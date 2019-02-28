What other cocktail can cure hangovers, give you your daily fill of veggies (tomato juice counts as a vegetable, right?), and is socially acceptable to drink at any hour? Bloody marys have been the go-to drink of choice for those looking to spice up their brunch or heal a headache after a night on the town for nearly 100 years. Served over ice in a tall glass, this salty sip is typically made of tomato juice, vodka, and an assortment of hot sauces and spices, often garnished with celery. The wide variety of ingredients and embellishments available to the bloody mary gives bartenders an opportunity to mix creatively, and since Omaha has an abundance to offer when it comes to the classic drink, we’ve rounded up a few of the city’s best bloody marys for you to try.

KRUG PARK

6205 Maple St.

402-932-0038

krugpark.com

Located in the center of Benson’s bustling entertainment district, Krug Park is well-known among locals for their wide selection of refreshments, including 12 signature takes on the bloody mary known as “The Bloody Dozen.” From the Bakon bloody mary (which includes beef sticks and olives) to the Cucumber Dill (infused with cucumber and dill vodka), there’s something on this one-of-a-kind menu for everyone at Krug’s. Visit the bar on “Bloody” Saturday or “Bloody” Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and enjoy $1 off your pick of the dozen.



REPORT IN PUB



12100 W. Center Road

402-916-4438

reportinpubomaha.com



Order a Giant Bloody Mary at Report In Pub if your hunger matches your thirst. The name is no hyperbole. At 36 ounces, the monstrous beverage is topped with an entire meal’s worth of food stacked on a skewer and towering out of a glass mug. The drink order includes a quarter-pound cheeseburger, two hot wings, bacon, a fried pickle, and “all the normal stuff” you’d find in a bloody mary.



STOKES

Old Market: 1122 Howard St.

402-408-9000

West Omaha: 13615 California St.

402-498-0804

stokesrestaurant.com



Want to try your own hand at mixing a bloody mary without having to raid the grocery store? Visit Stokes on weekends between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., where the build-your-own bloody mary bar offers endless options for a personally customized drink experience. Add fresh vegetables, a dash of your favorite hot sauce, or whatever else you like at this DIY brunch special.



TWISTED FORK GRILL & SALOON

1014 Howard St.

402-932-9600

twistedforksaloon.com



The Twisted Fork packs a vast range of bloody marys into four menu options during weekend brunch—served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Try Buck’s bloody mary (a mixture of house vodka, Zing Zang, and rimmed with “buck salt”) or the bourbon bloody mary (a more classic version created with a bourbon base). The Twisted Fork also offers their own take on a bacon-flavored bloody, as well as a build-your-own bar with more than a dozen options for garnishes to top off your own unique brunch mix.



RAILCAR MODERN AMERICAN KITCHEN

1814 N. 144th St.

402-493-4743

railcaromaha.com



An homage to Omaha’s long history in the railroad industry, Railcar Modern American Kitchen’s cozy atmosphere and classic American dishes make sure customers dine comfortably and leave full. Brunch starts early (9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.), and the bloody marys cost only one cent after your first drink at full price. Make sure to try all three of their original bloody mary concoctions: “Hopped,” “The Rocket,” and “The Jerk.”

SHUCKS FISH HOUSE & OYSTER BAR

Downtown: 1911 Leavenworth St.

402-614-5544

Pacific Street: 1218 S. 119th St.

402-827-4376

Legacy: 16901 Wright Plaza, No. 198

402-763-1860

shucksfishhouse.com



Looking for even more variety in your brunch life? Check out any of Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar’s three Omaha locations to taste the seafood-style Shucks Bloody Mary, which is garnished with pickles, green olives, pepperoncini, and fresh shrimp. Spice it up even more by asking for the Shucks Hot Mary, a fiery gluten-free version complete with a salted rim.

