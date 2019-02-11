I’m sure most of you have gone out to eat at a restaurant, but have you ever had to solve a murder mystery during it?

Now you can, because The Detective Dinner is in Omaha. This nationwide comedy murder mystery dinner isn’t your typical mystery theater.

The actors aren’t dressed in costumes. They are dressed in street clothes like the rest of their dining companions and are seated among the audience. This allows for a more interactive show, adding to the excitement.

This event is held every Saturday night at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Omaha Downtown. It’s a great way to enjoy an unconventional evening out.

Dinner Detective Dinner

For dinner, you receive an appetizer, an entree selected from their menu, and a yummy dessert at the end.

The goal is to figure out who the murderer is by using the clues you find throughout the evening.

Everyone attending the show is required to create a fake name and wear it on their name tag throughout the event.

You may be seated at a table with someone who is an actor, or better yet… the murderer!

The person who deduces correctly (or the closest) wins a prize!

This event is a great way to meet new people, and put your detective skills to work while having a blast and a good meal.

For more information about this event visit https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/omaha/