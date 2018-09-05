Featured Fundraiser:
Journey Through Time: A Gala Celebrating 20 Years at the SAC Aerospace Museum
Oct. 19 (6-10 p.m.)
Location: SAC Aerospace Museum
—sacmuseum.org
A summary of U.S. military history would not be complete without mentioning Strategic Air Command, headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base during the Cold War. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, which seeks “to preserve the history of Strategic Air Command” and aerospace memorabilia, is hosting a gala to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Contact 402-944-3100 or events@sacmuseum.org for information.
Sept. 2 (6-9 a.m.)
38th Annual Zoo Run
Benefiting: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Location: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
—omahazoo.com
Sept. 2 (8 a.m.)
2018 Bingo Open Golf Fundraiser for the Kids
Benefiting: NWA Kids Fishing Clinics, “Fishing is Fun!”
Location: Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course, Elmwood, NE
—nebraskawalleye.com
Sept. 2 (noon-4 p.m.)
Packer Car Show
Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association
Location: Collin Stadium Parking Lot
—omahasouthalumni.com
Sept. 6 (10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)
2018 SAC Foundation Golf Outing
Benefiting: Team Offutt Home Away from Home
Location: Tiburon Golf Club
—sacfoundation.net
Sept. 6 (5-9 p.m.)
Brew Haha: A Beer and Food Tasting Event
Benefiting: Habitat for Humanity
Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village
—habitatomaha.org
Sept. 6 (5:30-9 p.m.)
2018 Imagine Our Youth Fundraising Celebration
Benefiting: Omaha Home for Boys
Location: Marriott—Capitol District
—omahahomeforboys.org
Sept. 7 (11 a.m.)
Sixth Annual Aerotek Charity Golf Event
Benefiting: Wishing Well Foundation
Location: Tiburon Golf Course
—childrensfoundationomaha.org
Sept. 7 (6:30-11 p.m.)
Holy Cross Parish Festival Concert
Benefiting: Holy Cross Parish
Location: Holy Cross Catholic Church
—holycrossomaha.org
Sept. 7 (7-9:30 p.m.)
Wings & Wheels
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities Omaha
Location: Signature Flight Support
—rmhcomaha.org
Sept. 8 (9-11 a.m.)
24th Annual Siena/Francis House 5K Walk/Run
Benefiting: Siena/Francis House
Location: Stinson Park in Aksarben Village
—sienafrancis.org
Sept. 8 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
September Latino Festival
Benefiting: Centro Latino Council Bluffs
Location: Bayliss Park
—sucentrolatino.com
Sept. 9 (7:30 a.m.)
Freedom Run
Benefiting: YMCA
Location: Twin Rivers YMCA
—boystown.org
Sept. 9 (8-11:30 a.m.)
Fight for Air Corporate Cup
Benefiting: American Lung Association
Location: Aksarben Village
—action.lung.org
Sept. 9 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Eighth Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure Omaha
Benefiting: Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center
Location: Methodist Health System parking lot
—cruisinforacureomaha.com
Sept. 9 (noon-6 p.m.)
Holy Cross Parish Festival
Benefiting: Holy Cross Parish
Location: Holy Cross Catholic Church
—holycrossomaha.org
Sept. 9 (11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.)
14th Annual Omaha Out of the Darkness Walk
Benefiting: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Location: Lewis & Clark Landing
—afsp.donordrive.com
Sept. 9 (3-6 p.m.)
Glow Gold Rally Omaha
Benefiting: Sammy’s Superheroes
Location: Village Pointe Toyota-Scion
—sammyssuperheroes.org
Sept. 10 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
28th Annual Driving for Excellence Golf Fest
Benefiting: Mercy High School’s Negotiated Tuition Program
Location: Players Club at Deer Creek
—mercyhigh.org
Sept. 10 (noon-6 p.m.)
25th Anniversary Safe Haven Golf Tournament
Benefiting: Heartland Family Service
Location: Oak Hills Country Club
—heartlandfamilyservice.org
Sept. 13 (11:30 a.m.)
17th Annual Golf Classic
Benefiting: Ralston Schools Foundation
Location: Eagle Hills Golf Course
—ralstonschoolsfoundation.org
Sept. 13 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Fourth Annual Rejuvenating Women’s Restored Wings Banquet
Benefiting: Rejuvenating Women
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—rejuvenatingwomen.com
Sept. 13 (5:30-9 p.m.)
Night in the Neighborhood 2018
Benefiting: Completely KIDS
Location: Founders One Nine
—completelykids.org
Sept. 13 (6-9:30 p.m.)
Decades in Deco 2018: Meet Me at the Expo
Benefiting: The Durham Museum
Location: The Durham Museum
—durhammuseum.org
Sept. 14 (7:30 p.m.-midnight)
OutrSpaces Lift-Off
Benefiting: OutrSpaces
Location: OutrSpaces
—outrspaces.org
Sept. 14-23
Omaha Restaurant Week
Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland
Location: Varies
—visitomaha.com/restaurantweek
Sept. 14 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)
23rd Annual Jailhouse Scramble
Benefiting: UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice Student Scholarships
Location: Tiburon Golf Course
—unomaha.edu
Sept. 14 (6-9 p.m.)
Closer to the Cure: Sixth Annual Fundraiser for Cancer Alliance of Nebraska
Benefiting: Cancer Alliance of Nebraska
Location: Omaha Country Club
—cancerallianceofnebraska.org
Sept. 14 (6-10 p.m.)
QLI’s An Evening at the Fair
Benefiting: QLI
Location: Baxter Arena
—teamqli.com
Sept. 15 (6-10 p.m.)
Jewels of Autumn
Benefiting: CHI Health Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Program
Location: CHI Health Lakeside Hospital
—chihealth.com
Sept. 16 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
63rd Annual Fall Festival
Benefiting: Mount Michael Benedictine School
Location: Mount Michael Abbey
—mountmichael.com
Sept. 17 (10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.)
Mid-America Council’s 48th Annual Golf Tournament
Benefiting: Boy Scouts of America, Mid-America Council
Location: Shadow Ridge Country Club
—macnewsroom.org
Sept. 17 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)
Cougar Classic Golf Tournament
Benefiting: Gross Catholic High School
Location: Eagle Hills Golf Club
—grosscatholic.org
Sept. 17 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Great Friends to Kids Luncheon
Benefiting: Omaha Children’s Museum
Location: Omaha Children’s Museum
—ocm.org
Sept. 20 (6 p.m.)
2018 Archbishop’s Dinner for Education
Benefiting: Archdiocese of Omaha Scholarships
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—archomaha.org
Sept. 20 (4:30-9 p.m.)
Collector’s Circle Champagne Reception and Preview Party
Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens
Location: Lauritzen Gardens
—omahaantiqueshow.org
Sept. 21-23 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show: Celebrating 15 Years
Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens
Location: Lauritzen Gardens
—omahaantiqueshow.org
Sept. 21 (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)
The Camp Classic Golf Tournament Ashland
Benefiting: Carol Joy Holling Camp
Location: Ashland Golf Club
—cjhcenter.org
Sept. 21 (3-7 p.m.)
HETRA Participant Horse Show and Awards Party
Benefiting: Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy (HETRA)
Location: HETRA Barn, Gretna
—hetra.org
Sept. 21 (5:30-11 p.m.)
2018 Angels Among Us Gala: No Place Like Home
Benefiting: Angels Among Us
Location: A View on State
—myangelsamongus.org
Sept. 21 (6-10 p.m.)
2018 Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day
Benefiting: Project Harmony
Location: Champions Run Golf Course
—projectharmony.com
Sept. 22 (8:30-9:30 a.m.)
Second Annual 5K Race
Benefiting: Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation
Location: Elkhorn High School Football Stadium
—elkhornfoundation.org
Sept. 22 (9-11 a.m.)
2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Council Bluffs
Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association
Location: Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park
—act.alz.org
Sept. 22 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Light the Night Walk
Benefiting: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village
—lls.org/nebraska
Sept. 23 (9 a.m.-noon)
2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Omaha
Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association
Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village
—act.alz.org
Sept. 23 (noon-4 p.m.)
Sixth Annual Superhero Heart Run Omaha
Benefiting: Heart Heroes
Location: Werner Park
—superheroheartrun.com
Sept. 23 (noon-9 p.m.)
Our Lady of Lourdes Fall Festival
Benefiting: Our Lady of Lourdes Church and school
Location: Our Lady of Lourdes Church
—ollomaha.com
Sept. 24 (11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.)
15th Annual MBCF-MBA Scholarship Scramble
Benefiting: Millard Business Community Foundation Scholarship Fund
Location: Oak Hills Country Club
—millardbcf.org
Sept. 25 (4:30-8:30 p.m.)
2018 Omaha Go Red for Women Expo
Benefiting: American Heart Association
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—heart.org
Sept. 26 (5:30-9 p.m.)
Fourth Annual Food Truck World Tour
Benefiting: Immigrant Legal Center
Location: Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus
—immigrantlc.org
Sept. 26 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)
Between the Lines with Amy Thielen
Benefiting: Omaha Public Library
Location: Institute for the Culinary Arts, Metropolitan Community College
—omahalibraryfoundation.org
Sept. 27 (5-9 p.m.)
2018 Love Your Neighbor Gala
Benefiting: Open Door Mission
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—opendoormission.org
Sept. 27 (6-9 p.m.)
Pure Inspiration: An Evening of Artistic & Culinary Expressions
Benefiting: Center for Childhood Deafness, Language & Learning
Location: Lied Learning and Technology Center
—boystownhospital.org
Sept. 28 (6-9 p.m.)
2018 Spotlight Gala
Benefiting: Voices for Children Nebraska
Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District
—voicesforchildren.com
Sept. 28 (6-9 p.m.)
Fifth Annual Open Space Soiree
Benefiting: KANEKO
Location: KANEKO
—thekaneko.org
Sept. 29 (10 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Creighton University Dance Marathon
Benefiting: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Location: Skutt Student Center
—creighton.edu
Sept. 29 (6-10 p.m.)
20th Annual Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships
Benefiting: Iowa Western Pottawattamie Promise Scholarship Fund
Location: Iowa Western Kanesville Arena
—iwcc.edu
Sept. 29 (6-9 p.m.)
Nebraska Ataxia Engagement Party
Benefiting: Nebraska Ataxia
Location: Creighton Prep High School
—nebraskaataxia.org
Sept. 29 (8-10 p.m.)
Glow ’N’ Go 5K Run/Walk
Benefiting: Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Location: Aksarben Village
—svdpomaha.com
Sept. 30 (9-11 a.m.)
Walk & Run the Park for Parkinson’s
Benefiting: Parkinson’s Nebraska
Location: Elmwood Park
—parkinsonsnebraska.org
Sept. 30 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
2018 Margre Durham Walk for the Animals
Benefiting: Nebraska Humane Society
Location: Nebraska Humane Society
—nehumanesociety.org
Sept. 30 (1-7 p.m.)
St. Margaret Mary Parish Festival
Benefiting: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish & School
Location: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish
—smmomaha.org
Oct. 1 (12:30 p.m.)
2018 Men for Others Golf Classic
Benefiting: Creighton Prep School
Location: Shadow Ridge Country Club
—creightonprep.creighton.edu
Oct. 2 (5:30 p.m.)
27th Annual Creighton Prep Sports Night
Benefiting: Creighton Prep School
Location: The Heider Center at Creighton Prep
—creightonprep.creighton.edu
Oct. 4 (5-7 p.m.)
Survivors Rising Friendraiser
Benefiting: Survivors Rising
Location: Highlander Accelerator
—survivorsrising.org
Oct. 4 (5:30-9:30 p.m.)
Signature Chefs Auction
Benefiting: March of Dimes
Location: SAC Aerospace Museum
—signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org
Oct. 4 (6-9 p.m.)
Boys Town National Hotline: Fine Wine & Hors D’oeuvres Fundraiser
Benefiting: Boys Town
Location: A View on State
—boystown.org
Oct. 4 (6-9:30 p.m.)
20th Annual CHS Hall of Fame
Benefiting: Central High School Foundation
Location: Central High School
—chsfomaha.org
Oct. 4 (6-9:30 p.m.)
45th Woman of the Year Gala
Benefiting: Arthritis Foundation
Location: Omaha Marriott-Regency
—arthritis.org/nebraska
Oct. 5 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Passing Periods: CHS Alumni Luncheon
Benefiting: Central High School Foundation
Location: Field Club of Omaha
—chsfomaha.org
Oct. 5 (6-9 p.m.)
The Hope Center for Kids 20th Birthday Gala
Benefiting: The Hope Center for Kids
Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
—hopecenterforkids.com
Oct. 5 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
Chariots4Hope’s Third Annual Gala: Under the Hood
Benefiting: Chariots4Hope
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—chariots4hope.org
Oct. 6 (10 a.m.-noon)
Omaha South Alumni Hall of Fame Brunch
Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association
Location: Stockyard Exchange Building
—omahasouthalumni.com
Oct. 6 (5-9 p.m.)
Joslyn Castle Unlocked
Benefiting: Joslyn Castle Trust
Location: Joslyn Castle
—joslyncastle.presencehost.net
Oct. 6 (5-9 p.m.)
Vintage Affaire Gala
Benefiting: Autism Action Partnership
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—autismaction.org
Oct. 7 (7-10 a.m.)
25th Annual Komen Nebraska Race for the Cure
Benefiting: Susan G. Komen Great Plains
Location: Baxter Arena
—komengreatplains.org
Oct. 11 (5-9 p.m.)
Homegrown
Benefiting: Nebraska Children’s Home Society
Location: Kros Strain Brewing
—nchs.org
Oct. 11 (6-9 p.m.)
Good Apple Awards
Benefiting: Nebraska Appleseed
Location: Livestock Exchange Building Ballroom
—neappleseed.org
Oct. 13 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)
2018 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk and Family Festival
Benefiting: Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands
Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village
—dsamidlands.org
Oct. 13 (3-8 p.m.)
Fourth Annual HEALS to the Pavement for Pregnancy & Infant Loss
Benefiting: HEALing Embrace
Location: Lake Zorinsky
—healingembrace.org
Oct. 13 (5:30 p.m.-midnight)
122nd Aksarben Ball
Benefiting: Aksarben Foundation
Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
—aksarben.org
Oct. 14 (4:30-8 p.m.)
12th Annual Comfort Food Classic
Benefiting: Grief’s Journey
Location: Hotel RL
—griefsjourney.org
Oct. 16 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
A Time for Hope & Healing Luncheon
Benefiting: The Kim Foundation
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—thekimfoundation.org
Oct. 17 (6-8 p.m.)
Taste the Season: The Nebraska Way Patron Party
Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland
Location: Omaha World-Herald John Gottschalk Freedom Center
—foodbankheartland.org
Oct. 18 (11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)
Taste the Season: The Nebraska Way Luncheon and Marketplace
Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland
Location: The Marriott at Regency
—foodbankheartland.org
Oct. 18 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Eighth Annual Climb Higher Luncheon
Benefiting: Omaha Outward Bound School
Location: Metropolitan Community College Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology, Fort Omaha Campus
—outwardboundomaha.org
Oct. 18 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
PurseOnalities 2018
Benefiting: Child Saving Institute
Location: Hilton Omaha
—childsaving.org
Oct. 18 (6 p.m.)
2018 Annual Go Wild for Conservation Beer Tasting & Auction
Benefiting: Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation
Location: Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs
—pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com
Oct. 19 (5-10 p.m.)
2018 Bethlehem House Fall Fundraiser
Benefiting: Bethlehem House
Location: Marriott Courtyard
—bethlehemhouseomaha.org
Oct. 19 (6-10 p.m.)
Legacy Gala 2018
Benefiting: Women on a Mission for Change
Location: DC Centre
—womenonamissionomaha.org
Oct. 19 (6-9:30 p.m.)
Ninth Annual TGIF!
Benefiting: Women’s Center for Advancement
Location: View on State
—wcaomaha.org
Oct. 23 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Changemakers 2018
Benefiting: Nebraska Children and Families Foundation
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—nebraskachildren.org
Oct. 24 (5:30-10 p.m.)
Packer Sports Greats Banquet
Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association
Location: Anthony’s Steakhouse
—omahasouthalumni.com
Oct. 24 (6 p.m.)
Loyola Dinner of Honor and Distinction
Benefiting: Creighton Prep School
Location: Henry J. Sullivan, S.J., Campus Center
—creightonprep.creighton.edu
Oct. 25 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
2018 Annual Lead the Change Celebration
Benefiting: Women’s Fund of Omaha
Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
—omahawomensfund.org
Oct. 25 (6 p.m.)
1877 Society Hosts Animus: Film vs. Book
Benefiting: Omaha Public Library Foundation
Location: Aksarben Cinema
—omahalibraryfoundation.org
Oct. 26 (5:30-9:30 p.m.)
Benefit Art Auction
Benefiting: Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts
Location: Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts
—bemiscenter.org
Oct. 26 (7-10 p.m.)
Hops & Grapes Fall Festival
Benefiting: Partnership 4 Kids
Location: Hilton Downtown
—p4k.org
Oct. 26-28 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Kids & Clays Sporting Clays Tournament
Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities Omaha
Location: Oak Creek Sporting Club
—rmhcomaha.org
Oct. 27 (7-11 p.m.)
Masquerade at the Castle
Benefiting: Joslyn Castle Trust
Location: Joslyn Castle
—joslyncastle.com
Oct. 27 (5:30-11 p.m.)
2018 Angel Flight: Masquerade Gala
Benefiting: Skutt Catholic High School
Location: Skutt Catholic High School
—skuttcatholic.com
Oct. 27 (5-9 p.m.)
PLV Schools Foundation Gala 2018
Benefiting: Papillion-La Vista Schools
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—plvschoolsfoundation.org
Oct. 27 (5:30-10 p.m.)
BPS Foundation Purple Apple Gala
Benefiting: Bellevue Public Schools Foundation
Location: Beardmore Events Center
—bellevuepublicschoolsfoundation.org
Oct. 27 (5:30 p.m.-midnight)
Scare Away Cancer
Benefiting: Scare Away Cancer
Location: Anthony’s Steakhouse
—scareawaycancer.org
Oct. 28 (5-8 p.m.)
2018 TeamMates Tailgate Gala
Benefiting: TeamMates Mentoring Program
Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center
—teammates.org
Event times and details may change.
Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.
