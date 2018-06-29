Omaha has been named one of America’s “Best Cities for Foodies,” yet we often find ourselves in a self-imposed rut by heading to the same diners for breakfast, the same cafes for lunch, and the same restaurants for dinner.

It’s time to break the cycle and explore outside our daily routines. Whether you’re looking to find a new lunch place near your work, or if you’re planning date night logistics around soccer games and play rehearsals, we’ve developed a list of must-try dish picks for every zip code in the Omaha area (one dish per zip).

Along with zip codes in Omaha city limits, we expanded coverage to incorporate outlying areas (with the Platte River as our western and southern boundary). We also included three Iowa zip codes for a more complete presentation of the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro. Zip codes are arranged numerically in order.

We couldn’t do this on our own, so we reached out to some of Omaha’s leading food Instagrammers. These foodies know a thing or two about a beautiful meal. We sent them a list of the Omaha metro’s zip codes, and they replied with their dish picks. I curated excerpts from their contributed lists—supplemented by a few picks of my own—to complete this guide.

Bon appetit!

Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area Zip Codes

Meet Our Instagram Foodie Consultants

@OOOOmaha_Eats (Heba Abdel-Rahim)

I started @OOOOmaha_Eats because when I lived in Austin, Texas, I always kept up-to-date with hip, new food joints through foodies’ Instagram accounts. When I moved to Omaha, I wanted to try new places and explore Omaha. I thought, ‘What better way to do so than through food?’ I already was taking pictures of all the new places I was trying, so I started my own foodie account.

@EatOurWorld (Margaret Davenport and Levi Campbell)

Our Instagram account, @EatOurWorld, is a shared endeavor. It began a few years ago when Levi had to design a website for a class and asked Margaret for help. We knew we wanted to do something food-related, so we decided to focus on local dishes, farmers, and products that make any region that we are visiting really stand out. There’s so much good food in Nebraska that has been made or produced here; some of our local dishes are just as good, if not better, than dishes you may find in the world’s leading food tourism destinations. Although we are primarily focused on Lincoln, we also frequent Omaha for dinner excursions.

@TheWalkingTourists (Tim and Lisa Trudell)

Our goal with @TheWalkingTourists Instagram account is to highlight and showcase the sights, eats, and fascinating activities from explorations of our backyard in Omaha and beyond. We hope to inspire people to get out and find new adventures. Together we wrote the book 100 Things to do in Omaha Before You Die, which is available for sale online and in local bookstores. We are also working on another book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Omaha, scheduled for spring 2019 release.

@OmahaEat (Yuko Dobashi)

I started my Instagram account to practice food photography and share my recipes and restaurant reviews in Omaha. Posting photos and interacting with other foodies gives me motivation to keep learning about my camera and Photoshop. My goal is to have more photos and recipes published.

@Omaha.Feast (Meredith George)

Instagram has been such a fun way to continue exploring Omaha and connect with friends and family—people love to talk about food and what their favorite places are. Running a “foodstagram” has helped me expand my tastes and push me outside my comfort zone. It’s also encouraged me to #eatlocal and continue to prioritize our awesome local restaurants and chefs.

@FoodOmaha402 (Neal Bierman)

I have loved going out to eat at local restaurants in Omaha ever since my parents started taking me out with them in the ’90s. I want to show Omahans, people in town for business, or folks vacationing in the Big O that there are so many amazing restaurants here. I truly admire and respect all the local restaurant owners, the risk and hard work they put in to start a restaurant, and the staff who make the dining experience so enjoyable. People in Omaha love going out to eat for entertainment, and I want to showcase that through Instagram.

Zip: 51501

Specializing in deep-fried catfish, carp, and Alaskan “walleye” (pollock), Council Bluffs’ Mo Fish (2403 Nash Blvd.) dips customers’ taste buds in an array of fried-fish flavors. Throughout the establishment, fish nets, fish replicas, and other fishy decorations hang from the walls and ceiling. Carpe diem with the carp dinner, which comes with toasted bread and two homemade sides: fries, coleslaw, or baked beans.

Dish pick: carp dinner at Mo Fish

carp dinner at Mo Fish Price: $11.95

$11.95 Website: mofishcafe.com

mofishcafe.com Chosen by: @FoodOmaha402

Zip: 51503

Barley’s (114 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs) offers a broad menu and generous portions of upscale pub food. The Chicken Hawk Sandwich is a big bite: lightly breaded, fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, bacon, and Swiss cheese, served with a side of fries. Our foodie consultant declared, “Chick-fil-A had better watch out!”

Dish pick: Chicken Hawk Sandwich at Barley’s

Chicken Hawk Sandwich at Barley’s Price: $9

$9 Website: barleysbar.com

barleysbar.com Chosen by: @FoodOmaha402

Zip: 51510

Tacos at Jonesy’s are a local Tex-Mex classic. They aren’t fancy (with their fried shells and processed American cheese), but they are humongous, tasty, and filling. Fans of Jonesy’s can get their fix at four area locations. Two brothers started the restaurant with locations in Aksarben and Council Bluffs; their children expanded the franchise with additional locations in Carter Lake and Council Bluffs. The Carter Lake location (1116 Locust St.) is an offshoot of the Aksarben branch, and it features more American dishes than available at the parent location.

Dish pick: tacos at Jonesy’s Taco House Carter Lake

tacos at Jonesy’s Taco House Carter Lake Price: $3 (beef or chicken), $3.25 (fish), $3.75 (steak tacos), $2 (beef and chicken) during weekly Taco Tuesdays

$3 (beef or chicken), $3.25 (fish), $3.75 (steak tacos), $2 (beef and chicken) during weekly Taco Tuesdays Facebook: Jonesys Taco House Carter Lake

Jonesys Taco House Carter Lake Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 51526

For more than 25 years, Pink Poodle Steakhouse (633 Old Lincoln Highway in Crescent, Iowa) has served sock-hop nostalgia with delicious fare. It was a throwback even when it first opened. Nowadays, not much has changed at the Pink Poodle (including the onion rings, décor, and friendly service). All dinners are served with soup and salad, and come in hearty servings with a poodle…er…doggie…bag that is almost guaranteed to be going home with you.

Dish pick: prime rib at Pink Poodle Steakhouse

prime rib at Pink Poodle Steakhouse Price: $25 (12-oz. regular cut), $35 (cut-and-a-half), $48 (Diamond Jim cut)

$25 (12-oz. regular cut), $35 (cut-and-a-half), $48 (Diamond Jim cut) Website: pinkpoodlesteakhouse.com

pinkpoodlesteakhouse.com Chosen by: @OmahaEat

Zip: 68005

In Japanese, “omakase,” translates to “I’ll leave it up to you.” Although pricey, the meal selection is worth considering at any renowned sushi restaurant—especially when the chef is Keen Zheng, who spent roughly 13 years training and working alongside several of the world’s top sushi chefs at Michelin-starred eateries in New York City. Before moving to Bellevue, Zheng worked under Daisuke Nakazawa (head apprentice of Jiro Ono, featured in the Netflix documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi). Make the reservation a day in advance for the dining experience at Zheng’s Umami (1504 Galvin Road S.), sit at the sushi bar to watch the master at work, and enjoy. Presentations and fish selection varies. The meal may consist of several dishes of individually presented delicacies.

Dish pick: omakase at Umami

omakase at Umami Price : $75-$100 per person

: $75-$100 per person Website: umamiasianne.com

umamiasianne.com Chosen by: Sara Locke

Zip: 68007

If you’re visiting Bennington, roughly 10 miles outside of Omaha’s city limits, you’ll find there are only six or so options for dining. This includes fast food. So where should you dine in Bennington? The short answer is The Warehouse (15835 Center West Hadan Drive), which is known for their friendly service, late hours (they’re open until 11 p.m. or later), and wing sauces.

Dish pick: wings with mango habanero sauce at The Warehouse

wings with mango habanero sauce at The Warehouse Price: $6.95 (six wings), $13.25 (12 wings), $24.75 (24 wings)

$6.95 (six wings), $13.25 (12 wings), $24.75 (24 wings) Website: benningtonwarehouse.com

benningtonwarehouse.com Chosen by: @EatOurWorld

Zip: 68010

The Visitor’s Center Café at Boys Town (13603 Flanagan Blvd.) offers a basic menu of comfort foods when comfort is just what you’re after. With standard cafeteria-style dining, it’s a taste of home, without the dishes and chaos. Open weekdays and open to the general public, breakfast is served 6:45-9:45 a.m.; lunch is served 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Dish pick: western omelet at Boys Town Visitor’s Center Café

western omelet at Boys Town Visitor’s Center Café Price: $4.19

$4.19 Website: boystown.org

boystown.org Chosen by: Sara Locke

Zip: 68022

It’s easy to imagine Omaha is an island surrounded not by water, but by cornfields. An oasis of civilization surrounded by a rustic escape to homestead living. While that used to be an accurate portrayal, the cities and towns outside of Omaha’s limits have been growing, and now boast a burgeoning cultural scene for which you might want to make the drive. A day in Elkhorn isn’t complete without a stop at Bella Vita (2620 N. Main St.) for a hearty plate of tortellini di manzo, cheese tortellini tossed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and beef tenderloin tips in a black peppercorn brandy cream sauce.

Dish pick: tortellini di manzo at Bella Vita Ristorante

tortellini di manzo at Bella Vita Ristorante Price: $19 (served dinner only)

$19 (served dinner only) Website: bellavitane.com

bellavitane.com Chosen by: Sara Locke

Zip: 68028

Situated in Nebraska Crossing (21351 Nebraska Crossing Drive), Local Beer & Patio’s Gretna location brings variety to an area saturated with fast food. The freshest ingredients and the most artfully crafted beer pairings will be the highlight of a day of outlet-mall shopping. The menu’s sandwich choices are legit gourmet. Try the crispy mushroom sandwich: pretzel-breaded portobello mushroom, mayo, spinach, Swiss cheese, artichoke hearts, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Dish pick: crispy mushroom sandwich at Local Beer & Patio

crispy mushroom sandwich at Local Beer & Patio Price: $11.50

$11.50 Website: localbeer.co

localbeer.co Chosen by: Sara Locke

Zip: 68046

Papillion has seen a lot of growth in the last several years, attracting families and businesses alike. As the restaurant scene catches up to the traffic, a front-runner has emerged in Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen (310 E. Gold Coast Road). The establishment is known for its family-friendliness, and your child can count on being treated like a patron rather than simply patronized. Adults are treated to a 3-6 p.m. happy hour and a tantalizing menu that ranges from elegant pesto shrimp gnocchi to hearty pork schnitzel. Our expert chose the pan-seared salmon, which is served with garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, hollandaise, and fried leeks. Make it an Oscar (add crab) for just $5 more.

Dish pick: pan-seared salmon at Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

pan-seared salmon at Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen Price: $19 ($24 with crab)

$19 ($24 with crab) Website: ollieandhobbes.com

ollieandhobbes.com Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68059

The crispy Buffalo chicken sandwich at Trojan Tavern (167 Main St. in Springfield) is worth the drive. Served in the pub’s famous Ozzie Deluxe sauce, covered in melted Swiss cheese, onions, and tomato, this sandwich is then drizzled with ranch dressing to offer the perfect amount of cooling to the sticky heat between the buns. Also, look for the daily drink specials.

Dish pick: crispy Buffalo chicken sandwich at Trojan Tavern

crispy Buffalo chicken sandwich at Trojan Tavern Price: $9.95

$9.95 Website: thetrojantavern.com

thetrojantavern.com Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68064

Just outside of Omaha in Valley, Simply Delicious (215 N. Spruce St.) has a big name to live up to. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, the pan-fried chicken will transport you to your mother’s dinner table. A dish that’s never quite as good when you make it for yourself, Simply Delicious adds a pinch of love to get it just right.

Dish pick: pan-fried chicken at Simply Delicious

pan-fried chicken at Simply Delicious Price: $14.95

$14.95 Website: simplydeliciousrestaurant.com

simplydeliciousrestaurant.com Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68069

If you’re into cheese, check out El Bee’s (3200 N. 240th St. in Waterloo). While the establishment has been open for decades, they have no official website or Facebook page, but fans of the Tex-Mex spot have maintained a page for them since 2009. Although known for their friendly service and strong margaritas, the fried ice cream takes the prize at this spot. Sweet and crunchy, it’s the perfect ending to the spicy and savory meal.

Dish pick: fried ice cream at El Bee’s

fried ice cream at El Bee’s Price: $5.90 (cash only)

$5.90 (cash only) Facebook: El Bees

El Bees Chosen by: Sara Locke

Zip: 68102

It seems nearly impossible to choose a place to eat while wandering the Old Market’s endless options, and no matter where you finally stop, you’ll find something a local food artist has tortured themselves to present to perfection. When we finally held their feet to the fire, two of our consultant foodies chose not only the same establishment, but the same dish—Block 16’s Croque Garcon (available at 1611 Farnam St.), a one-third pound, locally-sourced burger with ham, a sunny-side-up egg, mustard, and truffle mayo. How good is the Croque Garcon? Ask Food Network host Alton Brown, who named it his favorite burger in America.

Dish pick: Croque Garcon Burger at Block 16

Croque Garcon Burger at Block 16 Price: $8.25

$8.25 Website: block16omaha.com

block16omaha.com Chosen by: @Omaha.Feast and @EatOurWorld

Zip: 68104

Booming Benson has turned Maple Street into the place to be when you’re hungry. Your many moods are sure to be satisfied somewhere between the upscale Au Courant and the cozy Leo’s Diner. While choosing one dish from the many options was difficult, our team of foodies couldn’t seem to keep the name Ika Ramen (6324 Maple St.) out of their mouths. Whether it’s the ancient tradition, the painstaking broth process, or the warmth of a bowl of hot, sticky noodles, Ika Ramen takes great care with each dish, and Omaha has taken notice.

Dish pick: tonkotsu ramen at Ika Ramen and Izakaya

tonkotsu ramen at Ika Ramen and Izakaya Price: $12

$12 Website: ikaramenandizakaya.com

ikaramenandizakaya.com Chosen by: @EatOurWorld

Zip: 68105

The picks for this zip were split, with almost an even number of votes for Greek Islands, Mother India, and Stirnella. So, we consulted Yelp to settle the score. Blame it on longevity, but the winner was the family-owned-and-operated Greek Islands (3821 Center St.). For 35 years, Laki “Bill” and George Sgourakis have offered their loyal patrons a taste of the Mediterranean and a seat at their table. The can’t-miss dish is the saganaki, a thin brick of warm baked cheese. It is brought to your table still sizzling from the oven, where it is doused with brandy and ignited to the festive cry of “Opa!” before being extinguished with the juice from a lemon slice and served on house bread.

Dish pick: flaming saganaki at Greek Islands

flaming saganaki at Greek Islands Price: $8.25

$8.25 Website: greekislandsomaha.com

greekislandsomaha.com Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68106

Jennifer Coco has gained a reputation for being one of Omaha’s best chefs. Her establishment, J. Coco (5203 Leavenworth St.), ran away with this nomination for the barbacoa short ribs, which are served with creamy corn risotto, tomatillo salsa, and queso fresco.

Dish pick: barbacoa short ribs at J.Coco

Price: $27 (served dinner only)

$27 (served dinner only) Website: jcocoomaha.com

jcocoomaha.com Chosen by: @Omaha.Feast

Zip: 68107

Taqueria Tijuana (5139 S. 24th St.) is known as one of the most traditional and authentic of Omaha’s Mexican restaurants. Reviewers praise the menudo, a labor-intensive dish consisting of tripe (beef stomach) and chili base. This dish is often made communally and is part of many family celebrations. Taqueria Tijuana believes that anytime you join them for dinner, it’s reason enough to celebrate with a warm bowl.

Dish pick: menudo at Taqueria Tijuana

menudo at Taqueria Tijuana Price: $7 (served weekends only)

$7 (served weekends only) Facebook: @TaqueriaTijuana402

@TaqueriaTijuana402 Chosen by: @EatOurWorld

Zip: 68108

For their intense, three-day pizza crust-making process, ornately tiled wood-fired oven, and their handmade pastas, Via Farina (1108 S. 10th St.) was the uncontested winner in 68108. Just outside the Old Market, the restaurant is intimate and friendly, with a knowledgeable staff and extensive wine list. The majority of our foodie consultants chose Via Farina, but there was some disagreement about which dish deserved the crowning glory. After cross-referencing online reviews, the egg yolk raviolio beat out the bianco pizza for the top spot.

Dish pick: egg yolk raviolo at Via Farina

egg yolk raviolo at Via Farina Price: $14

$14 Website: goviafarina.com

goviafarina.com Chosen by: @Omaha.Feast

Zip: 68110

Get-N-Go Fish (1706 N. 24th St.) is only open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. How did a restaurant that’s only open half of the week (and closes before most people have even realized they forgot to thaw something for dinner and need to order take-out) make this list? Simple. The catfish. When you do something really well, you get to choose when you do it.

Dish pick: whole catfish dinner at Get-N-Go Fish

whole catfish dinner at Get-N-Go Fish Price: $12

$12 Website: getngofish.com

getngofish.com Chosen by: @OmahaEat

Zip: 68111

When Big Mama’s Kitchen (3223 N. 45th St.) lost owner and chef “Big Mama” Patricia Barron earlier this year, the family pulled together to maintain her legacy and mission: to bring you to her table. Her special-recipe fried chicken never lost its ability to get the family to sit down and hush, and the owners make sure you know that even though Big Mama is gone, you’re still family. The restaurant is currently located in the 68104 zip code, but is scheduled to move into the 68111 zip code (2112 N. 30th St.) after the Highlander Accelerator’s construction completes.

Dish pick: oven-fried chicken at Big Mama’s Kitchen

oven-fried chicken at Big Mama’s Kitchen Price: $9.29 (two pieces with one side), $10.89 (three pieces with one side); $11.99 (two pieces with two sides), $12.99 (three pieces with two sides)

$9.29 (two pieces with one side), $10.89 (three pieces with one side); $11.99 (two pieces with two sides), $12.99 (three pieces with two sides) Website: bigmamaskitchen.com

bigmamaskitchen.com Chosen by: @FoodOmaha402

Zip: 68112

A former food truck has emerged as one of Omaha’s hottest barbecue joints. Fat BBQ Shack (7440 N. 30th St.) still honors its former identity with heavy traffic from carry-out customers. But you might want to dine in, with blues music on the house speakers and wafting aromas of savory, sweet barbecue hot off the grill. Out of all the meat and sandwich options on the menu, the Shack Attack stands out. This mouth-watering behemoth comes with hand-cut fries topped with your choice of meat, barbecue sauce, shredded cheese, sour cream, ranch dressing, jalapeños, and chives. Don’t forget to share.

Dish pick: The Shack Attack at Fat BBQ Shack

The Shack Attack at Fat BBQ Shack Price: $8.99, add $1.49 for extra meat

$8.99, add $1.49 for extra meat Website: fatbbqshack.biz

fatbbqshack.biz Chosen by: @Omaha.Feast

Zip: 68113

Offutt Air Force Base has its own zip code, but the meal options are limited to those with base access (or retired military and their families); however, Offutt does welcome the general public during certain special occasions. The public relations team at Offutt claims that Resa’s Famous Spaghetti at Peacekeeper Lanes has been a hit “for many, many years.” But for those lacking base access, there is the wonderful Korean House Restaurant (2413 Lincoln Road)—which is technically just outside Offut’s zip code in Bellevue—situated just beside the entry gate to the base. The restaurant looks a bit sketchy on the outside, but the tables are clean and the juicy kalbee (fried chicken bulgogi and beef bulgogi) is well-seasoned and comes with free kimchi side dishes.

Dish pick: Resa’s Famous Spaghetti at Peacekeeper Lanes (for those with base access); house special at Korean House Restaurant (for those without base access)

Resa’s Famous Spaghetti at Peacekeeper Lanes (for those with base access); house special at Korean House Restaurant (for those without base access) Price: $6.25 full portion, $5 half portion (Resa’s Famous Spaghetti at Peacekeeper Lanes, served Wednesdays during lunch); $9.75 (bulgogi, chicken, kalbee, and drink at Korean House)

$6.25 full portion, $5 half portion (Resa’s Famous Spaghetti at Peacekeeper Lanes, served Wednesdays during lunch); $9.75 (bulgogi, chicken, kalbee, and drink at Korean House) Facebook: @Offutt55fss & Korean House

@Offutt55fss & Korean House Chosen by: Sara Locke (Peacekeeper Lanes) and @OmahaEat (Korean House Restaurant)

Zip: 68114

“El basha” was an Arabic term for “the elite society” during the Turkish and Ottoman empires. The unassuming atmosphere at El Basha restaurant (7503 Pacific St.) combined with the very reasonable prices may not strike you as “upper crust,” but the expertly balanced dishes and deep spices create the richest of flavor experiences. Our team chose the tender beef shawarma (which can also be made with chicken) from the extensive menu.

Dish pick: hummus with beef shawarma at El Basha

hummus with beef shawarma at El Basha Price: $7.50

$7.50 Website: elbashagrill.com

elbashagrill.com Chosen by: @OOOOmaha_Eats

Zip: 68116

Wave Bistro (4002 N. 144th St.) boasts a large but focused menu of European- and Asian-inspired dishes created by chef/owner George Liao. His wife and co-owner, Connie, runs the front of the house, and the family’s warmth and charm are as much a reason to enjoy Wave Bistro as the exceptional food.

Dish pick: shrimp roll with firecracker sauce at Wave Bistro

shrimp roll with firecracker sauce at Wave Bistro Price: $8.95 (served dinner only)

$8.95 (served dinner only) Website: wavebistrorestaurant.com

wavebistrorestaurant.com Chosen by: @Omaha.Feast

Zip: 68117

Puerto Vallarta (4871 L St.) is a Tex-Mex party any day of the week. The restaurant serves various forms of meat and beans on tortillas and also has an exceptional salsa. But don’t miss the molcajetes: tender slices of ribeye, chicken, pork, shrimp, chorizo, scallops, or tilapia grilled with mushrooms, squash, Mexican onions, and nopal (cactus) served in a molcajete, a traditional grinding bowl.

Dish pick: Moctezuma Molcajete at Puerto Vallarta

Moctezuma Molcajete at Puerto Vallarta Price: $19.75

$19.75 Website: puertovallartamexicanrestaurant.net

puertovallartamexicanrestaurant.net Chosen by: Sara Locke

Zip: 68118

An Omaha favorite for years, Pitch West (17808 Burke St.) offers house-cured meats, house-made pastas, and coal-fired pizza with an artistic touch. The Mia (pizza) features San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, house-made fennel sausage, and pepperoni.

Dish pick: The Mia at Pitch

The Mia at Pitch Price: $20

$20 Website: pitchpizzeria.com

pitchpizzeria.com Chosen by: @EatOurWorld and @Omaha.Feast

Zip: 68122

Chosen by three of our reviewers, each for a different dish, Mangia Italiana (6516 Irvington Road) has something for everyone. For a truly unique experience, get there in March and try their Italian Reuben pizza featuring an olive oil and fresh garlic base, roasted red pepper dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, and provolone on Mangia’s signature crust.

Dish pick: pizza rosso (whole milk mozzarella, asiago, romano, parmesan, and provolone) at Mangia Italiana

pizza rosso (whole milk mozzarella, asiago, romano, parmesan, and provolone) at Mangia Italiana Price: $13.99 (10-inch), $16.99 (13-inch), $19.99 (16-inch)

$13.99 (10-inch), $16.99 (13-inch), $19.99 (16-inch) Website: mangiaitaliana.com

mangiaitaliana.com Chosen by: @EatOurWorld

Zip: 68123

The most devilish spot on our list—Sinful Burger (4005 Twin Creek Drive)—has an offense to fit any occasion. Choosing from the sins themselves is a crime, but Lust has never steered anyone wrong. A half-pound patty smothered in basil pesto, bleu cheese, and from-scratch garlic mayo.

Dish pick: Lust at Sinful Burger

Lust at Sinful Burger Price: $8.99

$8.99 Website: sinfulburger.com

sinfulburger.com Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68124

This area boasts at least two spectacular steakhouses, but we chose The Drover (2121 S. 73rd St.). The steakhouse has made a science of seasoning and artistry of marinade. Your cut doesn’t receive the whiskey treatment or the secret spices until after you order it. At that point, it sits and waits until the optimal flavor window before being grilled to your specifications. Time-consuming? Yes. Worth it? Yes. (Tip: Try adding marinated mushrooms to the order).

Dish pick: whiskey steak sirloin at Drover (served dinner only)

whiskey steak sirloin at Drover (served dinner only) Price: $26.95, add $8.50 for a bowl of mushrooms (enough for two or three people)

$26.95, add $8.50 for a bowl of mushrooms (enough for two or three people) Website: droverrestaurant.com

droverrestaurant.com Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68127

Korea Garden Restaurant (5352 S. 72nd St.) offers authentic Korean cuisine in Ralston. The restaurant provides a range of fresh dishes, from plates of stir-fried octopus to bowls of bibimbap or the classic beef bulgogi (a popular Korean dish of marinated beef slices in a special house sauce cooked over a tabletop grill). Also, make sure to savor the banchan—appetizer dishes such as kimchi, gimbap, japchae, and potatoes—and don’t be shy to ask for free refills on the sides.

Dish pick: beef bulgogi at the Korean Garden Restaurant

beef bulgogi at the Korean Garden Restaurant Price: $10.95

$10.95 Website: koreangardenomaha.com

koreangardenomaha.com Chosen by: @OmahaEat

Zip: 68128

The La Vista area food scene is expanding, but nothing can overcome Omaha’s affection for any dish named after, well, us. The Omaha Potato Casserole at Summer Kitchen Café (12010 Giles Road) features lean ground beef grilled with onions and mushrooms, American, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced tomato, and pickle chips.

Dish pick: Omaha Potato Casserole at Summer Kitchen Café

Omaha Potato Casserole at Summer Kitchen Café Price: $9.99 (junior), $11.99 (regular), $13.00 (king), add $1.39 for an egg on top

$9.99 (junior), $11.99 (regular), $13.00 (king), add $1.39 for an egg on top Website: summerkitchen.net

summerkitchen.net Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68130

Legacy Gyros (16920 Wright Plaza) had some stiff competition but still managed to win this vote. Reviewers mentioned the Turkish coffee—which isn’t easy to find in Omaha—and the pride the owner takes in his establishment as reasons to visit.

Dish pick: the classic gyro at Legacy Gyros

the classic gyro at Legacy Gyros Price: $6.99

$6.99 Website: legacygyros.com

legacygyros.com Chosen by: @EatOurWorld

Zip: 68131

While Blackstone has no shortage of must-try eateries, Dante Pizzeria Napoletana (3852 Farnam St.) still manages to stand out for its quality ingredients, friendly staff, and fast-fine atmosphere. Choosing a single dish from the menu is akin to traveling with Virgil to the third circle of the inferno. Our reviewers failed to come to a consensus, so we executed judgment after much deliberation. The Diavolo was the eventual front-runner, with soppressata, link sausage, Calabrian chili, garlic, and mozzarella. It is truly sinful.

Dish pick: Diavolo at Dante Pizzeria Napoletana

Diavolo at Dante Pizzeria Napoletana Price: $13

$13 Website: dantepizzeria.com

dantepizzeria.com Chosen by: @FoodOmaha402 and @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68132

Chef/owner Dario Schicke doesn’t serve food he wouldn’t serve his family, and his Northern Italian-inspired Avoli Osteria (5013 Underwood Ave.) is no exception. The seasonal menu always has something new to try, but the Bolognese bianco (pork and veal Bolognese) with toasted hazelnuts and pecorino Romano cheese on rigatoni won our reviewer’s vote.

Dish pick: Bolognese bianco (now simply called “rigatoni” on the menu) at Avoli Osteria

Bolognese bianco (now simply called “rigatoni” on the menu) at Avoli Osteria Price: $18

$18 Website: avoliosteria.com

avoliosteria.com Chosen by: @FoodOmaha402

Zip: 68133

Some zip codes on the periphery of Omaha offer slim pickings aside from national franchise chains and fast food. The southern reaches of Papillion are a case in point. The Hop House Bar & Grill (11425 S. 72nd St.) offers an alternative. Now to choose from the most-delicious deep-fried morsel on the menu. Why not get it all? The sampler platter offers just this opportunity with mac & cheese bites, onion rings, jalapeño poppers, fried spicy pub pickles, and fried battered cauliflower.

Dish pick: sampler platter at The Hop House Bar & Grill

sampler platter at The Hop House Bar & Grill Price: $12.99

$12.99 Website: hophousebar.com

hophousebar.com Chosen by: Sara Locke

Zip: 68134

A small spot with big, fat Greek portions, Jim and Jennie’s (3026 N. 90th St.) offers a vast menu filled with flavor. Loved for their generous dishes, authentic flavors, and warm atmosphere, Jim and Jennie’s was the destination of choice among our contributors, but the winning dish was up for debate. Ultimately, the stuffed eggplant papoutsakia came out on top. Eggplant filled with seasoned ground beef and béchamel, the dish is topped with kasseri cheese and served with Greek potatoes.

Dish pick: stuffed eggplant papoutsakia at Jim and Jennie’s Greek Village

stuffed eggplant papoutsakia at Jim and Jennie’s Greek Village Price: $11 (served Saturdays only)

$11 (served Saturdays only) Website: jimandjennies.com

jimandjennies.com Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68135

Locally sourced, fun, and delicious, Over Easy (16859 Q St.) was the runaway winner for West O. While the establishment received hard nods for the corned beef hash, roasted portabello sandwich, and hash brown rounds, they won for their clever, house-made Pop Tarts. Choose between the seasonal fruit and Nutella, whether dining in or hitting the drive-through. Whatever you do, choose to pop by.

Dish pick: Pop Tarts at Over Easy

Pop Tarts at Over Easy Price: $3.99

$3.99 Website: overeasyomaha.com

overeasyomaha.com Chosen by: @FoodOmaha402 and @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68136

Ling’s Asian Cuisine (6909 S. 157th St.), previously known as “Vietnamese Restaurant,” sits humbly in a strip mall, just waiting to offer you a cup of iced Vietnamese coffee. You’re treated with the same hospitality whether you’re dining in or carrying out, and the menu offers most pan-Asian favorites, from pad thai to kung pao. The owners are originally from Taiwan and used to run a popular Chinese restaurant in Lincoln. They are bringing a special Taiwanese beef noodle soup to the menu in the future.

Dish pick: vermicelli rice noodle bowl at Ling’s Asian Cuisine

vermicelli rice noodle bowl at Ling’s Asian Cuisine Price: $10

$10 Website: lingsasiancuisine.com

lingsasiancuisine.com Chosen by: Sara Locke

Zip: 68137

Shirley’s Diner (13838 R Plaza) hosts a cult following for being as warm as a greasy spoon, minus the grease. A clean and well-managed establishment, the staff is warm and the décor is updated old-school. The comfort-classic praised by our foodie was the Country Sunrise. The homemade biscuit with a sausage patty, scrambled eggs, and creamy sausage gravy will keep you satisfied until lunch…tomorrow.

Dish pick: Country Sunrise at Shirley’s Diner

Country Sunrise at Shirley’s Diner Price: $9.99

$9.99 Website: shirleysdiner.com

shirleysdiner.com Chosen by: @EatOurWorld

Zip: 68138

Azteca (9429 S. 142nd St.) is an easy stop off I-80 at 144th Street. The restaurant is a welcome place to rest for weary travelers, but locals make the stop for a variety of reasons. The generous portions, friendly staff, and the piña colada are all reason enough to pop in. Azteca offers a mostly basic Tex-Mex menu, but they do it well. The Azteca Burrito Supreme stands up to its name, showcasing the best of the basic. The monster starts off with rice, beans, and choice of ground beef, pork, or chicken in a flour tortilla, which is then smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Dish pick: Azteca Burrito Supreme at Azteca Mexican Restaurant

Azteca Burrito Supreme at Azteca Mexican Restaurant Price: $9.95

$9.95 Website: aztecaomaha.com

aztecaomaha.com Chosen by: @EatOurWorld

Zip: 68142

A fun spot to watch a game, grab a drink, or enjoy a casual dinner with friends, Ryan’s Food & Spirits (12221 Mary Plaza) does more than catering. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available at the sports bar, with an extensive upscale menu available on the bistro side. The steak lafa wrap is a stand-out dish from an exceptional menu. The dish features herbed cream cheese, balsamic cranberry chutney, caramelized onions, and mixed greens with marinated grilled skirt steak.

Dish pick: steak lafa wrap at Ryan’s Food & Spirits

steak lafa wrap at Ryan’s Food & Spirits Price: $11.95

$11.95 Website: rgcateringevents.com

rgcateringevents.com Chosen by: @FoodOmaha402

Zip: 68144

Several of our foodie consultants selected Little España as their Rockbrook favorite, possibly unaware that the establishment closed April 14. (Don’t tell them, OK?) The other name on their lips was Jaipur Indian Restaurant and Brewing Co. (10922 Elm St.). Delicious, from-scratch Indian fare is perfectly paired with their jalapeño ale (brewed on-site), friendly staff, and biryani. The winning dish was the chicken tikka madras, spiced boneless chicken in coconut milk sauce.

Dish pick: chicken tikka madras at Jaipur Indian Restaurant and Brewing Co.

chicken tikka madras at Jaipur Indian Restaurant and Brewing Co. Price: $18.95

$18.95 Website: jaipurindianfood.com

jaipurindianfood.com Chosen by: @FoodOmaha402

Zip: 68147

Known for their signature “Toad” (a unique take on a fried taco), Nettie’s (7110 Railroad Ave.) is an old-school community favorite. The huevos con chorizo comes with two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Dish pick: huevos con chorizo at Nettie’s

huevos con chorizo at Nettie’s Price: $14.95

$14.95 Facebook: @NettiesFineMexicanFood

@NettiesFineMexicanFood Chosen by: @TheWalkingTourists

Zip: 68152

The Cabin Bar and Grill (9226 Mormon Bridge Road) is not fancy. But it is filling. Frontier pioneers would have approved of these portions. The prime rib is as big as the plate, and comes with a hearty serving of veggies and potatoes on the side. The gizzards are hand-breaded. But our pick comes from the menu’s “signature items,” the Triple Decker Reuben. The Cabin’s signature Reuben comes with home-cooked corned beef and the traditional fixings of sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, and is covered in melted Swiss cheese.

Dish pick: Triple Decker Reuben

Triple Decker Reuben Price: $9.99

$9.99 Website: thecabinbarandgrill.com

thecabinbarandgrill.com Chosen by: @EatOurWorld

Zip: 68154

Generous portions of nutritious food in an eco-friendly environment make Greenbelly (210 N. 114th St.) a go-to destination for Omaha’s health-minded. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options abound in the green-themed eatery, which also offers compostable, corn-based containers and cutlery. The Thai salmon salad won out, with grilled salmon, mixed spring greens, green onion, cilantro, and peanuts in a sweet Thai chili sauce and a side of Thai peanut dressing.

Dish pick: Thai salmon salad at Greenbelly

Thai salmon salad at Greenbelly Price: $9.99 (baby), $10.99 (regular)

$9.99 (baby), $10.99 (regular) Website: thegreenbelly.com

thegreenbelly.com Chosen by: @OOOOmaha_Eats

Zip: 68157

The kitschy and fun 80’s Snack Shack (4733 Giles Road) that opened early this year across from Bryan High is an unassuming spot you may not notice if you aren’t looking for it. A glass of strawberry water is a fun twist and a refreshing kick after any of the spicy dishes on the Mexican menu.

Dish pick: pork tamales with two street tacos at 80’s Snack Shack

pork tamales with two street tacos at 80’s Snack Shack Price: $6

$6 Facebook: @80sMunchies

@80sMunchies Chosen by: Sara Locke

Zip: 68164

Hiro 88 in West Omaha (3655 N. 129th St.), which famed Japanese architect Hiroshi Nakamura helped design, is a premier Omaha destination for high-end Japanese and pan-Asian cuisine. Three Instagrammers suggested separate dishes: tempura udon (soup with creamy noodles and crispy shrimp), the Golden Gate roll (with tuna, shrimp, crab mix, avocado, and cucumber), and the negi hamachi roll (with yellowtail and green onions). Call us biased, but we deferred to the judgment of the Instagrammer with Japanese heritage.

Dish pick: negi hamachi roll at Hiro 88

negi hamachi roll at Hiro 88 Price: $7.50

$7.50 Website: hiro88.com

hiro88.com Chosen by: @OmahaEat

Zip: 68178

Creighton University has its own zip code, but the campus dining options are restricted to students. In the 68102 zip code, across the street from campus, China Taste (1702 Cuming St.) is popular for affordable Chinese meals. The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet is only $7.75, and the steamed dumplings received rave reviews from Creighton students and staff. But when it comes to eating on campus, the Rev. Lorn Snow suggests the public drop by St. John’s Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and stay for the free coffee and donuts after the service.

Dish pick: Steamed dumplings at China Taste (next to campus); coffee and donuts at St. John’s Church (on campus)

Steamed dumplings at China Taste (next to campus); coffee and donuts at St. John’s Church (on campus) Price: $4.65 (for six steamed dumplings); free (coffee and donuts)

$4.65 (for six steamed dumplings); free (coffee and donuts) Website: chinatasteomaha.com and stjohns-creighton.org

chinatasteomaha.com and stjohns-creighton.org Chosen by: Sara Locke

This article was printed in the July/August 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine.