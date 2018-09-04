Concerts

Shakey Graves

Sept. 1 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This Austin native crosses blues, folk, and rock ’n’ roll, and has been shaking up the music scene since 2007. 8 p.m. Tickets: $27 advance, $30 day of show. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Sept. 2 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. These two musicians will swap songs and tell stories in conjunction with rhythm and blues. 5 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Lake Street Dive

Sept. 4 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This group mixes classic pop and swing-era jazz to promote self-empowerment with a dazzling performance. 8 p.m. Tickets: $29 advance, $32 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Fozzy

Sept. 6 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Their unique rock ’n’ roll sound that may include an ABBA cover. Adelitas Way, Stone Broken and The Stir will also perform. 7 p.m. Tickets: $18 advance, $20 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Temptations And The Four Tops

Sept. 6 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Sit and sway to two legendary Motown groups as they sing hits like “My Girl” and “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” that will put a happy-go-lucky rhythm in the auditorium. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$89.50. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Wovenhand

Sept. 7 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. Fronted and founded by Colorado native David Eugene Edwards, Wovenhand jumps between folk and gospel music, calling themselves alt-country.8 p.m. Tickets: $10 advance. 402-391-2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

Pentatonix

Sept. 11 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. This a cappella group originated on YouTube, and often perform covers of popular songs as well as their own original tunes. 8 p.m. Tickets: $71-$153. 712-329-6000.

—caesars.com

Marbin

Sept. 12 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This Chicago-hailing jazz-rock band will grace Omaha with its progressive sound, playing from six studio albums. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Nahko & Medicine For The People

Sept. 12 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This Native American group will present their latest work, which is inspired by faith, nature, and activism. Xiuhtezcatl will open the show. 9 p.m. Tickets: $23 advance, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Counting Crows

Sept. 13 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. This California-based rock band has been on the front of the scene since 1991, performing hits such as “Mr. Jones and Me” and “Omaha.” 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $66-$153. 712-329-6000.

—caesars.com

Here Come The Mummies

Sept. 13 at Slowdown, 728 N. 14th St. This eight-piece Nashville funk-rock band is known for keeping their identities “under wraps” in their live performances dressed as mummies. 8 p.m. Tickets: $22 advance, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Colt Ford

Sept. 14 at Bourbon Saloon, 311 S. 15th St. Once a pro-golfer, this musician combines country and EDM, as he aims to cultivate a universal musical message for listeners everywhere. 7 p.m. Tickets: $25. Ages 18 and up. 402-884-2259.

—bourbonsaloonomaha.com

Red Fang

Sept. 14 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This Portland-based stoner metal band is ready to head-bang all night. Big Business and Dead Now will open the show. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $22 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Amernet String Quartet

Sept. 16 at Vesper Concerts, 1517 S. 114th St. This string quartet will make an onstage appearance to perform their classical works. 3 p.m. Admission: free. 402-333-7466.

—vesperconcerts.org

Hed PE

Sept. 17 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. Hed PE is a nu-metal band that has fused together punk-rock heritage with modern hip-hop beats. They will be joined by Murderhouse, Before I Burn, and Jonasty. 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show. 402-391-2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

Alan Jackson’s “The Honky Tonk Highway Tour”

Sept. 21 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This award-winning country star will perform a show that will draw in longtime and new fans. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.99-$129.99. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Deep Purple and Judas Priest

Sept. 21 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. These hard-rock veterans are teaming up. Deep Purple recently released their 20th studio album, while Judas Priest is on No. 18. 7 p.m. Ages 21 and up. Tickets: $68-$202. 712-329-6000.

—caesars.com

Midwest Masquerade 2018

Sept. 22 at Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This annual event aims to combine the elegant feel of a traditional masquerade ball with the upbeat and electric environment of a music festival. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12-$30. 402-884-6291.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Bad Bunny

Sept. 27 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. This 24-year-old Puerto Rican pop star sings a combination of Latin trap and reggaeton tunes. 8 p.m. Tickets: $49-$149. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Gary Numan

Sept. 27 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This British new wave pioneer of synth-pop has produced 22 studio albums. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $28 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

The Buttertones

Oct. 1 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Formed in 2012, this alternative rock group draws from multitudes of rock genres like surf, garage, and post-punk. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $14 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

The Decemberists

Oct. 1 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This five-member indie-rock group just released their newest album, I’ll Be Your Girl. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40-$199. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

the Julian Lage Trio

Oct. 2 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Known for his killer guitar work, Julian Lage’s music has been described as a mix of jazz, folk, classical, and country. 8 p.m. Tickets: $17 advance, $20 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Bob Moses

Oct. 2 at Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Bob Moses is a Vancouver-bred duo consisting of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance. Their electronic beats mesh with classic songwriting and lyricism to dominate the stage. Mansionair will also perform. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Ryley Walker

Oct. 2 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This folk artist is changing his sound to have a little more looseness and imagination than previous works. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Jeremy Zucker

Oct. 3 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This moody songwriter is known for biting lyrics and emotional singles. Carlie Hanson will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Lord Huron

Oct. 3 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This band, created by Ben Schneider, has played at well-established music festivals, such as the Capitol Hill Block Party and the Calgary Folk Music Festival. Expect to hear fan favorites like “The Night We Met,” as well as recent releases from their album Vide Noir. 8 p.m. Tickets: $29. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Spag Heddy

Oct. 4 at Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This group will bring their dubstep and electronic jams for a night of dance and upbeat performance. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Meg Myers

Oct. 7 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This singer-songwriter’s tunes will sweep the audience with emotion and empathy as she tells the details of her interesting backstory. 7 p.m. Tickets: $17 advance, $20 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Neck Deep

Oct. 7 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Spend your evening with fellow pop-punk fans. Stand Atlantic, WSTR, and Gardenside will open the show. 7 p.m. Tickets: $22 advance, $25 day of show, $82 VIP. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

The Essex Green

Oct. 8 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This three-piece indie-rock band just released their newest album Hardly Electronic. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

The Wombats

Oct. 9 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This rock band will play sing-along classics like “Let’s Dance to Joy Division” and “Tokyo,” as well as new, more mature pieces like “Lemon to a Knife Fight.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Dreamers

Oct. 13 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This cosmic rock trio will take the stage to play their sophomore album Phenomena. Weathers and Rad Horror will open the show. 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Lauv Fall 2018 Tour

Oct. 16 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This 23-year-old sensation plays modern pop hits like “I Like Me Better” and “Chasing Fire.” Charlotte Lawrence will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $22 advance, $25 day of show. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

OK Go’s “The Live Video Tour”

Oct. 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This rock band will perform live and in sync with 20 of their fan-favorite videos, as well as host question and answer sessions with the audience. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$50. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Gladys Knight

Oct. 20 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Relish in the live performance of the soulful and iconic R&B tunes of seven-time Grammy-winner Gladys Knight. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$119. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Darwin Deez

Oct. 22 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This indie band will play songs from their new album, 10 Songs That Happened When You Left Me With My Stupid Heart.7 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Colony House

Oct. 27 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This American indie-rock quartet is a self-described cross between the Beach Boys and Vampire Weekend. 9 p.m. Tickets: $16 advance, $18 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

