Friday, Sept. 29: Do you hate going to see your favorite local bands play in dark, crowded bars? Then Porchfest OMA in the Gifford Park Neighborhood might be the perfect show for you. Porchfest started in Ithaca, New York, 10 years ago, with the goal of bringing a community together through music and arts. And front porches. The event is free, but donations are encouraged and all proceeds will benefit the Gifford Park Community Garden. With six stages/porches to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find some of your favorites playing, from Dirty River Ramblers to Midwest Dilemma. Plus, Aly Peeler will be your host for the open mic stage. To get the full lowdown on this inaugural porchfest, click here. Friday, Sept. 29: If you haven’t been in to check out Paddy McGown’s yet, this is a perfect opportunity to head to the old McFlys and see what’s changed. This Friday the Acoustic Happy Hour featuring blues musician Little Joe McCarthy starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m., just in time for you to turn your attention to the Husker game. If you have any questions, visit the Facebook page here. Saturday, Sept. 30: This Saturday, local artists will open their doors to the public during the Omaha Bicycle Art Tour, giving everyone a chance to see their creative process. Plus, if you like the finished product of that process, you’ll also have the opportunity to purchase pieces from the artists. The tour starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. There is a suggested route, but feel free allow yourself a little deviation. This is the perfect reason to get out, ride around, look at local art, and just enjoy the city. Don’t worry if cycling isn’t your thing, though. Car people are also welcome. To find out more, click here.