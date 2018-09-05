Featured Fundraiser:

Journey Through Time: A Gala Celebrating 20 Years at the SAC Aerospace Museum

Oct. 19 (6-10 p.m.)

Location: SAC Aerospace Museum

—sacmuseum.org

A summary of U.S. military history would not be complete without mentioning Strategic Air Command, headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base during the Cold War. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, which seeks “to preserve the history of Strategic Air Command” and aerospace memorabilia, is hosting a gala to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Contact 402-944-3100 or events@sacmuseum.org for information.

Sept. 2 (6-9 a.m.)

38th Annual Zoo Run

Benefiting: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Location: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

—omahazoo.com

Sept. 2 (8 a.m.)

2018 Bingo Open Golf Fundraiser for the Kids

Benefiting: NWA Kids Fishing Clinics, “Fishing is Fun!”

Location: Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course, Elmwood, NE

—nebraskawalleye.com

Sept. 2 (noon-4 p.m.)

Packer Car Show

Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association

Location: Collin Stadium Parking Lot

—omahasouthalumni.com

Sept. 6 (10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)

2018 SAC Foundation Golf Outing

Benefiting: Team Offutt Home Away from Home

Location: Tiburon Golf Club

—sacfoundation.net

Sept. 6 (5-9 p.m.)

Brew Haha: A Beer and Food Tasting Event

Benefiting: Habitat for Humanity

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—habitatomaha.org

Sept. 6 (5:30-9 p.m.)

2018 Imagine Our Youth Fundraising Celebration

Benefiting: Omaha Home for Boys

Location: Marriott—Capitol District

—omahahomeforboys.org

Sept. 7 (11 a.m.)

Sixth Annual Aerotek Charity Golf Event

Benefiting: Wishing Well Foundation

Location: Tiburon Golf Course

—childrensfoundationomaha.org

Sept. 7 (6:30-11 p.m.)

Holy Cross Parish Festival Concert

Benefiting: Holy Cross Parish

Location: Holy Cross Catholic Church

—holycrossomaha.org

Sept. 7 (7-9:30 p.m.)

Wings & Wheels

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities Omaha

Location: Signature Flight Support

—rmhcomaha.org

Sept. 8 (9-11 a.m.)

24th Annual Siena/Francis House 5K Walk/Run

Benefiting: Siena/Francis House

Location: Stinson Park in Aksarben Village

—sienafrancis.org

Sept. 8 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

September Latino Festival

Benefiting: Centro Latino Council Bluffs

Location: Bayliss Park

—sucentrolatino.com

Sept. 9 (7:30 a.m.)

Freedom Run

Benefiting: YMCA

Location: Twin Rivers YMCA

—boystown.org

Sept. 9 (8-11:30 a.m.)

Fight for Air Corporate Cup

Benefiting: American Lung Association

Location: Aksarben Village

—action.lung.org

Sept. 9 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Eighth Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure Omaha

Benefiting: Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center

Location: Methodist Health System parking lot

—cruisinforacureomaha.com

Sept. 9 (noon-6 p.m.)

Holy Cross Parish Festival

Benefiting: Holy Cross Parish

Location: Holy Cross Catholic Church

—holycrossomaha.org

Sept. 9 (11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.)

14th Annual Omaha Out of the Darkness Walk

Benefiting: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Location: Lewis & Clark Landing

—afsp.donordrive.com

Sept. 9 (3-6 p.m.)

Glow Gold Rally Omaha

Benefiting: Sammy’s Superheroes

Location: Village Pointe Toyota-Scion

—sammyssuperheroes.org

Sept. 10 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

28th Annual Driving for Excellence Golf Fest

Benefiting: Mercy High School’s Negotiated Tuition Program

Location: Players Club at Deer Creek

—mercyhigh.org

Sept. 10 (noon-6 p.m.)

25th Anniversary Safe Haven Golf Tournament

Benefiting: Heartland Family Service

Location: Oak Hills Country Club

—heartlandfamilyservice.org

Sept. 13 (11:30 a.m.)

17th Annual Golf Classic

Benefiting: Ralston Schools Foundation

Location: Eagle Hills Golf Course

—ralstonschoolsfoundation.org

Sept. 13 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Fourth Annual Rejuvenating Women’s Restored Wings Banquet

Benefiting: Rejuvenating Women

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—rejuvenatingwomen.com

Sept. 13 (5:30-9 p.m.)

Night in the Neighborhood 2018

Benefiting: Completely KIDS

Location: Founders One Nine

—completelykids.org

Sept. 13 (6-9:30 p.m.)

Decades in Deco 2018: Meet Me at the Expo

Benefiting: The Durham Museum

Location: The Durham Museum

—durhammuseum.org

Sept. 14 (7:30 p.m.-midnight)

OutrSpaces Lift-Off

Benefiting: OutrSpaces

Location: OutrSpaces

—outrspaces.org

Sept. 14-23

Omaha Restaurant Week

Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland

Location: Varies

—visitomaha.com/restaurantweek

Sept. 14 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

23rd Annual Jailhouse Scramble

Benefiting: UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice Student Scholarships

Location: Tiburon Golf Course

—unomaha.edu

Sept. 14 (6-9 p.m.)

Closer to the Cure: Sixth Annual Fundraiser for Cancer Alliance of Nebraska

Benefiting: Cancer Alliance of Nebraska

Location: Omaha Country Club

—cancerallianceofnebraska.org

Sept. 14 (6-10 p.m.)

QLI’s An Evening at the Fair

Benefiting: QLI

Location: Baxter Arena

—teamqli.com

Sept. 15 (6-10 p.m.)

Jewels of Autumn

Benefiting: CHI Health Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Program

Location: CHI Health Lakeside Hospital

—chihealth.com

Sept. 16 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

63rd Annual Fall Festival

Benefiting: Mount Michael Benedictine School

Location: Mount Michael Abbey

—mountmichael.com

Sept. 17 (10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Mid-America Council’s 48th Annual Golf Tournament

Benefiting: Boy Scouts of America, Mid-America Council

Location: Shadow Ridge Country Club

—macnewsroom.org

Sept. 17 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Cougar Classic Golf Tournament

Benefiting: Gross Catholic High School

Location: Eagle Hills Golf Club

—grosscatholic.org

Sept. 17 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Great Friends to Kids Luncheon

Benefiting: Omaha Children’s Museum

Location: Omaha Children’s Museum

—ocm.org

Sept. 20 (6 p.m.)

2018 Archbishop’s Dinner for Education

Benefiting: Archdiocese of Omaha Scholarships

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—archomaha.org

Sept. 20 (4:30-9 p.m.)

Collector’s Circle Champagne Reception and Preview Party

Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens

Location: Lauritzen Gardens

—omahaantiqueshow.org

Sept. 21-23 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show: Celebrating 15 Years

Benefiting: Lauritzen Gardens

Location: Lauritzen Gardens

—omahaantiqueshow.org

Sept. 21 (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)

The Camp Classic Golf Tournament Ashland

Benefiting: Carol Joy Holling Camp

Location: Ashland Golf Club

—cjhcenter.org

Sept. 21 (3-7 p.m.)

HETRA Participant Horse Show and Awards Party

Benefiting: Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy (HETRA)

Location: HETRA Barn, Gretna

—hetra.org

Sept. 21 (5:30-11 p.m.)

2018 Angels Among Us Gala: No Place Like Home

Benefiting: Angels Among Us

Location: A View on State

—myangelsamongus.org

Sept. 21 (6-10 p.m.)

2018 Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Benefiting: Project Harmony

Location: Champions Run Golf Course

—projectharmony.com

Sept. 22 (8:30-9:30 a.m.)

Second Annual 5K Race

Benefiting: Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation

Location: Elkhorn High School Football Stadium

—elkhornfoundation.org

Sept. 22 (9-11 a.m.)

2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Council Bluffs

Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association

Location: Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park

—act.alz.org

Sept. 22 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Light the Night Walk

Benefiting: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—lls.org/nebraska

Sept. 23 (9 a.m.-noon)

2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Omaha

Benefiting: Alzheimer’s Association

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—act.alz.org

Sept. 23 (noon-4 p.m.)

Sixth Annual Superhero Heart Run Omaha

Benefiting: Heart Heroes

Location: Werner Park

—superheroheartrun.com

Sept. 23 (noon-9 p.m.)

Our Lady of Lourdes Fall Festival

Benefiting: Our Lady of Lourdes Church and school

Location: Our Lady of Lourdes Church

—ollomaha.com

Sept. 24 (11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.)

15th Annual MBCF-MBA Scholarship Scramble

Benefiting: Millard Business Community Foundation Scholarship Fund

Location: Oak Hills Country Club

—millardbcf.org

Sept. 25 (4:30-8:30 p.m.)

2018 Omaha Go Red for Women Expo

Benefiting: American Heart Association

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—heart.org

Sept. 26 (5:30-9 p.m.)

Fourth Annual Food Truck World Tour

Benefiting: Immigrant Legal Center

Location: Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus

—immigrantlc.org

Sept. 26 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

Between the Lines with Amy Thielen

Benefiting: Omaha Public Library

Location: Institute for the Culinary Arts, Metropolitan Community College

—omahalibraryfoundation.org

Sept. 27 (5-9 p.m.)

2018 Love Your Neighbor Gala

Benefiting: Open Door Mission

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—opendoormission.org

Sept. 27 (6-9 p.m.)

Pure Inspiration: An Evening of Artistic & Culinary Expressions

Benefiting: Center for Childhood Deafness, Language & Learning

Location: Lied Learning and Technology Center

—boystownhospital.org

Sept. 28 (6-9 p.m.)

2018 Spotlight Gala

Benefiting: Voices for Children Nebraska

Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District

—voicesforchildren.com

Sept. 28 (6-9 p.m.)

Fifth Annual Open Space Soiree

Benefiting: KANEKO

Location: KANEKO

—thekaneko.org

Sept. 29 (10 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Creighton University Dance Marathon

Benefiting: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Location: Skutt Student Center

—creighton.edu

Sept. 29 (6-10 p.m.)

20th Annual Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships

Benefiting: Iowa Western Pottawattamie Promise Scholarship Fund

Location: Iowa Western Kanesville Arena

—iwcc.edu

Sept. 29 (6-9 p.m.)

Nebraska Ataxia Engagement Party

Benefiting: Nebraska Ataxia

Location: Creighton Prep High School

—nebraskaataxia.org

Sept. 29 (8-10 p.m.)

Glow ’N’ Go 5K Run/Walk

Benefiting: Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Location: Aksarben Village

—svdpomaha.com

Sept. 30 (9-11 a.m.)

Walk & Run the Park for Parkinson’s

Benefiting: Parkinson’s Nebraska

Location: Elmwood Park

—parkinsonsnebraska.org

Sept. 30 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

2018 Margre Durham Walk for the Animals

Benefiting: Nebraska Humane Society

Location: Nebraska Humane Society

—nehumanesociety.org

Sept. 30 (1-7 p.m.)

St. Margaret Mary Parish Festival

Benefiting: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish & School

Location: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish

—smmomaha.org

Oct. 1 (12:30 p.m.)

2018 Men for Others Golf Classic

Benefiting: Creighton Prep School

Location: Shadow Ridge Country Club

—creightonprep.creighton.edu

Oct. 2 (5:30 p.m.)

27th Annual Creighton Prep Sports Night

Benefiting: Creighton Prep School

Location: The Heider Center at Creighton Prep

—creightonprep.creighton.edu

Oct. 4 (5-7 p.m.)

Survivors Rising Friendraiser

Benefiting: Survivors Rising

Location: Highlander Accelerator

—survivorsrising.org

Oct. 4 (5:30-9:30 p.m.)

Signature Chefs Auction

Benefiting: March of Dimes

Location: SAC Aerospace Museum

—signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org

Oct. 4 (6-9 p.m.)

Boys Town National Hotline: Fine Wine & Hors D’oeuvres Fundraiser

Benefiting: Boys Town

Location: A View on State

—boystown.org

Oct. 4 (6-9:30 p.m.)

20th Annual CHS Hall of Fame

Benefiting: Central High School Foundation

Location: Central High School

—chsfomaha.org

Oct. 4 (6-9:30 p.m.)

45th Woman of the Year Gala

Benefiting: Arthritis Foundation

Location: Omaha Marriott-Regency

—arthritis.org/nebraska

Oct. 5 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Passing Periods: CHS Alumni Luncheon

Benefiting: Central High School Foundation

Location: Field Club of Omaha

—chsfomaha.org

Oct. 5 (6-9 p.m.)

The Hope Center for Kids 20th Birthday Gala

Benefiting: The Hope Center for Kids

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha

—hopecenterforkids.com

Oct. 5 (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Chariots4Hope’s Third Annual Gala: Under the Hood

Benefiting: Chariots4Hope

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—chariots4hope.org

Oct. 6 (10 a.m.-noon)

Omaha South Alumni Hall of Fame Brunch

Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association

Location: Stockyard Exchange Building

—omahasouthalumni.com

Oct. 6 (5-9 p.m.)

Joslyn Castle Unlocked

Benefiting: Joslyn Castle Trust

Location: Joslyn Castle

—joslyncastle.presencehost.net

Oct. 6 (5-9 p.m.)

Vintage Affaire Gala

Benefiting: Autism Action Partnership

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—autismaction.org

Oct. 7 (7-10 a.m.)

25th Annual Komen Nebraska Race for the Cure

Benefiting: Susan G. Komen Great Plains

Location: Baxter Arena

—komengreatplains.org

Oct. 11 (5-9 p.m.)

Homegrown

Benefiting: Nebraska Children’s Home Society

Location: Kros Strain Brewing

—nchs.org

Oct. 11 (6-9 p.m.)

Good Apple Awards

Benefiting: Nebraska Appleseed

Location: Livestock Exchange Building Ballroom

—neappleseed.org

Oct. 13 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

2018 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk and Family Festival

Benefiting: Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands

Location: Stinson Park at Aksarben Village

—dsamidlands.org

Oct. 13 (3-8 p.m.)

Fourth Annual HEALS to the Pavement for Pregnancy & Infant Loss

Benefiting: HEALing Embrace

Location: Lake Zorinsky

—healingembrace.org

Oct. 13 (5:30 p.m.-midnight)

122nd Aksarben Ball

Benefiting: Aksarben Foundation

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha

—aksarben.org

Oct. 14 (4:30-8 p.m.)

12th Annual Comfort Food Classic

Benefiting: Grief’s Journey

Location: Hotel RL

—griefsjourney.org

Oct. 16 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

A Time for Hope & Healing Luncheon

Benefiting: The Kim Foundation

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—thekimfoundation.org

Oct. 17 (6-8 p.m.)

Taste the Season: The Nebraska Way Patron Party

Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland

Location: Omaha World-Herald John Gottschalk Freedom Center

—foodbankheartland.org

Oct. 18 (11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Taste the Season: The Nebraska Way Luncheon and Marketplace

Benefiting: Food Bank for the Heartland

Location: The Marriott at Regency

—foodbankheartland.org

Oct. 18 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Eighth Annual Climb Higher Luncheon

Benefiting: Omaha Outward Bound School

Location: Metropolitan Community College Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology, Fort Omaha Campus

—outwardboundomaha.org

Oct. 18 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

PurseOnalities 2018

Benefiting: Child Saving Institute

Location: Hilton Omaha

—childsaving.org

Oct. 18 (6 p.m.)

2018 Annual Go Wild for Conservation Beer Tasting & Auction

Benefiting: Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation

Location: Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs

—pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com

Oct. 19 (5-10 p.m.)

2018 Bethlehem House Fall Fundraiser

Benefiting: Bethlehem House

Location: Marriott Courtyard

—bethlehemhouseomaha.org

Oct. 19 (6-10 p.m.)

Legacy Gala 2018

Benefiting: Women on a Mission for Change

Location: DC Centre

—womenonamissionomaha.org

Oct. 19 (6-9:30 p.m.)

Ninth Annual TGIF!

Benefiting: Women’s Center for Advancement

Location: View on State

—wcaomaha.org

Oct. 23 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Changemakers 2018

Benefiting: Nebraska Children and Families Foundation

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—nebraskachildren.org

Oct. 24 (5:30-10 p.m.)

Packer Sports Greats Banquet

Benefiting: Omaha South High School Alumni Association

Location: Anthony’s Steakhouse

—omahasouthalumni.com

Oct. 24 (6 p.m.)

Loyola Dinner of Honor and Distinction

Benefiting: Creighton Prep School

Location: Henry J. Sullivan, S.J., Campus Center

—creightonprep.creighton.edu

Oct. 25 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

2018 Annual Lead the Change Celebration

Benefiting: Women’s Fund of Omaha

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha

—omahawomensfund.org

Oct. 25 (6 p.m.)

1877 Society Hosts Animus: Film vs. Book

Benefiting: Omaha Public Library Foundation

Location: Aksarben Cinema

—omahalibraryfoundation.org

Oct. 26 (5:30-9:30 p.m.)

Benefit Art Auction

Benefiting: Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts

Location: Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts

—bemiscenter.org

Oct. 26 (7-10 p.m.)

Hops & Grapes Fall Festival

Benefiting: Partnership 4 Kids

Location: Hilton Downtown

—p4k.org

Oct. 26-28 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Kids & Clays Sporting Clays Tournament

Benefiting: Ronald McDonald House Charities Omaha

Location: Oak Creek Sporting Club

—rmhcomaha.org

Oct. 27 (7-11 p.m.)

Masquerade at the Castle

Benefiting: Joslyn Castle Trust

Location: Joslyn Castle

—joslyncastle.com

Oct. 27 (5:30-11 p.m.)

2018 Angel Flight: Masquerade Gala

Benefiting: Skutt Catholic High School

Location: Skutt Catholic High School

—skuttcatholic.com

Oct. 27 (5-9 p.m.)

PLV Schools Foundation Gala 2018

Benefiting: Papillion-La Vista Schools

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—plvschoolsfoundation.org

Oct. 27 (5:30-10 p.m.)

BPS Foundation Purple Apple Gala

Benefiting: Bellevue Public Schools Foundation

Location: Beardmore Events Center

—bellevuepublicschoolsfoundation.org

Oct. 27 (5:30 p.m.-midnight)

Scare Away Cancer

Benefiting: Scare Away Cancer

Location: Anthony’s Steakhouse

—scareawaycancer.org

Oct. 28 (5-8 p.m.)

2018 TeamMates Tailgate Gala

Benefiting: TeamMates Mentoring Program

Location: Embassy Suites-La Vista Conference Center

—teammates.org

Event times and details may change.

Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This calendar was printed in the September/October 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.