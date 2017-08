Featured Event

March of Dimes’ Signature Chefs Auction 2017

Embassy Suites-La Vista

signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org

Local chefs will prepare culinary delights to raise money for research, education, and prevention of birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality. Eat and support a good cause while participating in the Live Auction and Fund the Mission at Embassy Suites-La Vista on Oct. 5 (5-9:30 p.m.).

September/October Charitable Events

Sept. 7 (5-9 p.m.)

Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Benefit

Benefiting: The First Responders Foundation

Location: Omaha Design Center

—firstrespondersomaha.org/event/4th-annual-911-memorial-benefit

Sept. 7 (5-9 p.m.)

11th Annual Brew Haha

Benefiting: Habitat for Humanity

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—habitatomaha.org/brewhaha

Sept. 8 (7-9:30 p.m.)

Wings & Wheels

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities Omaha

Location: Signature Flight Support

—rmhcomaha.org/fundraising-events/wings-wheels

Sept. 9 (5-9 p.m.)

Vintage Affaire Gala

Benefiting: Autism Action Partnership

Location: La Vista Conference Center

—autismaction.org/events/vintage-affaire-gala

Sept. 9 (9-10:30 a.m.)

23rd Annual Siena/Francis House 5K Walk/Run

Benefiting: Siena/Francis House

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—siennafrancis.org

Sept. 9 (6-9 p.m.)

Destino Dinner 2017

Location: Baxter Arena

Benefiting: Latino Center of the Midlands

—501auctions.com/destino

Sept. 10 (8 a.m.)

Fight For Air Corporate Cup

Benefiting: American Lung Association

Location: Aksarben Village

—action.lung.org

Sept. 10 (noon-4 p.m.)

Out of the Darkness Walk

Benefiting: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Location: Lewis & Clark Landing

—afsp.donordrive.com

Sept. 10 (1-5 p.m.)

Taste of Florence

Benefiting: Senior Health Foundation

Location: Florence Home Healthcare

—tasteofflorence.net

Sept. 15-17 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show

Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens

Location: Lauritzen Gardens

—omahaantiqueshow.org

Sept. 15 (5:30-9 p.m.)

Zoofari 2017: Night of the Tiger

Benefiting: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Location: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

—omahazoofoundation.org

Sept. 22 (6-9 p.m.)

Open Space Soiree 2017

Benefiting: KANEKO

Location: KANEKO

—thekaneko.org

Sept. 22 (6-9 p.m.)

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Benefiting: Project Harmony

Location: Champion’s Run

—projectharmony.com

Sept. 22 (6-9 p.m.)

30th Birthday Gala

Benefiting: Voices for Children Nebraska

Location: Omaha Design Center

—voicesforchildren.com

Sept. 15-24

Omaha Restaurant Week

Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland

Location: varies

—facebook.com/omaharestaurantweek

Sept. 28 (5:30-9 p.m.)

Night in the Neighborhood: Celebrating 10 Years

Benefiting: Completely KIDS

Location: Founders One Nine

—completelykids.org/events

Sept. 28 (5-8:30 p.m.)

Love your Neighbor Annual Auction & Dinner

Benefiting: Open Door Mission

Location: Embassy Suites Conference Center

—opendoormission.org/news-and-events

Sept. 29 (6:15-9:30 p.m.)

Imagine Our Youth Fundraising Celebration

Benefiting: Omaha Home for Boys

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—omahahomeforboys.org

Sept. 30 (6-10 p.m.)

Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships

Benefiting: Iowa Western Student Scholarships

Location: Iowa Western Kanesville Arena

—foundation.iwcc.edu/blacktie

Sept. 30 (6-9 p.m.)

Nebraska Ataxia Engagement Party

Benefiting: Nebraska Ataxia

Location: Creighton Preparatory School

—nebraskaataxia.org/events

Oct. 1 (4-7 p.m.)

Blues & Barbecue Harvest Party

Benefiting: No More Empty Pots and Florence Mill

Location: Florence Mill

—nmepomaha.org

Oct. 5 (5-9:30 p.m.)

Signature Chefs Auction

Benefiting: March of Dimes

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—signaturechefs.org/omaha

Oct. 6 (7-10 p.m.)

Hops & Grapes Fall Festival, A Special Benefit for Partnership 4 Kids

Benefiting: Partnership 4 Kids

Location: Founders One-Nine

—p4k.org

Oct. 8 (7-10 a.m.)

Komen Nebraska Race for the Cure

Benefiting: Susan G. Komen Great Plains

Location: Baxter Arena

—komengreatplains.org

Oct. 10 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Changemakers 2017

Benefiting: Nebraska Children and Families Foundation

Location: Embassy Suites La Vista

—nebraskachildren.org

Oct. 13 (5-9 p.m.)

HomeGrown

Benefiting: Nebraska Children’s Home Society

Location: Nebraska Brewing Co. Taproom

—nchs.org

Oct. 14 (3-8 p.m.)

HEALs to the Pavement for Pregnancy and Infant Loss

Benefiting: HEALing Embrace

Location: Lake Zorinsky

—healingembrace.org

Oct. 13 (6:30-11 p.m.)

Legacy Gala 2017

Benefiting: Women on a Mission for Change

Location: DC Centre

—womenonamissionomaha.org/legacy-gala

Oct. 19 (6-9:30 p.m.)

44th Woman of the Year Gala, Honoring Melissa Marvin

Benefiting: Arthritis Foundation Nebraska

Location: Omaha Marriott

—arthritis.org/nebraska

Oct. 21 (10 a.m.-noon)

Quarter Mania

Benefiting: Open Door Mission

Location: Garland Thompson Men’s Center

—opendoormission.org/news-and-events

Oct. 21 and 22 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Kids and Clays Sporting Clays Tournament

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities

Location: Oak Creek Sporting Club

—rmhcomaha.org/clays

Oct. 22 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Ladle of Love

Benefiting: Open Door Mission

Location: Garland Thompson Men’s Center

—opendoormission.org/news-and-events

Oct. 27 (5:30-9:30 p.m.)

Benefit Art Auction

Benefiting: Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts

Location: Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts

—bemiscenter.org/benefit

Oct. 28 (6-9 p.m.)

Aksarben Coronation and Scholarship Ball

Benefiting: Aksarben Foundation

Location: Baxter Arena

—aksarben.org

Oct. 28 (7-11 p.m.)

Masquerade at the Castle

Benefiting: Joslyn Castle Trust

Location: Joslyn Castle

—joslyncastle.com