PICK OF THE WEEK—FRIDAY, MAY 12: Soundgarden is definitely a big draw to this year’s Rockfest outdoor concert this Friday at Westfair Amphitheater (22984 Highway 6, Council Bluffs), but we’re excited about another band on the impressive lineup—The Pretty Reckless. Fronted by former Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen, Reckless knocks around some tough rock anthems and ballads. The band formed in 2009 and heartily toured its way to become support for rock royalty Soundgarden. It helps that Momsen looks really good on stage, always delivering powerful vocals. The Rockfest lineup includes Papa Roach, Pierce the Veil, Sum 41, Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, and Through Fire Doors. For tickets, times, and more info, click here.

SATURDAY, MAY 13: The Met: Live in HD returns to the big screen at Film Stream (1340 Mike Fahey St.) this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. with the live stream of the R. Strauss opera Der Rosenkavalier. Renée Fleming and Elīna Garanča star in this new production that places the action at the end of the Habsburg Empire, underscoring the opera’s subtext of class and conflict against a rich backdrop of gilt and red damask. Presented by Opera Omaha, the live broadcast will feature a prelude talk beginning at 10:30 a.m. by Matthew L. Reznicek, assistant professor of English at Creighton University, where he teaches Nineteenth-century British and Irish literature, literary theory, and rhetoric and composition. For tickets and other information, go here.

SATURDAY, MAY 13: Check out The Durham Museum’s “Hanging with Heroes” event that celebrates the opening of the new exhibit Omaha Police: Answering the Call Since 1857. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can visit with uniformed officers, explore the Able 1 helicopter, see a police motorcycle, cruiser and SWAT truck, pet a Police horse, and much more. Admission to The Durham (801 S. 10th St.) is free the entire day May 13, thanks in part to the generous support of Cox Communications and Great Western Bank. The event is taking place on the museum’s parking deck. This exhibition is drawn from the Omaha Police Department’s historic archive of original artifacts including uniforms, photographs, and more. For more information, visit The Durham site here.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 13-14: Omaha’s historic Florence neighborhood celebrates its heritage every year with a parade and lots of other fun activities this weekend at Florence Days, located at a variety of locations across the northeast Omaha area. First up, the parade at 1 p.m. Saturday will run from Miller Park to McKinley Street. The Florence Mill (9102 N. 30th St.) will be offering an open house that includes a Native American talk and a preview of upcoming art shows. The Florentine Players theater group will be staging a special “melodrama” Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Florence City Hall (2864 State St.). For more information about all the Florence Days activities, go here.

SUNDAY, MAY 14: What better way to spend Mom’s Day then in the park, listening to some great music, and doing—yoga? Yoga Rocks the Park continues this Sunday at Midtown Crossing at Turner Park (31st Avenue and Farnam Street). Yoga Rocks the Park is a locally staffed celebration of community for the whole family promoting peace, giving, and well being. The weekly event features an all-levels 60-minute yoga class, featuring the areas most inspiring yoga teachers and a kids yoga program called “Camp YRP.” The band Linear Symmetry will be performing Sunday. For more information, go here.