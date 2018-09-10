Aksarben Village

Run, don’t walk, to Aksarben Village this September and October. Then run. Or walk. At last count there were SEVEN run/walk fundraisers scheduled for the Village this fall. The lineup:

Sept. 8, 9-11 a.m.—Siena Francis House 5K Walk/Run.

Sept. 9, 8-11 a.m.—38th Omaha Corporate Cup 10K Run and 2 Mile Walk benefiting the American Lung Association.

Sept. 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m.—Light The Night benefit for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Sept. 29, 8-10 p.m.—Glow N’ Go 5K fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Oct. 6, 3 a.m. to 12 p.m.—Market to Market Relay, the largest day-long relay in the nation. Aksarben Village is the starting point—with 19 exchanges and 76 miles to follow.

Oct. 7, 7-11 a.m.—Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Baxter Arena honors those lost to breast cancer.

aksarbenvillage.com/calendar

Benson

Dying to take the stage and sing or strum…or both at the same time if you’re so talented? You can do this every Monday night starting at 7 p.m. at the 402 Arts Collective (6051 Maple St.). Amateur musicians can bring their instrument of choice, sign up, and play to an audience for up to 15 minutes. Who knows where that quarter-hour will take you? As 402 blogger Camryn Bowers wrote, “They are the bridge that fills the gap between playing alone in your bedroom and playing a sold-out show in a respected venue.” So get out of your bedroom and cross that bridge.

402artscollective.org

Blackstone

Noli’s sister has moved into the Blackstone. Noli’s Pizzeria, that is. And we’re talking sister restaurant Ansel’s Pastrami & Bagels. Taking residence at Noli’s former residence, 4007 Farnam St., Ansel’s boasts bagels and bread made using the same filtration system that delivers the mineral content of New York water. The suggested pairing, as you might guess, is with the pastrami, though a half-dozen other sandwiches are also on the menu. In it for the bagels? Try one with lox and plain cream cheese for a true NYC experience.

anselsomaha.com

Capitol District

More growth at the Capitol District is music to Omaha’s ears—literally. In May, developers announced more new businesses coming in 2018, including two that are musically inclined—Moe & Curley’s karaoke venue and The Jewell jazz club. Moe & Curly’s has already made a name for itself with its original West Omaha location where in-house DJs spin requests seven nights a week. It opened its Capitol location this summer. Owner Ben Heairet also is bringing Howard & Fine, a speakeasy featuring craft cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, to the Capitol District. Meanwhile, the high-end Jewell will bring major national acts to the district, as well as featuring local, emerging artists in an intimate setting. A cocktail lounge and fine dining will be available at The Jewell, accessible from the Marriott. It opens this fall. Also coming to Capitol in 2018 are eateries Época Cantina, a local venture, and national chain Burgerim.

capitoldistrictomaha.com

Dundee

You think you know Dundee? You might think again after taking a walk with a history expert from the Nebraska Tour Co. through Omaha’s first suburb. The company’s Dundee District Walks begin at Memorial Park for the early birds, or at Pitch for the official start of the tour. From there, ramble through the district that boasts roots dating to 1880. Be sure to wear your walking shoes, as the tour can cover a total of 10 city blocks. Prices vary by group size and can be booked 24 hours in advance. This is a great way to familiarize yourself with Omaha

and its numerous unique neighborhoods.

nebraskatourcompany.com

Midtown

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is known for keeping things quiet during movies, but it’s hard to keep quiet about its big news—Alamo is coming to the heart of Midtown Crossing with its second Omaha location. Known for having a strict no-cell phone and no-talking policy when flicks are on the screen, Alamo will replace Marcus Cinema at 3201 Farnam St., Suite 6111, putting the previous digs under a $2.5 million renovation by the time of its expected opening in late 2018. Alamo will feature five screens, recliner seats, in-seat dining, and beers from local craft breweries. Based in Austin, Texas and heralded by Entertainment Weekly as “the best theater in the world,” Alamo opened its first metro-area theater in La Vista.

drafthouse.com/omaha

NoDo

It’s been 35 years of scaring the H-E-Double-Hockey-Sticks out of people at Mystery Manor, which opens another scream-filled season Friday, Sept. 14. The haunted house (716 N. 18th St.), built in 1887, is said to be the site of three gruesome murders soon after the stock market crash of 1929. Owner William Hall, it’s claimed, axed his wife, Greta. Her brother, John Martin, then killed William with the same axe a week later. Soon thereafter, on Halloween, Martin was found dead with the axe embedded in his skull. Ghosts are said to reside at the manor to this day. Still want to go? If you’re still reading this, that’s probably a yes.

mysterymanoromaha.org

Old Market

We didn’t think it was possible, but First Fridays in the Old Market have gotten better. First Fridays offers tours of Old Market galleries and artists and are held—surprise!—the first Friday of each month from 6-9 p.m. This round, that’s Sept. 7 and Oct. 5. But FFs are even better now with free parking (southwest corner of 13th & Leavenworth) and free Ollie the Trolley rides throughout the historic streets and district.

firstfridayoldmarket.com

Vinton Street

It’s a hop, skip, and a jump from the historic Vinton Street District, but you just might be hopping, skipping, and jumping with joy that you went the extra distance to visit nearby Bancroft Street Market. Located at 2702 S. 10th St., the one-time neighborhood grocery store is now a venue for art exhibitions, specialty markets, music, and performances. There’s plenty of room, too, with a 4,500-square-foot main gallery and a 15,000 square foot outdoor festival area.

bancroftstreetmarket.com

24th and Lake

Lofty heights are being reached in the 24th and Lake District. And we’re literally talking lofts (and heights). In April, the Union for Contemporary Art revealed plans for its arts-based community development project, the Artist Lofts at Lake Street. The project is one of 89 National Endowment for the Arts “Our Town” projects selected nationwide and is being developed in collaboration with the Omaha Economic Development Corporation and the City of Omaha. The lofts, to be built on a vacant lot at 2221 Lake Street, would offer live/work spaces for artists.

u-ca.org/artist-lofts

This article was printed in the September/October 2018 edition of Encounter.