Concept & intro by Jared Spence | Photography by Bill Sitzmann | Design by Derek Joy
Art direction assistance by Jamie Danielle Hardy | On set assistance by Johnny Ireland
Modeled by Jake Rea | Agency Sasha Models
Life gives way to a passing.
A passing of shards of a former self.
A gaining of lessons learned.
A passing to transgressions of yesterday.
Death makes way for transformation.
Growth.
A rebirth. a new start, a new self.
Through the fires of the
journey awaits a restfulness.
Wisdom.
Peace.
This article was printed in the November/December 2017 edition of Encounter.