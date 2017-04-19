PICK OF THE WEEK—FRIDAY, APRIL 21: International Acoustic Music Award (IAMA) runner up Clark & Company will release its third album, Josephine Had a Dream, Friday at Reverb Lounge (6121 Military Ave.). The band’s songwriter Sophie Clark’s song, “Something,” off the new album, was runner up in the “Open” category of the 13th Annual IAMA Awards. The band’s new album features 13 original songs that incorporate a host of acoustic sounds and styles—including rhythm & blues, jazz, soul, rock, and singer/songwriter. The album takes listeners on a lyrical journey, while forging new musical ground that features mature melodies, fresh arrangements and a stirring, signature style. Clark & Company was created by 19-year-old triplets from Omaha—with Sophie Clark on keys and vocals, Cooper Clark on acoustic and electric bass, Simon Clark on drums and percussion, and Cameron Thelander on tenor saxophone.Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $7 and you can RSVP here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22: This weekend brings a rare opportunity to check out some slightly unconventional, bootylicious dancing. SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque is coming to Sokol Auditorium and it is not a show to be missed. These women put on a cheeky, geeky performance that is always entertaining. From Star Wars to Stranger Things, you never know where they’re going to draw inspiration from. The show starts at 8 p.m., so don’t be late. You won’t want to miss your favorite. To get your tickets early, go here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22: The stars have aligned this year. The annual Earth Day Omaha celebration falls on Earth Day this year, just in case you needed that extra motivation to get out and enjoy all Elmwood Park will be offering. Whether you wanted to learn more about worm composting or just how to make your home more energy efficient, the demonstration tent has you covered. But if you’re just looking for a little relaxation and a chance to smell the flowers, you can always just hang out on the grass and listen to the great music and conscientious speakers. From politicians to the Kris Lager Band, there’s a little something for everyone. You can show up right at 11 a.m. or take your time getting there, but it ends at 6 p.m., so don’t miss out on everything. You can find more details here.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23: New York-based soul singer, songwriter, and Broadway chanteuse Morgan James brings her eclectic show to the Slowdown (729 N. 14th St.) Sunday at 8 p.m.. James is promoting her new album, Reckless Abandon, which highlights the performer’s powerhouse voice, theatrical swing, and soulful poise. Her memorable cover of Maroon 5’s “Maps” recently reached more than 2 million plays on Spotify and she has become a regular on Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. The New York Times heralded James as “a phenomenal talent whose feel for classic soul music is bone deep…This woman is on fire.” Tickets for the all-ages event are $15. Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/actress Andy Allo, known for her appearances in the comedy-drama series The Game, opens the show. For more information, go here.

MONDAY, APRIL 24: Who cares if this event isn’t on the weekend? Next week kicks off with a one-of-a-kind, (once-in-a-lifetime, for some of us) event. Once again, the Holland Performing Arts Center and Film Streams have teamed up to give Omahans a unique opportunity. This time around, it’s a chance to listen in on a conversation between two Oscar winners, actress Julianne Moore and writer-director Alexander Payne. Funds raised through Film Streams Feature VII will help support the organization’s day-to-day operations. Tickets for a private event with the special guests are available, as well as tickets to both the pre- and post-parties with Moore and Payne. To find out more, click here.