This sponsored content appeared in the Winter 2018 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/final_20bb0118/30
According to a 2010 study by the U.S. Department of Labor, women comprised 47 percent of the total U.S. labor force. That same study found that women comprise 91.1 percent of registered nurses, but also 66.1 percent of tax examiners, collectors, and revenue agents, and 59.3 percent of all insurance writers.
The National Association of Women Business Owners revealed in 2015 that women-owned firms account for 31 percent of all privately held firms.
The women on these sponsored pages own or represent businesses that have been traditionally male-dominated and work for companies that encourage diversity in the workplace. They are advertising professionals, equestrian center owners, saleswomen for industrial products, and more.
HILARY MUHLE
LEANNE BATA
ALLURE HEALTH & MED SPA
13939 GOLD CIRCLE, SUITE 100 OMAHA, NE 68144
402.881.3638
allurehealthmed.com
DOROTHY TURLEY
AMERCIAN LEGACY
7193 COUNTY ROAD 40 OMAHA, NE 68122
402.468.4588
americanlegacycomplex.com
ASHLEY BATTEN
BATTEN TRAILER LEASING, INC.
4511 S. 67TH STREET OMAHA, NE 68117
402.339.1429
battentrailerleasing.com
ERIN STRUNK
BETTER HOMES & GARDENS REAL ESTATE
8026 WEST DODGE ROAD OMAHA, NE 68114
402.598.1504
@erindesignsandsellsit
CINDI INCONTRO
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL
6464 CENTER ST., SUITE 200 OMAHA, NE 68106
402.345.5866
colliers.com
MARY ANN O’BRIEN
OBI CREATIVE
2920 FARNAM STREET OMAHA, NE 68114
402.493.7999
obicreative.com
BARBARA CHRISTIANSON
INGERSOLL RAND
13205 CENTENNIAL RD. OMAHA, NE 68138
402.330.5831
ingersollrandproducts.com
KELLY BURNS
PAYROLL PROFESSIONALS
2829 S. 88TH STREET OMAHA, NE 68124
402.618.2804
payrollprofessionalsomaha.com
CARMEN TAPIO
NORTH END TELESERVICES
1500 N. 24TH ST., SUITE 111 OMAHA, NE 68110
402.934.3624
northendteleservices.com
KATHY DAVID
REGENCY PARKWAY ART
440 REGENCY PARKWAY, SUITE 137 OMAHA, NE 68114
402.399.9555
regencyparkwayart.com