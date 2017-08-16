Chasin’ a Rainbow. That’s what it felt like at SumTur Amphitheater on Tuesday night, as the clouds covered the sky, and that’s why newgrass band Railroad Earth’s opening song to the opening performance of their August tour seemed appropriate.

Newgrass is a form of bluegrass that incorporates rock and jazz. Railroad Earth band took the stage following an hour-long performance by Vermont-based Twiddle. This opening act was a change from the originally announced Moe, who went on hiatus following the announcement that their bassist was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month. Moe itself was expected to bring a crowd to Papillion, but the venue still sold over 600 tickets.

Twiddle, led by Mihali Savoulidis, brought a distinctively reggae sound to many of the songs in their set, which blared deafeningly from the sound system during much of it. Then there were songs that sounded fishy…actually, make that Phish-y. The crowd appreciated hearing instrumentals from the popular jam band mixed in with Twiddle’s original music.

But they really appreciated the main act, who brought sunshine to an overcast evening with many of their songs, such as “When the Sun Gets in Your Blood” and “Came Up Smilin’.” The jam band really proved their name with the combination of the songs “The Jupiter and the 119,” “Warhead Boogie,” and “Captain Nowhere.”

Performances lasted an average of 16 minutes each, offering dancers ample time to find the beat. Also of note was young Sophia, age 10, who joyfully hula-hooped throughout the show.

The band was missing Andy Goessling, who plays a variety of string instruments, flute, pennywhistle, and saxophones, as well as sings.

Learn more about Railroad Earth here: railroad.earth. Railroad Earth’s official video for their opening song is below: