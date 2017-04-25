PICK OF THE WEEK—FRIDAY, APRIL 28: Having come up with the group Hot Boys, alongside superstar Lil Wayne, New Orleans chart-topping rapper Juvenile is a Southern hip-hop veteran. Terius Gray, aka Juvenile, was one of the initial artists involved in New Orleans’ “bounce” craze of the early ’90s. The rapper brings his uptempo style of hip-hop that is combined with gangster rap and party music Friday at 10 p.m. at the Waiting Room Lounge (6212 Maple St.). Local celebs Houston Alexander and Staso from the Neighborhood Watch, along with DJ Shor-T, host the show. Openers include Enjoli Mitchell, Jazz Simone, OSO, HB, and Big Mista. Tickets are $30 advance and $35 day of show. Check out the web here for more info.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28: “REVEL” is a night in Omaha dedicated to ladies who love ladies. It’s an opportunity for the Lesbian community and those who are friends and allies of LGBTs at large to come together to enjoy the safe company of like-minded people with drinks and dancing. And starting at 8 p.m. this Friday night at the Old Market Tavern (514 S. 10th St.), the theme is ’90s House Party, so get digging into the back of your (or your older sister’s, or mother’s) closet and grab those overalls because DJ Ness will be pumping up the jams. Props to the freshest outfit. For more info, head here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29: Rock out and raise money while wearing your totally awesome ’80s gear. Band Build 2017: A Concert to Benefit Habitat for Humanity of Omaha delivers with an AC/DC tribute band, Shoot to Thrill, and the energetic rock trio, Save the Hero, Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Slowdown (729 N. 14th St.). Come watch these bands absolutely shred it to help build affordable housing in Omaha. Band Build 2017 is presented by the Omaha Habitat Young Professionals (HYP) and NorthStar Financial Services. ​HYP fundraises, advocates and volunteers for affordable housing in partnership with Habitat Omaha. ​Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for Habitat Supporter (VIP) tickets. All proceeds go to helping build a home for a family in need. VIP tickets will allow access to the balcony area with a private bartender. This is also your chance to win two tickets to every Stir Concer Cove Summer Series Concert this season. Raffles will only be available the night of the event. And remember, wear your best ’80s gear. Prizes will happen. Go here for more info.



SATURDAY, APRIL 29: Not to be confused with the March for Science that took place last Saturday, the goal of the Climate Change March is to shed light on the need to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) and act on climate. A rally will be held at noon Saturday at the Gene Leahy Mall (downtown at 1302 Farnam St.). Local activists will speak and perform, and local business owners and organization members who are working to solve climate issues will be on hand to let you know how you can help. The featured speaker is former Green Party vice-presidential candidate and human rights defender Ajamu Baraka. Find more details at here.



SUNDAY, APRIL 30: Omaha Magazine reveals the May/June issue during a 2 p.m. magazine launch at the Bookworm (2501 S. 90th St.) The new issue offers tribute to local World War II vets. Come to the Bookworm for snacks and speakers (including Dr. Joyce Winfield, author of Forever Heroes: A Collection of World War II Stories from Nebraska Veterans). For more info on the Omag Launch Party, go on Facebook here.