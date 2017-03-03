Art has long-served as an outlet to help humans heal. With America amidst an ever-building tumultuous political and social climate, choose to make art with your wardrobe. This spring, find solace in wild hues and bold patterns. Let your wardrobe be your armor; arm yourself with optimism and happiness.
vintage cropped jacket, chartreuse leather skirt, sequin tank (all at Flying Worm Vintage, 1125 Jackson St.); leather wrap bracelet (Audio Helkuik, audiohelkuik.com); leopard heels (stylist's own).
Painting: Brian Tait, Briantait.us.
Buffalo by David Bitton denim shirt, C. Luce paillette dress, Nine West calf-hair sandals, Chanel tweed handbag, Chanel charm bracelet, Chanel denim bangle (all at Pretty in Patina, 1125 Jackson St.); screen-printed sweatshirt (Dan Crane); leather wrap bracelet (Audio Helkuik).
Painting: Bart Vargas, bartvargas.com.
Luce ruffled minidress, Manolo Blahnik open-toe heels, chain handbag (all at Pretty in Patina); assorted leather wrap bracelets (Audio Helkuik); rainbow-striped belt (stylist's own).
Copper bench: Christopher Prinz, Christopherprinz.com.
Luce trench, TCEC wide-leg trousers, Urban Day striped shirt, Gianni Bini multicolor pumps (all at Pretty in Patina); striped tote (Dan Crane); leather choker (Audio Helkuik).
Cut out shapes: Dan Crane, Dancranesrealbusiness.bigcartel.com.
C. Luce romper (Pretty in Patina); pizza pouch (Flying Worm Vintage); leather wrap bracelet (Audio Helkuik); beret (stylist's own).
Painting: Brian Tait.
vintage polka dot blouse, jean jacket (all at Flying Worm Vintage); Jenn/Lucy leopard pencil skirt, Jessica Simpson platform heels, Chanel belt worn as necklace (all at Pretty in Patina).
Watercolor prints: William Holland, Williamrobertholland.com
Makeup by Chevy
This article was printed in the March/April 2017 edition of Encounter.
