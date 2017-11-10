Concept & intro by Jared Spence | Photography by Bill Sitzmann | Design by Derek Joy

Art direction assistance by Jamie Danielle Hardy | On set assistance by Johnny Ireland

Modeled by Jake Rea | Agency Sasha Models







Life gives way to a passing.

A passing of shards of a former self.

A gaining of lessons learned.

A passing to transgressions of yesterday.

Death makes way for transformation.

Growth.

A rebirth. a new start, a new self.

Through the fires of the

journey awaits a restfulness.

Wisdom.

Peace.

This article was printed in the November/December 2017 edition of Encounter.