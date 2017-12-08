This sponsored content appeared in the Winter 2018 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/final_20bb0118/30

According to a 2010 study by the U.S. Department of Labor, women comprised 47 percent of the total U.S. labor force. That same study found that women comprise 91.1 percent of registered nurses, but also 66.1 percent of tax examiners, collectors, and revenue agents, and 59.3 percent of all insurance writers.