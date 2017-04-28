Fashion blogger Hannah Almassi of whowhatwear.co.uk knows her stuff. She says spring/summer 2017’s fashion trends have “anyone who is interested in super-duper, spin-around-your-closet fashion excited.” Why? “Well, it’s an inherently upbeat season,” Almassi says. “From the many no-holds-barred interpretations on the 1980s—think lamé, jumbo frills, shoulders, bling, and legs—to the most saturated color palette we’ve seen in a decade—fuschia, scarlet, heliotrope, hazmat, more fuschia—joy is oozing from every stitch and every seam. Even stripes and florals—two trusty pillars of the summer print lineup—are back with more bite, more verve and more tempting iterations to make you think again and look twice.”
International model Tara Jean Nordbrock agrees with Almassi’s fashion forecast. Nordbrock put her own spin on seven of the blogger’s top spring/summer trends using fashions from Scout Dry Goods & Trade (5019 Underwood Ave.). “That fabulous ’80s spirit combined with this decade’s DIY culture provide inspiration for the latest trends,” Almassi says. “It’s a radical mix-up of unpredictable style. You won’t be bored.”
This article was printed in the May/June 2017 edition of Encounter.
Styling & Modeling by Tara Jean Nordbrock
Photography by Justin Barnes
Photo editing & Illustrations by Derek Joy
Intro by Eric Stoakes
1. Super Brights
This year’s runways featured lots of shocking shades. “The vibe is bright,” Almassi says.
2. Mix and Match
“There's something inherently wearable about the new wave of eclecticism,” Almassi says. How to approach this with ease? “A strict color palette will help, but otherwise, just think about accessorising to the max.”
3. ’80s Redux
Last year, Almassi predicted the '80s trend was no passing one, and the proof was all over the recent catwalks. “The essence of the new '80s redux really lies in after-dark wares,” the blogger says. “When it comes to going out, there's much to play with—from silhouette-enhancing nipped waists fastened with giant belts to flirty hemlines balanced out by big shoulders.”
4. Head-To-Toe Florals
Designers have gone full throttle on florals—but with a twist. “From double doses of Rococo-style jacquard florals with ruffles and raw hems to subdued, blousy '70s bouquets, there is nothing standard about these arrangements,” Almassi says, adding, “No ditsy prints here, thanks.”
5. Statement Stripes
According to Almassi, most designers have embraced this graphic, blocky, mind-boggling stripe parade for spring/summer 2017. “It’s highly Instagrammable,” she says. “I do like this full-steam-ahead attitude.”
6. Post-Minimalism
“Just don't call it minimalistic,” Almassi warns. “This brand of purism comes armed with subtle details to make even the simplest item seem like the most exciting thing you've ever seen.”
7. Playing Peekaboo
See-through dresses are all the rage. “Keep it casual by flinging a gossamer-light sheer slip-of-a-thing over jeans and a tee, or go the full nine yards and style out with a flash of giant knickers,” Almassi advises.