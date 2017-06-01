Sign Up NOW for this AWESOME weekly newsletter. Cick here.

PICK OF THE WEEK—Friday, June 2: Ever wanted to feel like you’re exercising at a rave? Then the Glow’N’Go 5K Run at Aksarben Village is for you. Along with being neon-enhanced, the run is for a good cause, with all proceeds benefitting St. Vincent de Paul Society. But the run is just the beginning of the fun. Win prizes, listen to some cool music, and check out the awesome afterparty. Run on over here for more information and to register.

Friday-Saturday, June 2-4: Can’t decide what to eat? Taste of Omaha has you covered this weekend. Not only will there be food from numerous local restaurants, but also check out the live music performances every afternoon and evening on one of six stages. Or just hang out in the beer tent. Whether you’re craving cupcakes or kebabs, you will find it at this annual festival. Take the opportunity to sample some unique cuisine, or just grab some nachos. For more information, click here.

Saturday, June 3: Once again, Benson Beer Fest brings you the best beers around. From craft brews to imports, there will be beers from more than 100 beer purveyors. With all these choices, beer amateurs and aficionados are guaranteed to find something to suit their tastes. Find out more here.

Saturday, June 3: If sipping some wine—or beer, depending on your preference—in a beautiful Nebraska field sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday, Soaring Wings Vineyard is where you’ll want to kick off the summer with the 13th Annual Blues & Balloon Festival. The best part? You get to watch colorful hot air balloons float into the sky. Throw in live music performances from several Midwestern acts and some barbecue from Hog Wild and there’s really no excuse not to check it out. You’re encouraged to bring your own blankets or chairs. Soar on over here for more information.

Saturday-Sunday, June 3-4: If you haven’t seen Rent, you’ll get your chance this weekend at the Orpheum Theatre. Loosely based on the classic La Boheme, this version is a much grittier and noisy production. The characters are still struggling artists, but this time they’re trying to make it big during the AIDS crisis of the late 1980s and early 1990s. While it may not sound like the most uplifting story, it draws you in and leaves you surprisingly hopeful. Plus, the music is pretty damn catchy. Expect to be humming “Seasons of Love” for several days after. Get your tickets now here.

Sunday, June 4: New Orleans rapper Juvenile is coming to shake things up at the Waiting Room this Sunday. Of course, he won’t be doing it alone. Joining him will be Enjoli Mitchell, Jazz Simone, OSO, HB, & Big Mista. Hosted by locals Houston Alexander and Staso, with additional music by Omaha favorite DJ Shor-T, it’s guaranteed the fun will go down. Don’t do things in slow motion, though. Go here to get tickets before they sell out.