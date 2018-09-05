Stage Performances

Bagels & Sometimes Bach

Sundays starting Sept. 2, at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. Partake in a community breakfast with entertainment from musicians around Omaha, including the University of Nebraska-Omaha Music Department, Opera Omaha, Omaha Chamber Music Society, and more. Doors open 11 a.m. Admission: free. 402-305-1510.

Maria Bamford

Sept. 2 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This Comedy Central-hailing comedian brings her realistic and revelatory stand-up to the Omaha stage. Bamford is best known for her semi-autobiographical Netflix series Lady Dynamite. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show. 402-345-7569.

Fun Home

Through Sept. 16 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. When Alison’s father dies unexpectedly, she explores her past to tell the story of their tumultuous relationship. Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel. Times vary. Tickets: $42 and up. 402-553-0800.

Fortune Feimster

Sept. 7-8 at Funny Bone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. Known for her roles in Office Christmas Party and The Mindy Project, witness the comedic skill of Fortune Feimster. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $25. Ages 21 and up. 402-493-8036.

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt

Sept. 7-23 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Bring the family to see this book-based production about two adventurous siblings with an appetite for the pirate’s life. 7 p.m. Fridays; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: free for members, $20 for nonmembers. 402-345-4849.

TJ Miller

Sept. 13-15 at Funny Bone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. This improvisation and stand-up pro was featured in comedic superhero blockbuster Deadpool. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $30. Ages 21 and up. 402-493-8036.

Shrek the Musical

Sept. 14-Oct. 14 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film, this musical tells the family-favorite story of classic fairy-tale characters—and an unapologetic green ogre. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 and up. 402-553-0800.

Rodney Carrington

Sept. 20 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Carrington is best known for his ABC comedy, Rodney, and has released eight comedy albums. 8 p.m. Tickets: $30-$50. 402-934-9966.

Gatsby on 16th Street

Sept. 22 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Attend a throwback to the 1920s with an evening of glitz and glamour, including refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, as well as performances by the Hot Tail Honeys, Doom Lagoon, and The Good Gurls. This event is for ages 21 and up. Cocktail hour at 6 p.m., main event at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 general, $140 VIP. 402-345-0606.

The Clearing

Sept. 26-29, Oct. 3-6 at UNO Theatre, Weber Fine Arts Building, 6001 Dodge St. Learn the story of a community caught in the crossfire of Oliver Cromwell’s Irish genocide in the 17th century. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $16 general admission, free for students who present MavCard. 402-554-7529.

Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends: New Worlds

Sept. 30 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Master comedian and cellist have joined forces to develop a fascinating one-of-a-kind show celebrating their shared love of music and literature. 7 p.m. Tickets: $49-$250. 402-345-0606.

Goosebumps: The Musical—The Phantom of the Auditorium

Oct. 26- Nov. 11 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. This musical will leave audience members feeling silly—and perhaps with their hair on end. 7 p.m. Fridays; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 for nonmembers, free for members. 402-345-4849.

Black Violin’s “Classical Boom Tour”

Oct. 4 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Spend the evening listening to the stylings of Kev Marcus on violin and Wil B on viola, performing their signature blend of popular and classical music. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$55. 402-345-0606.

Eric Schwartz

Oct. 4 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This comedian will perform a show that highlights his talents as an actor, musician, voiceover artist and content creator. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show. 402-345-7569.

iLuminate

Oct. 6 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This techno-dance group from America’s Got Talent is known for their electrified glow-in-the-dark suits that light up the stage with illusions and imagination. See them with the whole family. 7 p.m. Tickets: $22-$38. 402-345-0606.

She Kills Monsters

Oct. 12-Nov. 4 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Agnes Evans stumbles upon the Dungeons & Dragons notebook of her late sister and finds herself on a comedic, fantastical adventure. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $18+. 402-553-0800.

The Little Engine That Could

Oct. 12-Nov. 4 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Climb aboard for this classic production and learn the life lesson of persistence told by a group of talented actors. 7 p.m. Fridays; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $12 nonmembers; $10 members.

Bert ‘The Machine’ Kreischer

Oct. 18-20 at Funny Bone, 17305 Davenport St. No. 201. A self-proclaimed “perpetual man-child,” Kreischer’s stand-up is sure to be full of laughs, college party stories, and many shirtless moments. 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $40-50. Ages 21 and up. 402-493-8036.

Bill Engvall

Oct. 19 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Known for his leading role in The Bill Engvall Show, Engvall will show audiences a night of knee-slapping comedy with a Southern twang. 7 p.m. Tickets: $35-$60. 402-934-6291.

Dorrance Dance

Oct. 24 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This NYC-based troupe is known for their electronic tap dancing, which aims to honor the history of dance while also incorporating a modern context. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20+. 402-345-0606.

LIVE @ The Backline

Oct. 27 at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. In the spirit of Saturday Night Live, this show is back with a guest host and musical performance, as well as new sketches written by Omaha’s best comedians. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $12. 402-720-7670.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Oct. 30-Nov. 4 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This London-born play embraces comedic storytelling that is part Monty Python and part Sherlock Holmes. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $87 and up. 402-345-0606.

Handled

Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at Creighton Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plaza. This play by Chicago playwright Shayne Kennedy explores the concepts of mental illness, the stigma that surrounds anxiety and depression, and the burden of presenting the “perfect self” on social media. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5 students, $15 seniors, $18 adults. 402-280-1448.

