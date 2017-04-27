About the cover:

The U.S. D-Day landing at Normandy’s Omaha Beach has been called “Bloody Omaha.” Omaha Magazine created a replica of the June 6, 1944, Omaha Beach landing for the current cover.

Surrounding the diorama are Joyce Winfield and Ben Drickey, featured in this issue, who have documented stories of Nebraska’s “Greatest Generation.”

The magazine’s creative team (Bill Sitzmann, Matt Wieczorek, Derek Joy, and Mady Besch) used smoke machines, firecrackers, fires, and Photoshop over their hand-made diorama to create the May/June 2017 cover.