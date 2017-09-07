September 7, 2017 by

PICK OF THE WEEK— TONIGHT! — Thursday, Sept. 7: Get excited, because it’s that time again. Are you ready for another Encounter Dance Party? This time around it will be bigger and better than ever because we teamed up with our mama mag, Omaha Magazine for our New Issues Reveal Party. We’ll have music, art, dancing (obviously), and delicious drinks made for you by the masters of the craft universe at Slowdown. Music is courtesy Stephen Bils, Kethro (our Encounter cover boy) and our own Transitorily Yours columnist Brent Crampton. The Showers Brothers, aka the Pigeon Bros, also will “pop-up” to show off their distinctive artistic styles featured in Encounter. The madness will be hosted by local comedian Richard Reese (profiled in the new Omaha Magazine), so we just added funny to the mix in case you thought we might be missing something. $5 (artist) donation at the door; cash bar. To get the full rundown and to RSVP, press play here.
Friday, Sept. 8: The return of autumn can make you want to spend as many evenings outside as possible. Glow in the Garden at Joslyn Art Museum gives you the perfect reason to do just that. The museum’s Young Art Patrons is holding their fourth annual Glow event in the sculpture garden again this year, complete with lights, drinks, food, and masks. Yes, it’s a masquerade, so this is your chance to go all out and get creative with your dress-up skills. You can play games in the semi-dark or dance the night away under the stars. Whatever way you decide to spend your time, you’re guaranteed a lovely evening out in the cool air of an impending fall. Enjoy it while you can and try not to lose your shoes. Click here for more details and to get your tickets.
Friday, Sept. 8: While it may not seem like it yet, the season for Oktoberfest is upon us. Get it kicked off in all the right ways by heading to the Authentic Oktoberfest at Gerda’s German Restaurant.  You’ll get to hear live oompah music, drink German beer, and, of course, eat authentic German food, including Gerda’s delectable desserts. Admission is free and this is kid-friendly, so there’s really no reason not to go. Click here for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 9 – Monday, Sept. 11: This weekend you can experience the world without leaving Nebraska. The Compassion Experience is making a three-day stop in Fremont at the Stone Bridge Christian Church. The project is an immersive exhibit that allows you to experience the realities of global poverty from areas all around the world. From the Dominican Republic to the Philipines, you can see what it’s like for the children living in these countries. The exhibit is free and open to the public but reservations are recommended. To find out more, go here.
Saturday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 10: Get your philatelic groove on at this year’s Omaha Stamp Show at Metropolitan Community College’s South Campus. With more than 16 national dealers showing up, there will be plenty to peep here. The show starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and goes until 6 p.m. It picks right back up Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and finishes up at 3 p.m. If you don’t know what the Omaha Philatelic Society is all about, now is your chance to learn. As a bonus, a speaker for the Nebraska 150 Commission, Jamesina Moore, will be speaking about the celebration of the state’s sesquicentennial. This event is free and children are more than welcome. There’s even a free stamp room for both young and old who are interested in taking up the hobby of stamp collecting. To find out more, head here.
Sunday, Sept. 10: Do you have a hard time making up your mind on where to go out to eat? Then this Sunday, the Florence Home Senior Living and Rehabilitation may be the perfect place for you. It may sound strange, but trust us, the second annual Taste of Florence offers a little of everything, from BBQ, to Tex-Mex, to ice cream, not to mention the beer garden. There’s also live music and you could even go home with a new pet, courtesy of the Humane Society’s PAWS van. This event is sponsored by the Senior Health Foundation, which helps fund the nonprofit organization Midwest Geriatrics Inc. So not only can you go out and have a great time with the whole family, you get to feel good about it. The fun starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Click here to find out all they’re offering.
