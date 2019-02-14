Subscribe to this free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Feb. 14: Sexploration is a week of fun, educational events related to sexual health. While the week is almost over, it’s not too late to participate. Today, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can visit with representatives from Get Checked Omaha, Omaha Girls Rock, and NAMI Omaha. STI testing is available from 2-4 p.m. Tonight you can attend Sexploration Fest at OutrSpaces, where you can dance to music, listen to poetry, and view the art exhibit. Tomorrow, catch a lecture from sociology instructor Dr. Jenny Heineman. Find all the info here, and please RSVP here.

Thursday, Feb. 14: The Valentine’s is for Lovers Dance Party is happening tonight at Hotel Deco. But the name is a bit misleading. You don’t have to be lovers to dance the night away—especially when there’s no cover! With an interactive photo booth, prizes, and music from Omaha-famous DJ Shif-D, this party is the perfect way to celebrate the day of hearts and shake off some winter ick. Bring your lover, bring your friend, or bring yourself—just be ready to dance your heart out. Get the details here.

Friday, Feb. 15: Finish the week at Hi-Fi House with a First Listen of DEMOS: If It Wasn’t For You, the latest album from Omaha’s own Skylar “Scky Rei” Reed. Reed is also the frontman of BXTH (read more about them here). This is his first solo album in seven years. It explores Rei’s upbringing and the pride he has for his family, while paying homage to his hometown, specifically North Omaha. Show up at 7 p.m. for drinks and a social hour before listening begins at 8 p.m. for this free, all-ages event. Learn more here.

Saturday, Feb. 16th: Da Truth have become a fixture in the Kansas City live music scene, and they are bringing their versatile style to Omaha for Cocktails and Kisses at Love’s Jazz & Arts Center. DJ Chain will be the special guest, playing music from American jazz musician and composer Sam Rivers. Get a VIP ticket and you can meet the artists. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Keep the week of love going at Love’s. Buy tickets here and find other events at the center here.

Sunday, Feb. 17th: Show some love for the Paralyzed Veterans of America Great Plains Chapter at their Wine & Roses fundraiser, happening at WineStyles this Sunday. Proceeds help fund graduating high school seniors who have a permanent physical disability or have a parent with a permanent physical disability through the Ladies Auxiliary’s McAleer/Pierce Memorial Scholarship. For only $20 you can try 5 wines and nosh on an assortment of cheese and crackers and specialty desserts. Ladies get roses, and everyone can participate in a raffle. View the event here.