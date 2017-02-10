This sponsored content appears in the Winter 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/b2b_0217_125/56

The need for women financial advisors is rising. Recent statistics show that nine in 10 women will, at some point in their lifetime, will be the sole financial decision-makers for their households . The metro-area women of Thrivent Financial are ready to provide sound financial guidance for women in any stage of life–offering a unique approach that blends faith, finances and generosity.

“It’s about feeling comfortable and confident with your finances,” says Beth Boyle, MBA, CFP®, “I’ve worked with recently singled women who are not only suffering emotional loss, but have been thrown into the role of financial decision maker with virtually no training. I guide women on decisions that need to be taken now, and assure them that some decisions can and should wait until they are emotionally ready for them.”

At Thrivent, clients receive an over-all strategy that is aligned with their values. Thrivent Financial is a fraternal, membership organization of Christians. It’s a not-for-profit organization that’s owned by their membership. Because of their not-for-profit status, Thrivent can give back to communities what they would otherwise pay in certain taxes, and their members have a voice in where that money goes. Thrivent Financial has given back just over $1.3 million to churches and charities in the Omaha Metro through their generosity programs this year.

“I’ve seen firsthand how living generously and putting clients’ needs first is the only way to do business,” said Financial Associate Suzanne Gornell, who recently decided to make the plunge, following her father’s lead who has worked for the organization for 33 years. “The fact that I work for an organization that gives back in a significant way, is one of the main reasons I do what I do. This is also very important to the members we serve.”

According to a recent study, women hold 50% of the country’s wealth, approximately $13.2 trillion. Women also give on average 3.5% of their wealth to charity every year.

“At Thrivent we are well-positioned to help women become more intentional about their giving,’ said Amy Weidner CLTC®, MBA.“We are fortunate to have the expertise of InFaith*, a public foundation, at our disposal for clients and churches to learn estate planning and charitable giving strategies.” She added, ‘It feels good to be a part of making the generosity piece even bigger.”

While Thrivent feels blessed with talented women financial representatives, the team is on a mission to grow. “With the increasing amount of women running businesses, leading households, and making a significant impact for nonprofits and charities, we will need more women financial associates,” said Thrivent Financial Partner, Sarah Willson, FIC. “If you’re a leader, are passionate about making a difference in peoples’ lives, and your values align with our own, perhaps you’ve found your next career move.”

11602 W. Center Rd., Suite 200 Omaha, NE 68144

1408 Veterans Drive, No. 204 Elkhorn, NE 68022

340 E. Military Ave., Suite 2 Fremont, NE 68025

402.932.0109

thrivent.com