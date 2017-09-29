This sponsored content appeared in the Fall 2017 edition of B2B. To view, click here: https://issuu.com/omahapublications/docs/bb1117_final_flipbook/42

Steamatic of Omaha owner Bret Burianek earned his first paycheck from Steamatic when he was 10 years old. His parents, Bud and Arlene, owned the Omaha Steamatic franchise then, and Bret “earned money by doing little things around the shop.” Now the owner of this legacy business, he’s joined by his sister Becky Canaday, who serves as the office manager.

What started as a carpet cleaning business evolved over the years into a company that also offers restoration services and helps clients reclaim a sense of order and cleanliness after a devastating event such as a fire, flood, or mold infestation. Their carpet cleaning continues to impress customers, but Steamatic’s ability to restore after disaster is what puts this company in a more elite category than other carpet cleaners in the Omaha area.

Steamatic of Omaha has the distinction of being the oldest franchise in the entire Steamatic franchise system. Opened on July 1, 1968, by Burianek’s parents, Steamatic of Omaha is looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary in business next year. “We’ve been there for fires, floods—you name it,” says Burianek. “We’ve had a lot of different projects over the years.” They were involved in the restoration and clean-up after the devastating tornado of 1975 hit Omaha. More recently, Steamatic helped restore and clean the condos next door to M’s Pub after the 2016 explosion and fire. They have not only watched Omaha change over the years, they’ve also been there to help pick up the pieces when disaster strikes.

The weather doesn’t stop them, nor does the time of day (or night). “We’re on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” says Burianek. He added that while they may not necessarily like getting calls at 2 a.m., “customer service means doing what we promise.” Customers rely on Steamatic to always answer the call, whether it comes in at 2 a.m. or during regular business hours. Customers praise Burianek’s team for having the ability to seemingly erase the signs of damage caused by disasters and to restore worn, soiled carpets to pristine condition.

For nearly 50 years, that promise has meant that no matter what time it is and no matter what the temperature outside, Steamatic will be there and ready to help. Burianek stresses the importance of taking care of customers and credits that high standard for his company’s long history of success. “For any service company, taking care of customers should be their primary goal,” he says, offering valuable advice as a successful business owner.

Burianek envisions a bright future for his company. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to grow,” he says. Undoubtedly, they’ll continue to grow by delivering on the promises they make to their customers, because that’s what Steamatic of Omaha has always done. Burianek admits that the dynamics of owning a business have changed over the years, but his customer service model has not.

8834 Washington Circle Omaha, NE 68127

402.331.1116

steamaticomaha.com