“Marriage is like a track meet. The pistol should be used at the start, not the finish.”

I’m not sure I understand the gun’s role at all, but I have to admit she had more experience than I do.

Most advice that we get in life seems to be about money. Heck, there’s a whole profession full of people called “financial advisers.” Some of them are even licensed. Go figure. I once spoke to one of those folks. I’d avoided them for years, but after the 37th invitation to a “free” steak dinner at a local eatery, I found myself a bit peckish and decided to take these money gurus up on the deal. After the some-what subpar sirloin was consumed, I found myself cornered by one of these name-tagged hustlers who babbled at me incessantly while I searched vainly for that lint-covered extra-strength Tums I knew I had left in my sports coat pocket a few months earlier.

After he mentioned how my money should work for me, and I explained that my money was as lazy as I was, he brought out the big guns. “You need a plan,” he said, which was no surprise since he was a planner. Suddenly, something my grandmother had told me years earlier popped into my head.

“Money is like cheese. If you’ve got more than you can eat in a week, invite some folks over.”

He wandered off. I went home. I leave you with this last bit of free advice, though I have no “license” to do so…

If someone tries to bait you with free meat, stay in the Barcalounger.