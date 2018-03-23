Omaha is the best! I think so, and that’s one of the reasons why I enjoy working at Omaha Magazine. Not only do we bring you the best stories of the city, we bring you two Best Of contests, including the original Best of Omaha.

In this issue, you will find the Best of B2B Results. This is a Best Of contest that we specifically tailor for businesspeople, with categories such as Best Parking Lot Maintenance and Best Business Broker that reflect the needs of the business community. It’s located in the front of the book, because we know you are as excited as we are to find out who won.

Two stories in this issue bring readers information about topics that have been in the news quite a bit lately. Leo Adam Biga writes about changing policies with H-1B visas, which could impact several Omaha businesses, and Anthony Flott writes about changes to tax laws, particularly changes to business taxes, from the standpoint of a family of CPAs who have been processing taxes from the 1940s to the present.

There’s a lot of movement around the city right now. Omaha is home to several growing businesses that are building new offices and moving. What is the reason for all this movement? Maggie O’Brien writes about this on page 50. Maggie is a former colleague of mine from the Omaha World-Herald, and I was delighted to hear that she could write an article for us. I hope you enjoy this story as much as I did.

And another former OWH colleague, Ashley Wegner, brings you a well-written article on Joan Squires, who has been working tirelessly for many years to give Omaha an incredible performing arts scene.

Didn’t I tell you Omaha is the best?

