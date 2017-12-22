These autobiographical pieces and corresponding photos are part of a special edition of 60PLUS featuring local residents who prove that fashion has no age limits.

Stephen Hipple, 68

I’m just a guy who loves wine, food, friends, parties, dogs, hunting, motorcycle riding, traveling, and—most of all—my wonderful wife and children.

Some of my most cherished accomplishments include organizing wine and food festivals around the world for the International Wine & Food Society (a nonprofit organization), riding my BMW motorcycle from Omaha to the southernmost tip of South America, and learning there are many more good people in this world than bad.

What brings me happiness? My friends, wife, children, and dog Charlie (a long-haired black dachshund).

Here’s my advice for living life: If you’re having a bad day, instead of whining, wine a little.

Don’t get hung up on trying to look like you’re 17 again. All that will do is make you feel bad.

If you want to look great at any age, be sure to exercise, eat healthy, and drink two glasses of fine wine every day.

