognizes the best of regional design at its ASID impactFULL Awards.
Judged by an outside panel of designers, the 2019 impactFULL Awards recognized 39 projects (including gold, silver, and bronze winners) during a Sept. 26 awards ceremony at Tiburon Golf Club.
Designers Julie Odermatt and Rachel Costello of D3 Interiors received special
recognition as the year’s Design Impact Award Winner.
Gold Winners
Design Impact Award Winner
Entry #329 (Above)
Project Name: “Kingston Ranch”
Residential: Under 2,500 Square Feet
Designers: Julie Odermatt, ASID; Rachel Costello, Allied ASID
Company: D3 Interiors
Photographer: Amoura Productions
Describe how your design solution impacts the way in which people will experience the finished product:
• The contemporary-transitional style of this model home was to appeal to a variety of potential homeowners.
• We wanted the entrance to make an impact when you first walk in. This was achieved by adding a black geometrical wallpaper in the ceiling insets and contemporary LED light fixtures.
• The large-scale windows in the great room, along with the continuous fireplace stone, create a visually unique backdrop that combines the indoors with the outdoors.
What was the most significant challenge you faced in this project and how did your design solution answer this challenge?
• The recon walnut laminate cabinet brought in warmth. Since we did not want it to get too dark and busy, we incorporated a white cabinet perimeter, and the black central island helps to tie in the perimeter and L-island countertop.
• Originally this space was to have hardwood floors, but after deciding on the recon walnut cabinet in the kitchen we decided to use tile to create a more contemporary yet classic design.
• The neutral palette created a natural canvas from the walls to the floors, and artwork and accessories allowed us to bring in pops of blues.
Entry #301
Project Name: “Street of Dreams 1”
Residential: Over 4,000 Square Feet
Designers: Kris Patton, ASID,
Lisa Cooper, Allied ASID
Company: Interiors by Joan
Photographer: Tom Kessler
Entry #334
Project Name: “Master Bath Remodel”
Residential: Singular Space
Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID
Company: Artistico Interiors
Photographer: Tom Grady
Entry #324
Project Name: “Casual Living & Entertaining”
Residential: Over 4,000 Square Feet
Designers: Deb Munro, ASID; Liz Lempka, ASID
Company: Interior Design Firm
Photographer: Amoura Productions
Silver Winners
Entry #320
Project Name: “New Construction: Kitchen and Formal Living Room”
Residential: Singular Space
Designer: Lisa B. McCoid, ASID, AIA
Company: D3 Interiors
Photographer: Amoura Productions
Entry #339
Project Name: “Bohlen Whole House”
Residential: Over 4,000 Square Feet
Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID
Company: Artistico Interiors
Photographer: Tom Grady
Entry #310
Project Name: “Modern Lake House”
Residential: Singular Space
Designer: Liz Lempka, ASID
Company: Interior Design Firm
Photographer: Amoura Productions
Entry #325
Project Name: “Glass Floating Staircase”
Residential: Product, Furniture, or Design Detail
Designer: Carmen Shively, ASID
Company: Paul Daniels Interiors
Photographer: Cornhusker Photoworks, Justin Mohling
Entry #305
Project Name: “Saddlebrook Remodel”
Residential: Under 2,500 Square Feet
Designer: Courtney Otte, Allied ASID
Company: The Modern Hive Interior Design
Photographer: Tom Kessler
Entry #314
Project Name: “Streamlined Traditional”
Residential: Singular Space
Designers: Pam Stanek, ASID; Liz Lempka, ASID
Company: Interior Design Firm
Photographer: Amoura Productions
Entry #323
Project Name: “Modern Country Estate”
Residential: Over 4,000 Square Feet
Designer: Becky Rea, ASID
Company: Fritz + Lloyd Interiors
Photographer: Lisa Guerra
Entry #315
Project Name: “French Provincial Finds a New Look”
Residential: Singular Space
Designer: Marilyn S. Hansen, FASID
Company: The Designers
Photographer: Tom Kessler
