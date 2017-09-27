September 27, 2017 by

PICK OF THE WEEK: Thursday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 1: Cirque Italia is not your average circus. You won’t find any tigers, lions, or bears at this show, but you might see mermaids and dinosaurs, not to mention plenty of water at this Las Vegas-style show. The one-of-a-kind production combines acrobatics, dance, contortion, and even high-performance BMX and roller-skating. You’ll find all that and more this weekend at Westroads Mall under the blue and white tent. For more details and to purchase tickets, swing on over here.
Friday, Sept. 29: Do you hate going to see your favorite local bands play in dark, crowded bars? Then Porchfest OMA in the Gifford Park Neighborhood might be the perfect show for you. Porchfest started in Ithaca, New York, 10 years ago, with the goal of bringing a community together through music and arts. And front porches. The event is free, but donations are encouraged and all proceeds will benefit the Gifford Park Community Garden. With six stages/porches to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find some of your favorites playing, from Dirty River Ramblers to Midwest Dilemma. Plus, Aly Peeler will be your host for the open mic stage. To get the full lowdown on this inaugural porchfest, click here.
Friday, Sept. 29: If you haven’t been in to check out Paddy McGown’s yet, this is a perfect opportunity to head to the old McFlys and see what’s changed. This Friday the Acoustic Happy Hour featuring blues musician Little Joe McCarthy starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m., just in time for you to turn your attention to the Husker game. If you have any questions, visit the Facebook page here.
Saturday, Sept. 30: This Saturday, local artists will open their doors to the public during the Omaha Bicycle Art Tour, giving everyone a chance to see their creative process. Plus, if you like the finished product of that process, you’ll also have the opportunity to purchase pieces from the artists. The tour starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. There is a suggested route, but feel free allow yourself a little deviation. This is the perfect reason to get out, ride around, look at local art, and just enjoy the city. Don’t worry if cycling isn’t your thing, though. Car people are also welcome. To find out more, click here.
Saturday, Sept. 30: Are you curious about the traditions and culture of Midwestern Native American tribes? Then the 26th Annual Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow at Metro’s Fort Omaha Campus is where you’ll want to be this Saturday. The powwow features intertribal dancing, music, traditional foods, and artistry from the Omaha, Winnebago, and other tribes of Nebraska and surrounding areas. There’s also study groups and children’s activities. It all goes down starting at 1 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Go here for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 30: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing is kicking fall off with some country music and barbecue at their Country to the Core Festival. Local musician Jimmy Weber will get the show started, with The Voice season seven winner Todd O’ Neill and Craig Wayne Boyd rounding out this country music extravaganza. Plus, all your favorite Midtown Crossing restaurants will be offering up their own barbecue and fixings. Show starts at 3 p.m. and honkytonks on to 9 p.m. To find out more, slide on over here.
Sunday, Oct. 1: Get your fill of barbecue and beer while you can. The 2017 Annual Blues and BBQ at Florence Mill benefits No More Empty Pots Food Hub and the Florence Mill, so it’s all for a good cause. Try locally sourced barbecue and veggies from Fat BBQ Shack and TLC Down Home foods. Pair it with some Brickway beer and music from Omaha band Domestic Blend and you’re guaranteed a great evening. The good stuff starts flowing at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. To get your tickets now, head here.
