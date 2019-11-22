Every year, the Nebraska/Iowa Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers recognizes the best of regional design at its ASID impactFULL Awards.

Judged by an outside panel of designers, the 2019 impactFULL Awards recognized 39 projects (including gold, silver, and bronze winners) during a Sept. 26 awards ceremony at Tiburon Golf Club.

Designers Julie Odermatt and Rachel Costello of D3 Interiors received special

recognition as the year’s Design Impact Award Winner.

Gold Winners

Design Impact Award Winner

Entry #329 (Above)

Project Name: “Kingston Ranch”

Residential: Under 2,500 Square Feet

Designers: Julie Odermatt, ASID; Rachel Costello, Allied ASID

Company: D3 Interiors

Photographer: Amoura Productions



Describe how your design solution impacts the way in which people will experience the finished product:

• The contemporary-transitional style of this model home was to appeal to a variety of potential homeowners.

• We wanted the entrance to make an impact when you first walk in. This was achieved by adding a black geometrical wallpaper in the ceiling insets and contemporary LED light fixtures.

• The large-scale windows in the great room, along with the continuous fireplace stone, create a visually unique backdrop that combines the indoors with the outdoors.

What was the most significant challenge you faced in this project and how did your design solution answer this challenge?

• The recon walnut laminate cabinet brought in warmth. Since we did not want it to get too dark and busy, we incorporated a white cabinet perimeter, and the black central island helps to tie in the perimeter and L-island countertop.

• Originally this space was to have hardwood floors, but after deciding on the recon walnut cabinet in the kitchen we decided to use tile to create a more contemporary yet classic design.

• The neutral palette created a natural canvas from the walls to the floors, and artwork and accessories allowed us to bring in pops of blues.

Entry #301

Project Name: “Street of Dreams 1”

Residential: Over 4,000 Square Feet

Designers: Kris Patton, ASID,

Lisa Cooper, Allied ASID

Company: Interiors by Joan

Photographer: Tom Kessler

Entry #334

Project Name: “Master Bath Remodel”

Residential: Singular Space

Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID

Company: Artistico Interiors

Photographer: Tom Grady

Entry #324

Project Name: “Casual Living & Entertaining”

Residential: Over 4,000 Square Feet

Designers: Deb Munro, ASID; Liz Lempka, ASID

Company: Interior Design Firm

Photographer: Amoura Productions

Silver Winners

Entry #320

Project Name: “New Construction: Kitchen and Formal Living Room”

Residential: Singular Space

Designer: Lisa B. McCoid, ASID, AIA

Company: D3 Interiors

Photographer: Amoura Productions

Entry #339

Project Name: “Bohlen Whole House”

Residential: Over 4,000 Square Feet

Designer: Stacie Muhle, Allied ASID

Company: Artistico Interiors

Photographer: Tom Grady

Entry #310

Project Name: “Modern Lake House”

Residential: Singular Space

Designer: Liz Lempka, ASID

Company: Interior Design Firm

Photographer: Amoura Productions

Entry #325

Project Name: “Glass Floating Staircase”

Residential: Product, Furniture, or Design Detail

Designer: Carmen Shively, ASID

Company: Paul Daniels Interiors

Photographer: Cornhusker Photoworks, Justin Mohling

Entry #305

Project Name: “Saddlebrook Remodel”

Residential: Under 2,500 Square Feet

Designer: Courtney Otte, Allied ASID

Company: The Modern Hive Interior Design

Photographer: Tom Kessler

Entry #314

Project Name: “Streamlined Traditional”

Residential: Singular Space

Designers: Pam Stanek, ASID; Liz Lempka, ASID

Company: Interior Design Firm

Photographer: Amoura Productions

Entry #323

Project Name: “Modern Country Estate”

Residential: Over 4,000 Square Feet

Designer: Becky Rea, ASID

Company: Fritz + Lloyd Interiors

Photographer: Lisa Guerra

Entry #315

Project Name: “French Provincial Finds a New Look”

Residential: Singular Space

Designer: Marilyn S. Hansen, FASID

Company: The Designers

Photographer: Tom Kessler



This article was printed in the December 2019/January 2020 edition of B2B. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.