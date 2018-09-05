La Festa Italiana

Through Sept. 2 at American Italian Heritage Society, 5110 N. 132nd St. This 34th annual festival features authentic Italian food, wine, beer, fireworks, games, dancing, and more. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-11 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5.50 in advance, $7 at the door, free for children under 12 with an adult. 402-493-8888.

—omahaitaly.com

SeptemberFest

Through Sept. 3 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Omaha’s annual salute to labor includes live music, a carnival, arts and crafts, food, and more. In addition, the festival ends with Omaha’s largest parade on Labor Day. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday-Monday; 10 a.m. Labor Day parade. Admission: $7 per person ages 6 and up, per day, free for children under 5.

—septemberfestomaha.org

Midwest Paranormal History/Ghost Tours

Through Oct. 19 at various locations. Explore the sinister past of Omaha and learn about the spooky legends and lore. Hear the stories and reports of paranormal activity and go on a ghost hunt. Various types of tours are available. Time is based on sunset. Admission: $10-$20 per person, reserve by phone. 402-953-9670.

—mphtours.com

Centered: Let Us Face the Reality of Our Time Without Panic

Sept. 1 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Participate in learning about the healing arts through meditation, artistic practices, laughter, humor, and more. Find guidance from professionals in the field and leave refreshed and calm. 6-8 p.m. Tickets: $24. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

38th Annual Zoo Run

Sept. 2 at Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium 3701 S. 10th St. Lace up your shoes or sharpen your claws to participate in this annual fun run. All participants will receive medals, bagels, bananas, and free zoo admission on the day of the five-mile run and two-mile run/walk. 6-9 a.m. Registration cost: $30 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Advanced registration available online. 402-738-2038.

—omahazoo.com

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Sept. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum Witherspoon Concert Hall, 2200 Dodge St. Attend a viewing of the 1975 British classic. A cash bar will also compliment the feature film. 5 p.m. cash bar, 6:30 p.m. movie. Admission: $5 Joslyn members, $10 general public. 402-661-3862.

—joslyn.org

Gerda’s Oktoberfest

Sept. 7-8 at Gerda’s Restaurant and Bakery, 5180 Leavenworth St. Attend this annual Oktoberfest, which will consist of plenty of food, beer, and bands. 5 p.m. Admission: free. 402-553-6774.

—gerdasgermanrestaurant.com

Jamborama: Omaha Swing Dance Festival

Sept. 7-9 at Eagles Ballroom, 201 S. 24th St. Take part in the 16th year of swing dance workshops, contests, and live music. 6 p.m. Registration: $15 Saturday late night pass-$200 full weekend pass. 402-208-3006.

—jitterbugs.org

47th Annual Art Fair

Sept. 8-9 at Rockbrook Village, 108th and Center Streets. More than 150 national, regional, and local artists will display and sell their one-of-a-kind works of art. Spend the day browsing quality art and meeting talented creators. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: free. 402-390-0890.

—rockbrookvillageartfair.com

All-European Show and Shine

Sept. 9 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Spend your afternoon strolling through the gardens, marveling at European cars and motorcycles on display. Models will include Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar, and more. A narrated tram tour will also be available. Noon-3 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6 and members; $3 tram rides. Includes entrance to the gardens. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Oktoberfest Celebration

Sept. 14-15 at 3717 S. 120th St. Take part in the classic Oktoberfest event with traditional German food and entertainment. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-midnight Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, free for children under 12 and active military members. 402-333-6615.

—germanamericansociety.org

Third Annual Omaha Food Truck Rodeo

Sept. 14 outside Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Taste a variety of dishes from 15 food trucks, listen to a DJ, visit beer gardens and outdoor bars; seating throughout Benson. 4-11 p.m. Admission: free. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

27th Annual Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow

Sept. 15 at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N. 30th St. This celebration of Native American culture honors the traditional dance, music, artistry, oral history, and foods of various tribes across Nebraska and the surrounding region. 1-7:30 p.m. Admission: free. 531-622-2253.

—mccneb.edu

Fall Festival on the Farm

Sept. 15-16 at Gifford Farm Education Center, 700 Camp Gifford Road, Bellevue. Take part in animal visits, educational sessions, raffles, scavenger hunts, concessions, pony rides, and more at this fun seasonal event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $5 for ages 2 and older, $2.50 for military personnel with ID. Pony rides are $5 extra. 402-332-5771.

—esu3.org

Omaha Marathon & Half Marathon

Sept. 16 starting at TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey St. Register to run either 13.1 or 26.2 miles and attempt to beat your personal best. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. $15-95. 402-341-1500.

—omahamarathon.com

Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show

Sept. 20-23 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Attend one of the community’s most beloved traditions. Listen to lectures, attend luncheons, and walk through design and antique exhibits throughout the garden. Times vary. Tickets: $10-$150. 402-346-4002.

—omahaantiqueshow.org

Huber Haus Oktoberfest

Sept. 21-22 at Huber Haus, 3578 Farnam St. Take part in the 17th annual Oktoberfest celebration, which includes live polka music, German food,and lots of beer. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday; noon-2 a.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 ages 21 and up. 402-345-1708.

—beercornerusa.com

Who are you? An Identity Workshop

Sept. 22 at Omaha Public Library, Florence Branch, 2920 Bondesson St. Omaha Little Girls Rock offers this free Saturday session for girls age 4-9. Little rockers will explore themes of identity through music-based programming. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (ages 4-6), 1:30-3:30 p.m. (ages 7-9). Admission: free. 402-321-2252.

—omahagirlsrock.org

Open NOH8 Photo Shoot

Sept. 22 at Metropolitan Community Church, 819 S. 22nd St. Become a part of the NOH8 (No Hate) Campaign, a photography project dedicated to promoting human rights. Come in NOH8’s signature look—a clean white T-shirt—and be prepared to have a temporary tattoo applied to your skin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Prices: $40 single photos; $25 per person in group or couples photos. 402-345-2563.

—noh8campaign.org

Junkstock: Harvest Edition

Sept. 28-30 at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Savor the festive fall adventure that is Junkstock, a seasonal event that brings antique and craft vendors, food, live music, and plenty of photo opportunities. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10+. 402-765-8651.

—junkstock.com

Omaha’s River City Rodeo

Sept. 28-29 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. After a two-year hiatus, the rodeo is back with seven events, including steer wrestling, team roping, and bull riding. World-champion cattle handlers will compete for entry into the National Finals Rodeo. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $17-$42. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Turner Park Night Market

Sept. 28 at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St. Omaha Farmer’s Market teams up with Turner Park to feature local artisans, vendors, activities, food, and more. Local nonprofits will also engage in the festivities to showcase their service opportunities. 6-10 p.m. Admission: free. 402-557-6006.

—midtowncrossing.com

Nebraska Reptile Breeders Expo

Sept. 30 at Scott Conference Center, 6450 Pine St. Explore the scaly and slimy by visiting 55 tables of vendors, all showcasing thousands of snakes, lizards, turtles, and amphibians. Purchase supplies or books, learn about conservation efforts, or even go home with a new pet. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 children ages 6-12, free for children under 6. 402-778-6313.

—nebherp.org

Omaha Baby Fair

Sept. 30 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. All parents, whether expecting or already on the job, are encouraged to take part in this event. The event includes over 50 vendors, free safety classes and activities, maternity photos, swag bags, and more.10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets: $8 advance, $12 at the door, free for children 12 and under. 402-320-2879.

—omahababyfair.com

Marvel vs. DC Night

Oct. 5 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Enjoy a superhero theme for the Children’s Museum’s First Friday Family Date Night. This month’s theme is epic, where attendees can meet characters, try themed activities and enjoy a late night of play at the museum. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors, free for children 2 and younger and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Market to Market Relay

Oct. 6 beginning in Aksarben Village, 2285 S. 67th St. Participate in Nebraska’s Market to Market Relay, the largest day-long relay in the nation. With 19 exchange points spanning over 76 miles from Omaha to Lincoln, participants follow trails, paved streets, and gravel roads through a scenic slice of Nebraska. Limited to 600 teams. 3 a.m.-noon. Registration: $550-$1040 per team. Advanced registration available online. 402-937-8518.

—markettomarketrelay.com

Sports Card Show

Oct. 7 at Hilton Garden Inn Omaha East, 2702 Mid America Dr., Council Bluffs. A hit for sports lovers and collectors from the Midwest, the Card Shop will host this show to allow fans to pick up some cards for their collections and mingle with other fans. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: free. 402-807-5220.

—thecardshopomaha.com

Monster Jam

Oct. 12-14 at Mid America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. The ultimate monster trucks will compete against each other in this fan-favorite showcase of mechanical beasts. 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$45. 712-323-0536.

—caesars.com

Bubble Run

Oct. 13 at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion. Take part in a 5K run where participants get to run through foam and bubbles at each kilometer. Colorful foams, DJ jams, and free swag will be included in registration. 8 a.m.-noon. Registration: $50-65; children 4 and under run for free with paid adult registration. Advanced registration available online. 402-738-5100.

—bubblerun.com

41st Annual Witches Tea

Oct. 13 at Mangelsen’s, 3457 S. 84th St. With Halloween crafts and games, bounce houses, treats, prizes, and a costume contest, attendees will be full of festive spirit at one of Omaha’s longest-running Halloween events. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: free. 402-391-6225.

—mangelsens.com

Holiday Meats Cooking Class

Oct. 18 at Fireplace Stone & Patio of Omaha, 13709 Industrial Road. Learn how to prepare meals for the upcoming holiday season. Participants will sample food and understand the cooking process or turkey, beef tenderloin, and prime rib. Refreshments and goodie bags will be provided. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission: $60-$75. 402-807-2684.

—fireplacestonepatio.com

So You Wanna Use Your Voice? A Change-Making Workshop

Oct. 20 at Omaha Public Library South Branch, 2808 Q St. This Omaha Little Girls Rock Saturday session will use music to empower Omaha’s smallest superstars to speak up for what they believe. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 4-6), 1 p.m-3 p.m. (ages 7-9). Admission: free 402-321-2252.

—omahagirlsrock.org

Monster’s Ball

Oct. 20 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Dance the monster mash at this family-friendly ball. Meet characters, dance, and eat spooky, festive food. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $10 per person for members, $25 per person for nonmembers. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Second Annual Midwest Coffee and Tea Festival

Oct. 21 at Mid America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Taste and buy samples of coffee and tea from local vendors, plus attend seminars. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets: $5 adults, free for children 12 and under. 402-302-1752.

—midwestcoffeeandteaexpo.com

Healthy Trick-or-Treat Nights

Oct. 23 and 30 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Dress up in a Halloween costume and get ready to trick-or-treat indoors at the museum. Trick-or-treaters will get healthy treats and the chance to play in the museum. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors, free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Ghoulish Garden Adventure

Oct. 28 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Dress up in costume for this special event. Explore the visitor and education centers, visit the gardens, and trick-or-treat at different activity stations. Noon-4 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6 and members. Includes regular garden admission. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Haunted Houses

Omaha’s haunted houses deliver an array of thrills from the maze-like Mystery Manor, to the Haunted Hollow Theme Park, which is located on a seven-acre farm. Camp Fear is one of the most immersive and horrifying attractions in Nebraska, where organizers encourage only the bravest souls to camp overnight. Enter if you dare…

Camp Fear (Riverwest Park, 23301 West Maple Road, Elkhorn) Opens Sept. 14: Fridays and Saturdays; October, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Camp check-in begins at 4 p.m. and all attractions begin at dark.

—campfearomaha.com

Carnival of Terror (1209 Jackson St.) Opens Sept. 28: Dusk-10 p.m. weekdays, dusk-midnight weekends.

—”Carnival of Terror” on Facebook

Haunted Hollow Theme Park (12501 Giles Road) Opens Sept. 28. 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

—hauntedhollowomaha.com

Mystery Manor (716 N. 18th St.) Opens Sept. 14. September times vary; October, dusk-10 p.m. weekdays, and dusk-midnight weekends.

—mysterymanoromaha.org

Ranch of Terror (11001 S. 48th St.) Opens Sept. 28. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 7:30-10 p.m. Sundays.

—bellevueberryfarm.com

Scary Acres (17272 Giles Road) Opens Sept. 14: 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays in September; 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays in October.

Pumpkin Patches and More

Fall isn’t complete without a visit to at least one of the area’s many pumpkin patches. Most locations offer attractions from hayrack rides and corn mazes to bonfires, spooky trails, delicious seasonal treats, and more.

Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch (11001 S. 48th St.) Opens Sept. 21. 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

—bellevueberryfarm.com

Harvest Moon Farm (1410 US-77, Oakland, Neb.) Opens Sept. 17. Noon-6 p.m. Fridays; Noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

—harvestmoonoakland.com

Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch (3935 NE-133, Blair) Opens Sept. 9. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

—skinnybonespumpkinpatch.com

Wenninghoff’s Farm Pumpkin Patch (6707 Wenninghoff Road) Opens Oct. 1. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

—wenninghoff.com

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch (12102 S. 180th St.) Opens Sept. 14. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

—valaspumpkinpatch.com

