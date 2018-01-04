PICK OF THE WEEK: Thursday, Jan. 4: This week we’re giving you the chance to check out the Blackstone District’s members-only music club for free when you RSVP to our first party of the year. The Hi-Fi House is featured in our latest issue, which you can pick up at Omaha Magazine’s January/February Launch Party. The Venezuelan food truck, El Arepón, will be on hand to feed your after-work munchies, even offering some free appetizers. There will also be beer available from Farnam House Brewing Company to wash down those savory bites and music from Omaha jazz musician Ed Archibald. To find out more, click here. RSVP at Local Stubs here.

Friday, Jan. 5: Benson First Friday and Dipped in Soul join forces this Friday at The B Side of Benson Theatre with Dipped in Soul + BFF, an art exhibition and open mic. You’ll get the chance to hear poetry, spoken word, hip-hop, and more after you check out some art by Maggie Heusinkvelt and Stephen Kavanaugh. This family-friendly, open-to-the-public event starts at 6 p.m. and it’s free. Proceeds from the B Side bar will go to the Benson Theatre Project. Click here to find out more.

Friday, Jan. 5: Check out one of Omaha’s favorite local artist at the Art by Bird Williams opening reception happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Great Plains Black History Museum. The exhibit highlights paintings of famous African-Americans as seen through Aaron Bird Williams’ eyes. Light hors d’ouevres will be available and the artist will be on hand to discuss the exhibit, which is on display from Jan. 4 until Feb. 24. This is the perfect chance to check out the museum and buy some beautiful local art. Find out where to go here.

Saturday, Jan. 6: Been pining away, missing Bowie and all his fabulousness since he left this earth? Bennie Does Bowie III at The Waiting Room is here to help you fill that void. It’s the third annual tribute to the godfather of glam, when Bennie and the Gents pay homage to Ziggy Stardust, playing all the glittery tunes you long to hear. The Beat Seekers will add their own brand of fab by adding their resistance-rock sound to the show. Get your tickets here now.

Saturday, Jan. 6: Head to the Barley St. Tavern this Saturday if you’re feeling the need to hear some one-of-a-kind music from some kickass women (and a couple men). Sissy Brown, Virginia Kathryn, and Tragic Martha will be playing everything from British folk-rock to honky-tonk. Sissy Brown hails from Oklahoma and Texas, and knows how to throw down at a hoedown. Virginia Kathryn is a local, OEAA-nominated blues musician from right here in Omaha. (Check her out in the upcoming issue of Encounter.) And Tragic Martha hails from small-town Hyannis, Nebraska, where they play whatever they feel like playing. Find out more here.

Sunday, Jan. 7: Does all the technical jargon associated with space exploration make you balk at trying to learn more about it? If so, Jay Gallentine’s Ambassadors from Earth should be your next read, followed by his latest, Infinity Beckoned. You can meet him at the reading and signing of his latest work at Barnes & Noble (you know, one of those old-school box bookstores) by Oakview. Gallentine’s very special skill set is that he strips away all that confusing tech speak and tells the human side of the story of space exploration. Learn more here.