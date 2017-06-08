

PICK OF THE WEEK—Thursday, June 8: The Living Deads epitomize the DIY punk aesthetic. From booking their own tours to printing their own T-shirts, these vagabonds travel from show to show in the sweet RV they currently live in. You can also check out Siouxer Rats, Big Red Rawkit Riot, and Dead Ringers—all for only five bucks at the door. Skip the regular Thursday plans and head to Brothers Lounge. For more information, check out Brothers’ Facebook page here.



Friday, June 9: Looking for some artwork to liven things up? Instead of buying some generic print online, head to Vinton Street this Friday and check out pieces by local artists at this year’s $100 Art Sale from Project Project. Not only will you be able to get a unique work of art for only $100, but also get the satisfaction of knowing your money is going to a good cause. For more details, go here.

Friday-Sunday, June 9-10: Camping and music collide this weekend at Lovefest in the Midwest—an all-ages family camping and music festival featuring more than 20 bands playing everything from jazz to jam. The two-day event is back after a one-year hiatus, but it promises to be as big as ever. There will be food and merch vendors, as well as classes and activities for children and adults. No tickets are being sold at the gate, so get your tickets beforehand here

Friday-Sunday, June 9-11: The arts are kind of a big deal this weekend. The 43rd annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival is happening downtown, featureing works from national and local visual artists, continuous musical performances, a children’s fair, and of course, food. You have three days to check out all they have to offer, so make sure to fit this into your busy weekend schedule. Head here for more information

Saturday, June 10: If you missed Modest Mouse at the Maha Music Festival a couple years ago, you now have a chance to rectify that. The Washingtonians will be at Lincoln’s Pinewood Bowl Theater, and come rain or shine, they’ll be playing their quirky, indie tunes that have made them famous-but-not-sellouts. To get tickets, click here



Sunday, June 4: Embrace your inner nerd this Sunday at the Wizarding World Festival in Thurman, Iowa. No joke. This is for reals. Harry Potter fans can feel like they are at the Quidditch World Cup with lots of activities, games, magic, food trucks, vendors, and DJ Shane Major. Dress up and join your appropriate “house .” “Muggles” are invited, too. More information here.

Sunday, June 11: If you would like to know more about what happened at Standing Rock Indian Reservation, this is your chance to learn. The Second Unitarian Church of Omaha is having a screening of AWAKE, A Dream From Standing Rock this Sunday. This documentary is a collaboration between Indigenous filmmakers Myron Dewey and Doug Good Feather, and environmental Academy-Award-nominated filmmakers James Spione and Josh Fox. To find out more, visit here

Sunday, June 11: Did you miss out on the NKOTB mania of the 1990s? Have you always wondered what Paula Abdul was like before she was on American Idol? Would you like to know what it’s like to sing along with some Boyz II Men a capella harmonies? This is your chance to experience all of that when The Total Package Tour hits Omaha this Sunday. Get your tickets for this nostalgia trip here