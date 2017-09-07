|
|Friday, Sept. 8: The return of autumn can make you want to spend as many evenings outside as possible. Glow in the Garden at Joslyn Art Museum gives you the perfect reason to do just that. The museum’s Young Art Patrons is holding their fourth annual Glow event in the sculpture garden again this year, complete with lights, drinks, food, and masks. Yes, it’s a masquerade, so this is your chance to go all out and get creative with your dress-up skills. You can play games in the semi-dark or dance the night away under the stars. Whatever way you decide to spend your time, you’re guaranteed a lovely evening out in the cool air of an impending fall. Enjoy it while you can and try not to lose your shoes. Click here for more details and to get your tickets.