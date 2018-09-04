Art & Museum Exhibits

Jevon Woods

Through Sept. 7 at Love’s Jazz & Arts Center 2510 N. 24th St. Woods’ work captures the essence of social and historical figures and explores the intricacies of Afrocentric everyday life. Admission: $10 adults, $7 students and seniors (ages 55+), $5 children ages 6-12, free for children age 5 and under. 402-502-5291.

—ljac.org

Treasures of British Art 1400-2000: The Berger Collection

Through Sept. 9 at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. Take a look at 50 masterworks from one of the most private collections of British painting in the U.S. Tickets: $10 general public ($5 4-8 p.m. Thursdays), $5 college students, free for Joslyn members and ages 17 and younger. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Sheila Pepe: Hot Mess Formalism

Through Sept. 15 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. This exhibit examines how Pepe often plays with feminist and craft traditions to counter patriarchal notions of art. Admission: free. 402-341-7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Kristine Allphin: Taking Root

Through Sept. 16 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. This exhibit celebrates batik, an ancient decorative art used to embellish textiles, and the various forms of beauty found in the natural world. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Betni Kalk

Through Sept. 21 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. View the works of Kalk, a Creighton University design instructor inspired by the natural world. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Reality

Through Sept. 26 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. This exhibit investigates art, science, and technology that creates, alters, and reflects upon the sense of what’s real. Admission: free. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

Museum of Nebraska Art Traveling Exhibition

Sept. 7-Oct. 28 at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. Come see the works of artists from across the state at MONA’s traveling exhibition. MONA was developed in 1976 to create an art collective that celebrates Nebraska’s unique artistic heritage. Admission: free. 402-305-1510.

—gallery1516.org

Thomas D. Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild

Sept. 1 through Jan. 6, 2019 at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. The Durham Museum hosts the world premiere of 40 of this acclaimed nature photographer’s works. Admission: $11 adults, $8 seniors (62+), $7 children (3-12), free for children under 2 and members. 402-444-5071.

—durhammuseum.org

Dottie Seymour, Virginia Ocken, Glenda Musilek, and Judy Greff

Sept. 7-30 at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. Discover the paintings by these featured artists, which range from watercolor to acrylic, with subjects from horses to abstract images. Admission: free. 402-342-9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Watie White and Brent Houzenga

Sept. 7-Oct. 26 at Petshop Gallery, 2725 N. 62nd St. Take part in the notable printmaking and portraiture of White and Houzenga at the gallery in Benson’s Petshop. Admission: free. 402-203-5488.

—facebook.com/bensonpetshop

James Bockelman

Sept. 14-Oct. 5 at Project Project, 1818 Vinton St. This exhibit showcases James Bockelman’s modern works. Bockelman is an art professor at Concordia University. Admission: free. 402-680-6737.

—projectprojectomaha.com

John Thein

Sept. 14-Oct. 12 at Lied Art Gallery, 2500 California Plaza. Take in new oil paint and watercolor pieces by Creighton professor Thein. Admission: free. 402-280-2509.

—johnthein.com

Todd McCollister and Katie Temple

Starting Sept. 28-Nov. 23 at Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam St. View McCollister’s long-grain furniture and woodwork and Temple’s architecture-inspired art. Admission: free. 402-595-2122.

—artscouncil.nebraska.gov

Kay Chapman: Wearable Art

Oct. 2-4 at Anderson O’Brien Art, 1108 Jackson St. Chapman uses natural fibers such as silk, cotton, linen, and wool to create clothing that is subtle and bold. See her work and understand the inspirations behind her designs. Admission: free. 402-884-0911.

—aobfineart.com

Cindy Mathiason, Elisa Benn, and Courtney Christiansen

Oct. 5 at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 405 S. 11th St. Enjoy artwork by three featured artists during the month of October, with pieces ranging from oil and charcoal portraits to nature photography. Admission: free. 402-342-9617.

—artistscoopomaha.com

Northwest Missouri State Faculty Invitational

Oct. 5-Nov. 9 at Osborne Family Gallery in Criss Library, 6401 University Dr. N. Take in the works of a shared art community from Northwest Missouri State University. Admission: free. 402-554-2796.

—unomaha.edu

Joe Pankowski

Oct. 5-Nov. 30 at Petshop Gallery, 2725 N. 62nd St. This University of Nebraska-Omaha alum brings his sketches—turned paintings, films, gadgets, and more—to the local gallery. Admission: free. 402-203-5488.

—facebook.com/bensonpetshop

Fall Chrysanthemum Show

Oct. 6-Nov. 16 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Discover a fascinating fabrication of flowers. Bold mums combine with vibrant and diverse colors, textures, and fabrics representative of Japanese culture. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Japanese Ambience Festival

Oct. 6-7 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Participate in cultural events and celebrate Omaha’s special relationship with Japan. Hosted by the Omaha Sister Cities Association, the event will include a wide range of activities like Japanese calligraphy, origami, food tastings, martial arts demonstrations, and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: Most activities included with regular admission, $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6 and members. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Pattern and Purpose: American Quilts from the Shelburne Museum

Oct. 6 through Jan. 6, 2019, at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. View 35 quilt designs by traditional and contemporary makers inspired by everything from nature to geometric patterns. Tickets: $10 general public, $5 college students, free for Joslyn members and ages 17 and younger. 402-342-3300.

—joslyn.org

Sarah Hummel Jones

Starting Oct. 12 at Project Project, 1818 Vinton St. Sarah Hummel Jones is an interdisciplinary artist who works with a variety of materials and teaches students across the nation. Admission: free. 402-680-6737.

—projectprojectomaha.com

Dia De Los Muertos

Starting Oct. 13 at El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. Celebrate the Mexican tradition of Day of the Dead by viewing an exhibit and memorial ofrenda. Admission: $5 general admission, $4 college students with ID, $3.50 students K-12 and senior citizens (55+), free for members, active military with ID, and children under 5. 402-731-1137.

—elmuseolatino.org

Benefit Art Auction Exhibition

Oct. 13-26 at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. This annual exhibition will feature more than 300 works from local, regional, and national artists. All proceeds will benefit artists and raise funds for Bemis Center programs. 402-341-7130.

—bemiscenter.org

Super Sports: Building Strength, Sportsmanship, and Smarts

Starting Oct. 13 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. This special exhibit is a hands-on exploration of sports, with skill-building experiences through play. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors (age 60+), free for children 2 and younger and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Stage Performances

Bagels & Sometimes Bach

Sundays starting Sept. 2, at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. Partake in a community breakfast with entertainment from musicians around Omaha, including the University of Nebraska-Omaha Music Department, Opera Omaha, Omaha Chamber Music Society, and more. Doors open 11 a.m. Admission: free. 402-305-1510.

—gallery1516.org

Maria Bamford

Sept. 2 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This Comedy Central-hailing comedian brings her realistic and revelatory stand-up to the Omaha stage. Bamford is best known for her semi-autobiographical Netflix series Lady Dynamite. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Fun Home

Through Sept. 16 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. When Alison’s father dies unexpectedly, she explores her past to tell the story of their tumultuous relationship. Based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel. Times vary. Tickets: $42 and up. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Fortune Feimster

Sept. 7-8 at Funny Bone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. Known for her roles in Office Christmas Party and The Mindy Project, witness the comedic skill of Fortune Feimster. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $25. Ages 21 and up. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt

Sept. 7-23 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Bring the family to see this book-based production about two adventurous siblings with an appetite for the pirate’s life. 7 p.m. Fridays; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: free for members, $20 for nonmembers. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

TJ Miller

Sept. 13-15 at Funny Bone, 17305 Davenport St., No. 201. This improvisation and stand-up pro was featured in comedic superhero blockbuster Deadpool. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $30. Ages 21 and up. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Shrek the Musical

Sept. 14-Oct. 14 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film, this musical tells the family-favorite story of classic fairy-tale characters—and an unapologetic green ogre. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 and up. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

Rodney Carrington

Sept. 20 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Carrington is best known for his ABC comedy, Rodney, and has released eight comedy albums. 8 p.m. Tickets: $30-$50. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Gatsby on 16th Street

Sept. 22 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Attend a throwback to the 1920s with an evening of glitz and glamour, including refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, as well as performances by the Hot Tail Honeys, Doom Lagoon, and The Good Gurls. This event is for ages 21 and up. Cocktail hour at 6 p.m., main event at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 general, $140 VIP. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

The Clearing

Sept. 26-29, Oct. 3-6 at UNO Theatre, Weber Fine Arts Building, 6001 Dodge St. Learn the story of a community caught in the crossfire of Oliver Cromwell’s Irish genocide in the 17th century. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $16 general admission, free for students who present MavCard. 402-554-7529.

—unomaha.edu

Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends: New Worlds

Sept. 30 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Master comedian and cellist have joined forces to develop a fascinating one-of-a-kind show celebrating their shared love of music and literature. 7 p.m. Tickets: $49-$250. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Goosebumps: The Musical—The Phantom of the Auditorium

Oct. 26- Nov. 11 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. This musical will leave audience members feeling silly—and perhaps with their hair on end. 7 p.m. Fridays; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 for nonmembers, free for members. 402-345-4849.

—rosetheater.org

Black Violin’s “Classical Boom Tour”

Oct. 4 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Spend the evening listening to the stylings of Kev Marcus on violin and Wil B on viola, performing their signature blend of popular and classical music. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$55. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Eric Schwartz

Oct. 4 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This comedian will perform a show that highlights his talents as an actor, musician, voiceover artist and content creator. 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

iLuminate

Oct. 6 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This techno-dance group from America’s Got Talent is known for their electrified glow-in-the-dark suits that light up the stage with illusions and imagination. See them with the whole family. 7 p.m. Tickets: $22-$38. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

She Kills Monsters

Oct. 12-Nov. 4 at Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. Agnes Evans stumbles upon the Dungeons & Dragons notebook of her late sister and finds herself on a comedic, fantastical adventure. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $18+. 402-553-0800.

—omahaplayhouse.com

The Little Engine That Could

Oct. 12-Nov. 4 at The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St. Climb aboard for this classic production and learn the life lesson of persistence told by a group of talented actors. 7 p.m. Fridays; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $12 nonmembers; $10 members.

—rosetheater.org

Bert ‘The Machine’ Kreischer

Oct. 18-20 at Funny Bone, 17305 Davenport St. No. 201. A self-proclaimed “perpetual man-child,” Kreischer’s stand-up is sure to be full of laughs, college party stories, and many shirtless moments. 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $40-50. Ages 21 and up. 402-493-8036.

—omaha.funnybone.com

Bill Engvall

Oct. 19 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Known for his leading role in The Bill Engvall Show, Engvall will show audiences a night of knee-slapping comedy with a Southern twang. 7 p.m. Tickets: $35-$60. 402-934-6291.

—ralstonarena.com

Dorrance Dance

Oct. 24 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This NYC-based troupe is known for their electronic tap dancing, which aims to honor the history of dance while also incorporating a modern context. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20+. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

LIVE @ The Backline

Oct. 27 at The Backline Comedy Theatre, 1618 Harney St. In the spirit of Saturday Night Live, this show is back with a guest host and musical performance, as well as new sketches written by Omaha’s best comedians. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $12. 402-720-7670.

—backlinecomedy.com

The Play That Goes Wrong

Oct. 30-Nov. 4 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. This London-born play embraces comedic storytelling that is part Monty Python and part Sherlock Holmes. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $87 and up. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Handled

Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at Creighton Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plaza. This play by Chicago playwright Shayne Kennedy explores the concepts of mental illness, the stigma that surrounds anxiety and depression, and the burden of presenting the “perfect self” on social media. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5 students, $15 seniors, $18 adults. 402-280-1448.

—creighton.edu

Concerts

Shakey Graves

Sept. 1 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This Austin native crosses blues, folk, and rock ’n’ roll, and has been shaking up the music scene since 2007. 8 p.m. Tickets: $27 advance, $30 day of show. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Sept. 2 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. These two musicians will swap songs and tell stories in conjunction with rhythm and blues. 5 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Lake Street Dive

Sept. 4 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This group mixes classic pop and swing-era jazz to promote self-empowerment with a dazzling performance. 8 p.m. Tickets: $29 advance, $32 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Fozzy

Sept. 6 at The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Their unique rock ’n’ roll sound that may include an ABBA cover. Adelitas Way, Stone Broken and The Stir will also perform. 7 p.m. Tickets: $18 advance, $20 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

The Temptations And The Four Tops

Sept. 6 at Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St. Sit and sway to two legendary Motown groups as they sing hits like “My Girl” and “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” that will put a happy-go-lucky rhythm in the auditorium. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$89.50. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Wovenhand

Sept. 7 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. Fronted and founded by Colorado native David Eugene Edwards, Wovenhand jumps between folk and gospel music, calling themselves alt-country.8 p.m. Tickets: $10 advance. 402-391-2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

Pentatonix

Sept. 11 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. This a cappella group originated on YouTube, and often perform covers of popular songs as well as their own original tunes. 8 p.m. Tickets: $71-$153. 712-329-6000.

—caesars.com

Marbin

Sept. 12 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This Chicago-hailing jazz-rock band will grace Omaha with its progressive sound, playing from six studio albums. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Nahko & Medicine For The People

Sept. 12 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This Native American group will present their latest work, which is inspired by faith, nature, and activism. Xiuhtezcatl will open the show. 9 p.m. Tickets: $23 advance, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Counting Crows

Sept. 13 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. This California-based rock band has been on the front of the scene since 1991, performing hits such as “Mr. Jones and Me” and “Omaha.” 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $66-$153. 712-329-6000.

—caesars.com

Here Come The Mummies

Sept. 13 at Slowdown, 728 N. 14th St. This eight-piece Nashville funk-rock band is known for keeping their identities “under wraps” in their live performances dressed as mummies. 8 p.m. Tickets: $22 advance, $25 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Colt Ford

Sept. 14 at Bourbon Saloon, 311 S. 15th St. Once a pro-golfer, this musician combines country and EDM, as he aims to cultivate a universal musical message for listeners everywhere. 7 p.m. Tickets: $25. Ages 18 and up. 402-884-2259.

—bourbonsaloonomaha.com

Red Fang

Sept. 14 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This Portland-based stoner metal band is ready to head-bang all night. Big Business and Dead Now will open the show. 9 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $22 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Amernet String Quartet

Sept. 16 at Vesper Concerts, 1517 S. 114th St. This string quartet will make an onstage appearance to perform their classical works. 3 p.m. Admission: free. 402-333-7466.

—vesperconcerts.org

Hed PE

Sept. 17 at Lookout Lounge, 320 S. 72nd St. Hed PE is a nu-metal band that has fused together punk-rock heritage with modern hip-hop beats. They will be joined by Murderhouse, Before I Burn, and Jonasty. 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show. 402-391-2554.

—lookoutomaha.com

Alan Jackson’s “The Honky Tonk Highway Tour”

Sept. 21 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. This award-winning country star will perform a show that will draw in longtime and new fans. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $39.99-$129.99. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Deep Purple and Judas Priest

Sept. 21 at Stir Cove, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. These hard-rock veterans are teaming up. Deep Purple recently released their 20th studio album, while Judas Priest is on No. 18. 7 p.m. Ages 21 and up. Tickets: $68-$202. 712-329-6000.

—caesars.com

Midwest Masquerade 2018

Sept. 22 at Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This annual event aims to combine the elegant feel of a traditional masquerade ball with the upbeat and electric environment of a music festival. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12-$30. 402-884-6291.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Bad Bunny

Sept. 27 at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. This 24-year-old Puerto Rican pop star sings a combination of Latin trap and reggaeton tunes. 8 p.m. Tickets: $49-$149. 402-934-9966.

—ralstonarena.com

Gary Numan

Sept. 27 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This British new wave pioneer of synth-pop has produced 22 studio albums. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25 advance, $28 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

The Buttertones

Oct. 1 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Formed in 2012, this alternative rock group draws from multitudes of rock genres like surf, garage, and post-punk. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $14 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

The Decemberists

Oct. 1 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This five-member indie-rock group just released their newest album, I’ll Be Your Girl. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $40-$199. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

the Julian Lage Trio

Oct. 2 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Known for his killer guitar work, Julian Lage’s music has been described as a mix of jazz, folk, classical, and country. 8 p.m. Tickets: $17 advance, $20 day of show. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

Bob Moses

Oct. 2 at Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Bob Moses is a Vancouver-bred duo consisting of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance. Their electronic beats mesh with classic songwriting and lyricism to dominate the stage. Mansionair will also perform. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Ryley Walker

Oct. 2 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This folk artist is changing his sound to have a little more looseness and imagination than previous works. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Jeremy Zucker

Oct. 3 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This moody songwriter is known for biting lyrics and emotional singles. Carlie Hanson will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Lord Huron

Oct. 3 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This band, created by Ben Schneider, has played at well-established music festivals, such as the Capitol Hill Block Party and the Calgary Folk Music Festival. Expect to hear fan favorites like “The Night We Met,” as well as recent releases from their album Vide Noir. 8 p.m. Tickets: $29. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

Spag Heddy

Oct. 4 at Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This group will bring their dubstep and electronic jams for a night of dance and upbeat performance. 9 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Meg Myers

Oct. 7 at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This singer-songwriter’s tunes will sweep the audience with emotion and empathy as she tells the details of her interesting backstory. 7 p.m. Tickets: $17 advance, $20 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Neck Deep

Oct. 7 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. Spend your evening with fellow pop-punk fans. Stand Atlantic, WSTR, and Gardenside will open the show. 7 p.m. Tickets: $22 advance, $25 day of show, $82 VIP. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

The Essex Green

Oct. 8 at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. This three-piece indie-rock band just released their newest album Hardly Electronic. 8 p.m. Tickets: $10. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

The Wombats

Oct. 9 at the Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. This rock band will play sing-along classics like “Let’s Dance to Joy Division” and “Tokyo,” as well as new, more mature pieces like “Lemon to a Knife Fight.” 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. 402-884-5353.

—waitingroomlounge.com

Dreamers

Oct. 13 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This cosmic rock trio will take the stage to play their sophomore album Phenomena. Weathers and Rad Horror will open the show. 9 p.m. Tickets: $12 advance, $15 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Lauv Fall 2018 Tour

Oct. 16 at Sokol Auditorium, 2234 S. 13th St. This 23-year-old sensation plays modern pop hits like “I Like Me Better” and “Chasing Fire.” Charlotte Lawrence will open the show. 8 p.m. Tickets: $22 advance, $25 day of show. 402-346-9802.

—sokolauditorium.com

OK Go’s “The Live Video Tour”

Oct. 19 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. This rock band will perform live and in sync with 20 of their fan-favorite videos, as well as host question and answer sessions with the audience. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$50. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Gladys Knight

Oct. 20 at Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. Relish in the live performance of the soulful and iconic R&B tunes of seven-time Grammy-winner Gladys Knight. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$119. 402-345-0606.

—ticketomaha.com

Darwin Deez

Oct. 22 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This indie band will play songs from their new album, 10 Songs That Happened When You Left Me With My Stupid Heart.7 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $18 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Colony House

Oct. 27 at The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. This American indie-rock quartet is a self-described cross between the Beach Boys and Vampire Weekend. 9 p.m. Tickets: $16 advance, $18 day of show. 402-345-7569.

—theslowdown.com

Family & More

La Festa Italiana

Through Sept. 2 at American Italian Heritage Society, 5110 N. 132nd St. This 34th annual festival features authentic Italian food, wine, beer, fireworks, games, dancing, and more. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-11 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5.50 in advance, $7 at the door, free for children under 12 with an adult. 402-493-8888.

—omahaitaly.com

SeptemberFest

Through Sept. 3 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. Omaha’s annual salute to labor includes live music, a carnival, arts and crafts, food, and more. In addition, the festival ends with Omaha’s largest parade on Labor Day. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday-Monday; 10 a.m. Labor Day parade. Admission: $7 per person ages 6 and up, per day, free for children under 5.

—septemberfestomaha.org

Midwest Paranormal History/Ghost Tours

Through Oct. 19 at various locations. Explore the sinister past of Omaha and learn about the spooky legends and lore. Hear the stories and reports of paranormal activity and go on a ghost hunt. Various types of tours are available. Time is based on sunset. Admission: $10-$20 per person, reserve by phone. 402-953-9670.

—mphtours.com

Centered: Let Us Face the Reality of Our Time Without Panic

Sept. 1 at KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. Participate in learning about the healing arts through meditation, artistic practices, laughter, humor, and more. Find guidance from professionals in the field and leave refreshed and calm. 6-8 p.m. Tickets: $24. 402-341-3800.

—thekaneko.org

38th Annual Zoo Run

Sept. 2 at Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium 3701 S. 10th St. Lace up your shoes or sharpen your claws to participate in this annual fun run. All participants will receive medals, bagels, bananas, and free zoo admission on the day of the five-mile run and two-mile run/walk. 6-9 a.m. Registration cost: $30 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Advanced registration available online. 402-738-2038.

—omahazoo.com

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Sept. 6 at Joslyn Art Museum Witherspoon Concert Hall, 2200 Dodge St. Attend a viewing of the 1975 British classic. A cash bar will also compliment the feature film. 5 p.m. cash bar, 6:30 p.m. movie. Admission: $5 Joslyn members, $10 general public. 402-661-3862.

—joslyn.org

Gerda’s Oktoberfest

Sept. 7-8 at Gerda’s Restaurant and Bakery, 5180 Leavenworth St. Attend this annual Oktoberfest, which will consist of plenty of food, beer, and bands. 5 p.m. Admission: free. 402-553-6774.

—gerdasgermanrestaurant.com

Jamborama: Omaha Swing Dance Festival

Sept. 7-9 at Eagles Ballroom, 201 S. 24th St. Take part in the 16th year of swing dance workshops, contests, and live music. 6 p.m. Registration: $15 Saturday late night pass-$200 full weekend pass. 402-208-3006.

—jitterbugs.org

47th Annual Art Fair

Sept. 8-9 at Rockbrook Village, 108th and Center Streets. More than 150 national, regional, and local artists will display and sell their one-of-a-kind works of art. Spend the day browsing quality art and meeting talented creators. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: free. 402-390-0890.

—rockbrookvillageartfair.com

All-European Show and Shine

Sept. 9 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Spend your afternoon strolling through the gardens, marveling at European cars and motorcycles on display. Models will include Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar, and more. A narrated tram tour will also be available. Noon-3 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6 and members; $3 tram rides. Includes entrance to the gardens. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Oktoberfest Celebration

Sept. 14-15 at 3717 S. 120th St. Take part in the classic Oktoberfest event with traditional German food and entertainment. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-midnight Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, free for children under 12 and active military members. 402-333-6615.

—germanamericansociety.org

Third Annual Omaha Food Truck Rodeo

Sept. 14 outside Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Taste a variety of dishes from 15 food trucks, listen to a DJ, visit beer gardens and outdoor bars; seating throughout Benson. 4-11 p.m. Admission: free. 402-884-5707.

—reverblounge.com

27th Annual Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow

Sept. 15 at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N. 30th St. This celebration of Native American culture honors the traditional dance, music, artistry, oral history, and foods of various tribes across Nebraska and the surrounding region. 1-7:30 p.m. Admission: free. 531-622-2253.

—mccneb.edu

Fall Festival on the Farm

Sept. 15-16 at Gifford Farm Education Center, 700 Camp Gifford Road, Bellevue. Take part in animal visits, educational sessions, raffles, scavenger hunts, concessions, pony rides, and more at this fun seasonal event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $5 for ages 2 and older, $2.50 for military personnel with ID. Pony rides are $5 extra. 402-332-5771.

—esu3.org

Omaha Marathon & Half Marathon

Sept. 16 starting at TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey St. Register to run either 13.1 or 26.2 miles and attempt to beat your personal best. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. $15-95. 402-341-1500.

—omahamarathon.com

Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show

Sept. 20-23 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Attend one of the community’s most beloved traditions. Listen to lectures, attend luncheons, and walk through design and antique exhibits throughout the garden. Times vary. Tickets: $10-$150. 402-346-4002.

—omahaantiqueshow.org

Huber Haus Oktoberfest

Sept. 21-22 at Huber Haus, 3578 Farnam St. Take part in the 17th annual Oktoberfest celebration, which includes live polka music, German food,and lots of beer. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday; noon-2 a.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 ages 21 and up. 402-345-1708.

—beercornerusa.com

Who are you? An Identity Workshop

Sept. 22 at Omaha Public Library, Florence Branch, 2920 Bondesson St. Omaha Little Girls Rock offers this free Saturday session for girls age 4-9. Little rockers will explore themes of identity through music-based programming. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (ages 4-6), 1:30-3:30 p.m. (ages 7-9). Admission: free. 402-321-2252.

—omahagirlsrock.org

Open NOH8 Photo Shoot

Sept. 22 at Metropolitan Community Church, 819 S. 22nd St. Become a part of the NOH8 (No Hate) Campaign, a photography project dedicated to promoting human rights. Come in NOH8’s signature look—a clean white T-shirt—and be prepared to have a temporary tattoo applied to your skin. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Prices: $40 single photos; $25 per person in group or couples photos. 402-345-2563.

—noh8campaign.org

Junkstock: Harvest Edition

Sept. 28-30 at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Savor the festive fall adventure that is Junkstock, a seasonal event that brings antique and craft vendors, food, live music, and plenty of photo opportunities. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10+. 402-765-8651.

—junkstock.com

Omaha’s River City Rodeo

Sept. 28-29 at CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. After a two-year hiatus, the rodeo is back with seven events, including steer wrestling, team roping, and bull riding. World-champion cattle handlers will compete for entry into the National Finals Rodeo. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $17-$42. 402-341-1500.

—chihealthcenteromaha.com

Turner Park Night Market

Sept. 28 at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St. Omaha Farmer’s Market teams up with Turner Park to feature local artisans, vendors, activities, food, and more. Local nonprofits will also engage in the festivities to showcase their service opportunities. 6-10 p.m. Admission: free. 402-557-6006.

—midtowncrossing.com

Nebraska Reptile Breeders Expo

Sept. 30 at Scott Conference Center, 6450 Pine St. Explore the scaly and slimy by visiting 55 tables of vendors, all showcasing thousands of snakes, lizards, turtles, and amphibians. Purchase supplies or books, learn about conservation efforts, or even go home with a new pet. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 children ages 6-12, free for children under 6. 402-778-6313.

—nebherp.org

Omaha Baby Fair

Sept. 30 at Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St. All parents, whether expecting or already on the job, are encouraged to take part in this event. The event includes over 50 vendors, free safety classes and activities, maternity photos, swag bags, and more.10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets: $8 advance, $12 at the door, free for children 12 and under. 402-320-2879.

—omahababyfair.com

Marvel vs. DC Night

Oct. 5 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Enjoy a superhero theme for the Children’s Museum’s First Friday Family Date Night. This month’s theme is epic, where attendees can meet characters, try themed activities and enjoy a late night of play at the museum. 5-8 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors, free for children 2 and younger and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Market to Market Relay

Oct. 6 beginning in Aksarben Village, 2285 S. 67th St. Participate in Nebraska’s Market to Market Relay, the largest day-long relay in the nation. With 19 exchange points spanning over 76 miles from Omaha to Lincoln, participants follow trails, paved streets, and gravel roads through a scenic slice of Nebraska. Limited to 600 teams. 3 a.m.-noon. Registration: $550-$1040 per team. Advanced registration available online. 402-937-8518.

—markettomarketrelay.com

Sports Card Show

Oct. 7 at Hilton Garden Inn Omaha East, 2702 Mid America Dr., Council Bluffs. A hit for sports lovers and collectors from the Midwest, the Card Shop will host this show to allow fans to pick up some cards for their collections and mingle with other fans. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission: free. 402-807-5220.

—thecardshopomaha.com

Monster Jam

Oct. 12-14 at Mid America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. The ultimate monster trucks will compete against each other in this fan-favorite showcase of mechanical beasts. 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$45. 712-323-0536.

—caesars.com

Bubble Run

Oct. 13 at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion. Take part in a 5K run where participants get to run through foam and bubbles at each kilometer. Colorful foams, DJ jams, and free swag will be included in registration. 8 a.m.-noon. Registration: $50-65; children 4 and under run for free with paid adult registration. Advanced registration available online. 402-738-5100.

—bubblerun.com

41st Annual Witches Tea

Oct. 13 at Mangelsen’s, 3457 S. 84th St. With Halloween crafts and games, bounce houses, treats, prizes, and a costume contest, attendees will be full of festive spirit at one of Omaha’s longest-running Halloween events. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: free. 402-391-6225.

—mangelsens.com

Holiday Meats Cooking Class

Oct. 18 at Fireplace Stone & Patio of Omaha, 13709 Industrial Road. Learn how to prepare meals for the upcoming holiday season. Participants will sample food and understand the cooking process or turkey, beef tenderloin, and prime rib. Refreshments and goodie bags will be provided. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission: $60-$75. 402-807-2684.

—fireplacestonepatio.com

So You Wanna Use Your Voice? A Change-Making Workshop

Oct. 20 at Omaha Public Library South Branch, 2808 Q St. This Omaha Little Girls Rock Saturday session will use music to empower Omaha’s smallest superstars to speak up for what they believe. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (ages 4-6), 1 p.m-3 p.m. (ages 7-9). Admission: free 402-321-2252.

—omahagirlsrock.org

Monster’s Ball

Oct. 20 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Dance the monster mash at this family-friendly ball. Meet characters, dance, and eat spooky, festive food. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $10 per person for members, $25 per person for nonmembers. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Second Annual Midwest Coffee and Tea Festival

Oct. 21 at Mid America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Taste and buy samples of coffee and tea from local vendors, plus attend seminars. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets: $5 adults, free for children 12 and under. 402-302-1752.

—midwestcoffeeandteaexpo.com

Healthy Trick-or-Treat Nights

Oct. 23 and 30 at Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. Dress up in a Halloween costume and get ready to trick-or-treat indoors at the museum. Trick-or-treaters will get healthy treats and the chance to play in the museum. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission: $13 children and adults, $12 seniors, free for children under 2 and members. 402-342-6164.

—ocm.org

Ghoulish Garden Adventure

Oct. 28 at Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. Dress up in costume for this special event. Explore the visitor and education centers, visit the gardens, and trick-or-treat at different activity stations. Noon-4 p.m. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children (6-12), free for children under 6 and members. Includes regular garden admission. 402-346-4002.

—lauritzengardens.org

Haunted Houses

Omaha’s haunted houses deliver an array of thrills from the maze-like Mystery Manor, to the Haunted Hollow Theme Park, which is located on a seven-acre farm. Camp Fear is one of the most immersive and horrifying attractions in Nebraska, where organizers encourage only the bravest souls to camp overnight. Enter if you dare…

Camp Fear (Riverwest Park, 23301 West Maple Road, Elkhorn) Opens Sept. 14: Fridays and Saturdays; October, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Camp check-in begins at 4 p.m. and all attractions begin at dark.

—campfearomaha.com

Carnival of Terror (1209 Jackson St.) Opens Sept. 28: Dusk-10 p.m. weekdays, dusk-midnight weekends.

—”Carnival of Terror” on Facebook

Haunted Hollow Theme Park (12501 Giles Road) Opens Sept. 28. 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

—hauntedhollowomaha.com

Mystery Manor (716 N. 18th St.) Opens Sept. 14. September times vary; October, dusk-10 p.m. weekdays, and dusk-midnight weekends.

—mysterymanoromaha.org

Ranch of Terror (11001 S. 48th St.) Opens Sept. 28. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 7:30-10 p.m. Sundays.

—bellevueberryfarm.com

Scary Acres (17272 Giles Road) Opens Sept. 14: 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays in September; 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays in October.

Pumpkin Patches and More

Fall isn’t complete without a visit to at least one of the area’s many pumpkin patches. Most locations offer attractions from hayrack rides and corn mazes to bonfires, spooky trails, delicious seasonal treats, and more.

Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch (11001 S. 48th St.) Opens Sept. 21. 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

—bellevueberryfarm.com

Harvest Moon Farm (1410 US-77, Oakland, Neb.) Opens Sept. 17. Noon-6 p.m. Fridays; Noon-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

—harvestmoonoakland.com

Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch (3935 NE-133, Blair) Opens Sept. 9. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

—skinnybonespumpkinpatch.com

Wenninghoff’s Farm Pumpkin Patch (6707 Wenninghoff Road) Opens Oct. 1. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

—wenninghoff.com

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch (12102 S. 180th St.) Opens Sept. 14. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

—valaspumpkinpatch.com

Event times and details may change.

Check with venue or event organizer to confirm.

This calendar was printed in the September/October 2018 edition of Omaha Magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.