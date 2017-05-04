

PICK OF THE WEEK—FRIDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 5-7: Cinco de Mayo Omaha (24th Street, L to P) kicks it into high gear Friday at 5 p.m. with the coronation of Miss Cinco de Mayo. Three girls from three age categories will nab this year’s official tiaras. Later Friday evening at 7 p.m., international band sensation La Maquinaria Norteña takes the main stage. Saturday’s festivities include the annual parade at 10 a.m. and the Saturday night concert featuring singer/songwriter Victoria La Mala. The carnival and street vendors run all weekend. In honor of its rich Mexican heritage, Nebraska’s South Omaha Latino community has been hosting Cinco de Mayo events for decades, dating back to the early 1930s. For admission prices and more information, go here.

THURSDAY, MAY 4: Get prepping for Cinco de Mayo weekend Thursday night at Encounter magazine’s issue reveal party and fashion show hosted at Dundee’s Scout Dry Goods and Trade (5019 Underwood Ave.). Feel the fashion and get dancing to DJ Stephen Bils, who will pump things up with a unique mix of electro, trap and hip hop. Complimentary light libations will be available while they last for those over 21. The fashion show will feature Scout’s best spring and summer clothing available to buy, so bring that plastic and get shopping. Admission is free, with limited capacity. For more info, go on Facebook here.

FRIDAY, MAY 5: Midlands Humane Society (MHS), a nonprofit organization in Council Bluffs, is hosting its annual fundraising event, Talk Derby to Me, Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Mid-America Center (1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs). Evening events will include an oral auction that features prizes including a week-long penthouse stay in the Steamboat Grand in Colorado Springs and a Taylor Swift concert package. A silent auction also be held with an assortment of items for pets, children, and the home, as well as summer plants, and more. A gift card tree, wine pull, dinner buffet and a doggie fashion show round out the evening. For ticket and other information go here.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MAY 5-6: Fans of Nebraska wine and craft beer can raise a glass at Sip Nebraska’s 4th annual festival, May 5 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and May 6 from 1 p.m to 10 p.m. at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (28500 West Park Highway, Ashland). The two days will include unlimited Nebraska wine, hard cider, and new this year craft beer tastings. The booze is accompanied by lots of live music, unique food pairing educational sessions, food, artisan and craft vendors, trolley tours, and much more. For full details and ticket information, go here.

SUNDAY, MAY 7: Relive the fever this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Aksarben Cinema (2110 S. 67th St.), as the all-new director’s cut of the legendary film Saturday Night Fever once again graces the big screen. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic film that catapulted John Travolta to superstardom, garnered him an Oscar nomination, and captivated audiences world-over, this special event includes an exclusive introduction to the film from hall-of-fame radio personality Scott Shannon. Plus, take a look back at the legacy of Saturday Night Fever with interviews from the director and cast of this groundbreaking motion picture that defined an era. For admission and other information, go here.