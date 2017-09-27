|
|Saturday, Sept. 30: This Saturday, local artists will open their doors to the public during the Omaha Bicycle Art Tour, giving everyone a chance to see their creative process. Plus, if you like the finished product of that process, you’ll also have the opportunity to purchase pieces from the artists. The tour starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. There is a suggested route, but feel free allow yourself a little deviation. This is the perfect reason to get out, ride around, look at local art, and just enjoy the city. Don’t worry if cycling isn’t your thing, though. Car people are also welcome. To find out more, click here.