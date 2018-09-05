La Festa Italiana
Through Sept. 2 at American Italian Heritage Society, 5110 N. 132nd St. This 34th annual festival features authentic Italian food, wine, beer, fireworks, games, dancing, and more. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-11 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5.50 in advance, $7 at the door, free for children under 12 with an adult. 402-493-8888.
SeptemberFest
Through Sept. 3 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Omaha’s annual salute to labor includes live music, a carnival, arts and crafts, food, and more. In addition, the festival ends with Omaha’s largest parade on Labor Day. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday-Monday; 10 a.m. Labor Day parade. Admission: $7 per person ages 6 and up, per day, free for children under 5.
Midwest Paranormal History/Ghost Tours
Through Oct. 19 at various locations. Explore the sinister past of Omaha and learn about the spooky legends and lore. Hear the stories and reports of paranormal activity and go on a ghost hunt. Various types of tours are available. Time is based on sunset. Admission: $10-$20 per person, reserve by phone. 402-953-9670.
Centered: Let Us Face the Reality of Our Time Without Panic
Sept. 1 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Participate in learning about the healing arts through meditation, artistic practices, laughter, humor, and more. Find guidance from professionals in the field and leave refreshed and calm. 6-8 p.m. Tickets: $24. 402-341-3800.
38th Annual Zoo Run
Sept. 2 at Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium 3701 S. 10th St. Lace up your shoes or sharpen your claws to participate in this annual fun run. All participants will receive medals, bagels, bananas, and free zoo admission on the day of the five-mile run and two-mile run/walk. 6-9 a.m. Registration cost: $30 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Advanced registration available online. 402-738-2038.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Sept. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum Witherspoon Concert Hall, 2200 Dodge St. Attend a viewing of the 1975 British classic. A cash bar will also compliment the feature film. 5 p.m. cash bar, 6:30 p.m. movie. Admission: $5 Joslyn members, $10 general public. 402-661-3862.
Gerda’s Oktoberfest
Sept. 7-8 at Gerda’s Restaurant and Bakery, 5180 Leavenworth St. Attend this annual Oktoberfest, which will consist of plenty of food, beer, and bands. 5 p.m. Admission: free. 402-553-6774.
Jamborama: Omaha Swing Dance Festival
Sept. 7-9 at Eagles Ballroom, 201 S. 24th St. Take part in the 16th year of swing dance workshops, contests, and live music. 6 p.m. Registration: $15 Saturday late night pass-$200 full weekend pass. 402-208-3006.
Sept. 8-9 at Rockbrook Village, 108th and Center Streets. More than 150 national, regional, and local artists will display and sell their one-of-a-kind works of art. Spend the day browsing quality art and meeting talented creators. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: free. 402-390-0890.
All-European Show and Shine
Sept. 9 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Spend your afternoon strolling through the gardens, marveling at European cars and motorcycles on display. Models will include Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar, and more. A narrated tram tour will also be available. Noon-3 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6 and members; $3 tram rides. Includes entrance to the gardens. 402-346-4002.
Oktoberfest Celebration
Sept. 14-15 at 3717 S. 120th St. Take part in the classic Oktoberfest event with traditional German food and entertainment. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-midnight Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, free for children under 12 and active military members. 402-333-6615.
Third Annual Omaha Food Truck Rodeo
Sept. 14 outside Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Taste a variety of dishes from 15 food trucks, listen to a DJ, visit beer gardens and outdoor bars; seating throughout Benson. 4-11 p.m. Admission: free. 402-884-5707.
27th Annual Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow
Sept. 15 at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N. 30th St. This celebration of Native American culture honors the traditional dance, music, artistry, oral history, and foods of various tribes across Nebraska and the surrounding region. 1-7:30 p.m. Admission: free. 531-622-2253.
Fall Festival on the Farm
Sept. 15-16 at Gifford Farm Education Center, 700 Camp Gifford Road, Bellevue. Take part in animal visits, educational sessions, raffles, scavenger hunts, concessions, pony rides, and more at this fun seasonal event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $5 for ages 2 and older, $2.50 for military personnel with ID. Pony rides are $5 extra. 402-332-5771.
Omaha Marathon & Half Marathon
Sept. 16 starting at TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey St. Register to run either 13.1 or 26.2 miles and attempt to beat your personal best. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. $15-95. 402-341-1500.
Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show
Sept. 20-23 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Attend one of the community’s most beloved traditions. Listen to lectures, attend luncheons, and walk through design and antique exhibits throughout the garden. Times vary. Tickets: $10-$150. 402-346-4002.
Huber Haus Oktoberfest
Sept. 21-22 at Huber Haus, 3578 Farnam St. Take part in the 17th annual Oktoberfest celebration, which includes live polka music, German food,and lots of beer. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday; noon-2 a.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 ages 21 and up. 402-345-1708.
Who are you? An Identity Workshop
Sept. 22 at Omaha Public Library, Florence Branch, 2920 Bondesson St. Omaha Little Girls Rock offers this free Saturday session for girls age 4-9. Little rockers will explore themes of identity through music-based programming. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (ages 4-6), 1:30-3:30 p.m. (ages 7-9). Admission: free. 402-321-2252.
Open NOH8 Photo Shoot
Sept. 22 at Metropolitan Community Church, 819 S. 22nd St. Become a part of the NOH8 (No Hate) Campaign, a photography project dedicated to promoting human rights. Come in NOH8’s signature look—a clean white T-shirt—and be prepared to have a temporary tattoo applied to your skin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Prices: $40 single photos; $25 per person in group or couples photos. 402-345-2563.
Junkstock: Harvest Edition
Sept. 28-30 at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Savor the festive fall adventure that is Junkstock, a seasonal event that brings antique and craft vendors, food, live music, and plenty of photo opportunities. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10+. 402-765-8651.
Omaha’s River City Rodeo
Sept. 28-29 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. After a two-year hiatus, the rodeo is back with seven events, including steer wrestling, team roping, and bull riding. World-champion cattle handlers will compete for entry into the National Finals Rodeo. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $17-$42. 402-341-1500.
Turner Park Night Market
Sept. 28 at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St. Omaha Farmer’s Market teams up with Turner Park to feature local artisans, vendors, activities, food, and more. Local nonprofits will also engage in the festivities to showcase their service opportunities. 6-10 p.m. Admission: free. 402-557-6006.
Nebraska Reptile Breeders Expo
Sept. 30 at Scott Conference Center, 6450 Pine St. Explore the scaly and slimy by visiting 55 tables of vendors, all showcasing thousands of snakes, lizards, turtles, and amphibians. Purchase supplies or books, learn about conservation efforts, or even go home with a new pet. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 children ages 6-12, free for children under 6. 402-778-6313.
Omaha Baby Fair
Sept. 30 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. All parents, whether expecting or already on the job, are encouraged to take part in this event. The event includes over 50 vendors, free safety classes and activities, maternity photos, swag bags, and more.10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets: $8 advance, $12 at the door, free for children 12 and under. 402-320-2879.
Marvel vs. DC Night
Oct. 5 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Enjoy a superhero theme for the Children’s Museum’s First Friday Family Date Night. This month’s theme is epic, where attendees can meet characters, try themed activities and enjoy a late night of play at the museum. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors, free for children 2 and younger and members. 402-342-6164.
Market to Market Relay
Oct. 6 beginning in Aksarben Village, 2285 S. 67th St. Participate in Nebraska’s Market to Market Relay, the largest day-long relay in the nation. With 19 exchange points spanning over 76 miles from Omaha to Lincoln, participants follow trails, paved streets, and gravel roads through a scenic slice of Nebraska. Limited to 600 teams. 3 a.m.-noon. Registration: $550-$1040 per team. Advanced registration available online. 402-937-8518.
Sports Card Show
Oct. 7 at Hilton Garden Inn Omaha East, 2702 Mid America Dr., Council Bluffs. A hit for sports lovers and collectors from the Midwest, the Card Shop will host this show to allow fans to pick up some cards for their collections and mingle with other fans. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: free. 402-807-5220.
Monster Jam
Oct. 12-14 at Mid America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. The ultimate monster trucks will compete against each other in this fan-favorite showcase of mechanical beasts. 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$45. 712-323-0536.
Bubble Run
Oct. 13 at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion. Take part in a 5K run where participants get to run through foam and bubbles at each kilometer. Colorful foams, DJ jams, and free swag will be included in registration. 8 a.m.-noon. Registration: $50-65; children 4 and under run for free with paid adult registration. Advanced registration available online. 402-738-5100.
41st Annual Witches Tea
Oct. 13 at Mangelsen’s, 3457 S. 84th St. With Halloween crafts and games, bounce houses, treats, prizes, and a costume contest, attendees will be full of festive spirit at one of Omaha’s longest-running Halloween events. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: free. 402-391-6225.
Holiday Meats Cooking Class
Oct. 18 at Fireplace Stone & Patio of Omaha, 13709 Industrial Road. Learn how to prepare meals for the upcoming holiday season. Participants will sample food and understand the cooking process or turkey, beef tenderloin, and prime rib. Refreshments and goodie bags will be provided. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission: $60-$75. 402-807-2684.
So You Wanna Use Your Voice? A Change-Making Workshop
Oct. 20 at Omaha Public Library South Branch, 2808 Q St. This Omaha Little Girls Rock Saturday session will use music to empower Omaha’s smallest superstars to speak up for what they believe. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 4-6), 1 p.m-3 p.m. (ages 7-9). Admission: free 402-321-2252.
Monster’s Ball
Oct. 20 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Dance the monster mash at this family-friendly ball. Meet characters, dance, and eat spooky, festive food. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $10 per person for members, $25 per person for nonmembers. 402-342-6164.
Second Annual Midwest Coffee and Tea Festival
Oct. 21 at Mid America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Taste and buy samples of coffee and tea from local vendors, plus attend seminars. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets: $5 adults, free for children 12 and under. 402-302-1752.
Healthy Trick-or-Treat Nights
Oct. 23 and 30 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Dress up in a Halloween costume and get ready to trick-or-treat indoors at the museum. Trick-or-treaters will get healthy treats and the chance to play in the museum. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors, free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.
Ghoulish Garden Adventure
Oct. 28 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Dress up in costume for this special event. Explore the visitor and education centers, visit the gardens, and trick-or-treat at different activity stations. Noon-4 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6 and members. Includes regular garden admission. 402-346-4002.
Haunted Houses
Omaha’s haunted houses deliver an array of thrills from the maze-like Mystery Manor, to the Haunted Hollow Theme Park, which is located on a seven-acre farm. Camp Fear is one of the most immersive and horrifying attractions in Nebraska, where organizers encourage only the bravest souls to camp overnight. Enter if you dare…
Camp Fear (Riverwest Park, 23301 West Maple Road, Elkhorn) Opens Sept. 14: Fridays and Saturdays; October, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Camp check-in begins at 4 p.m. and all attractions begin at dark.
Carnival of Terror (1209 Jackson St.) Opens Sept. 28: Dusk-10 p.m. weekdays, dusk-midnight weekends.
Haunted Hollow Theme Park (12501 Giles Road) Opens Sept. 28. 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Mystery Manor (716 N. 18th St.) Opens Sept. 14. September times vary; October, dusk-10 p.m. weekdays, and dusk-midnight weekends.
Ranch of Terror (11001 S. 48th St.) Opens Sept. 28. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 7:30-10 p.m. Sundays.
Scary Acres (17272 Giles Road) Opens Sept. 14: 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays in September; 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays in October.
Pumpkin Patches and More
Fall isn’t complete without a visit to at least one of the area’s many pumpkin patches. Most locations offer attractions from hayrack rides and corn mazes to bonfires, spooky trails, delicious seasonal treats, and more.
Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch (11001 S. 48th St.) Opens Sept. 21. 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Harvest Moon Farm (1410 US-77, Oakland, Neb.) Opens Sept. 17. Noon-6 p.m. Fridays; Noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch (3935 NE-133, Blair) Opens Sept. 9. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.
Wenninghoff’s Farm Pumpkin Patch (6707 Wenninghoff Road) Opens Oct. 1. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch (12102 S. 180th St.) Opens Sept. 14. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
