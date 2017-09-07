Friday, Sept. 8: The return of autumn can make you want to spend as many evenings outside as possible. Glow in the Garden at Joslyn Art Museum gives you the perfect reason to do just that. The m useum’s Young Art Patrons is holding their fourth annual Glow event in the sculpture garden again this year, complete with lights, drinks, food, and masks. Yes, it’s a masquerade, so this is your chance to go all out and get creative with your dress-up skills. You can play games in the semi-dark or dance the night away under the stars. Whatever way you decide to spend your time, you’re guaranteed a lovely evening out in the cool air of an impending fall. Enjoy it while you can and try not to lose your shoes. Click here for more details and to get your tickets. Friday, Sept. 8: While it may not seem like it yet, the season for Oktoberfest is upon us. Get it kicked off in all the right ways by heading to the Authentic Oktoberfest at Gerda’s German Restaurant. You’ll get to hear live oompah music, drink German beer, and, of course, eat authentic German food, including Gerda’s delectable desserts. Admission is free and this is kid-friendly, so there’s really no reason not to go. Click here for more information. Saturday, Sept. 9 – Monday, Sept. 11: This weekend you can experience the world without leaving Nebraska. The Compassion Experience is making a three-day stop in Fremont at the Stone Bridge Christian Church. The project is an immersive exhibit that allows you to experience the realities of global poverty from areas all around the world. From the Dominican Republic to the Philipines, you can see what it’s like for the children living in these countries. The exhibit is free and open to the public but reservations are recommended. To find out more, go here.